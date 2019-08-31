LeBron James Is Apparently Trying To Acquire The Trademark For Taco Tuesday

Getty Image

LeBron James, at least by his standards, has kept a relatively low profile this summer. Fresh off of his first postseason-less summer since the Bush administration, James has used his free time as an opportunity to rest and prepare for the 2019-20 campaign — while popping up every now and then — as the Los Angeles Lakers have built a squad around him.

There has been, however, one constant cameo that James has made numerous times this summer. For one stretch of the warmer months of the year, James would hop onto Instagram every Tuesday and proclaim it Taco Tuesday, consuming them for dinner with his family and friends. It was pretty silly, but apparently, the business-savvy James now sees a chance to make some cash off of it.

Some sleuthing by a lawyer named Josh Gerben led to the discovery that James’ company LBJ Trademarks LLC, is trying to trademark Taco Tuesday.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY. The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name. My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019

As the video explains, the net was cast pretty wide with regards to what James could conceivably do in the event he acquired this trademark — I, for one, would enjoy a Taco Tuesday podcast in which LeBron and acclaimed restauranteur Rick Bayless discuss Mexican cuisine. A quick Google search does show that the trademark for Taco Tuesday is owned by Taco John’s, so we’ll have to see whether or not this all comes to fruition somewhere down the line.