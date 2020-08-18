LeBron James Showed Off The New Tune Squad ‘Space Jam’ Uniforms

While LeBron James is set to begin another quest for a championship on Tuesday night in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, his hopeful blockbuster Space Jam: A New Legacy is in the process of post-production after wrapping initial filming earlier this year.

On Sunday, TMZ offered some audio of James’ passionate speech to the cast and crew after wrapping filming, along with a photo of the apparent Tune Squad uniforms for the film’s reboot. On Monday, James confirmed the Tune Squad look in a video first released to families of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, and then put on Twitter by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

They are, well, certainly bright and colorful. I can’t say I’m a big fan, but then again, a new Space Jam movie is not being made for me or any other adults, and it may very well land with kids. It is, at the very least, a massive departure from the original white Space Jam uniforms and, given that this is James’ vision for the film it’s not wholly surprising that he would try something very new and different. As always, what matters is whether the kids are into it and if it works on screen, but expect plenty of groans and sighs from folks on social media about them.