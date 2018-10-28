Getty Image

LeBron James may be in Los Angeles now, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t leave behind people he enjoyed working with in Cleveland. That includes James’ former coach, Tyronn Lue, whowas shockingly fired on Sunday for reasons that are still being figured out.

Lue won a championship with James in 2016 and it’s believed that James made a big push at the time to fire former coach David Blatt in favor of Lue.

A lot of current Cavs players are extremely unhappy about the firing of Lue and have used social media to send their regards to the former coach while also showing unhappiness with the decision. James also decided to weigh in with his thoughts on Twitter.