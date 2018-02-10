LeBron James Is Using ‘NBA 2K’ Again To Figure Out The Cavs’ New Lineup

The Cleveland Cavaliers made some big changes to their roster on Thursday, and that means LeBron James has to break out his console and play some NBA 2K.

The Cavs superstar was one of the players not to get shipped out of Cleveland at the trade deadline, and those big changes mean a lot of uncertainty in the Cleveland lineup. The clock is ticking on this season, and with only a few months remaining before the postseason, the Cavs will be learning to play together on the fly. The team is essentially starting over, but James said on Friday that he’s excited to play with the retooled roster.

“It’s my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible,” James said on Friday before a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

