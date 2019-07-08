LeBron Celebrated The USWNT Win By Doing Alex Morgan’s Tea Sip

07.07.19 3 mins ago


Getty Image

The U.S. women’s national team completed a dominant Women’s World Cup run with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday, earning their second straight World Cup win.

The team was dominant throughout, opening with a 13-0 win and never trailing in a game, but ruffled some feathers with their celebrations, as they *gasp* enjoyed how well they were playing. No celebration caused more hand wringing than Alex Morgan’s tea sip after scoring a goal against England which got Piers Morgan mad online — and led to people further dunking on him.

That, along with Megan Rapinoe’s arms open celebration, immediately became iconic and after the USWNT won on Sunday, LeBron James saluted the ladies and celebrated their win by mimicking Morgan’s tea sip on Instagram.

He also shouted out Rapinoe following the win with an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

MOOD

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

It’s been quite the week for LeBron and the Lakers, who failed to bring in Kawhi Leonard and were forced to flip to Plan B, signing Danny Green, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and bring back many of their veterans from last year. Even with that bit of turmoil, James was dialed in on Sunday to watch the U.S. win the World Cup. Their was nothing short of incredible and, as one of the greatest athletes in history, James had to be impressed by their dominance over the best teams in the world.

TOPICS#USWNT#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesUSWNT

