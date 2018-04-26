LeBron Joked About His Game 5 Block Of Victor Oladipo Being A Goaltend

04.25.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James put together a virtuoso performance in Game 5 of Cavs-Pacers to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 in Indiana. James had 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in the 98-95 win, including the game-winner at the buzzer.

It was one of James’ best single-game playoff performances of his career, and the Cavs needed every bit of it to get the win. However, his late-game heroics didn’t come without controversy, courtesy of that lone block of the game.

James got that block with the game tied at 95-95 as Victor Oladipo drove past him for what appeared to be the lead-taking layup for Indiana, but James, as he is wont to do, pinned it off the backboard to preserve the tie game. Except, upon closer look, it was fairly clear that the ball had come off the backboard before James got to it and should have been called a goaltend.

