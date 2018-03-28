LeBron James Explained Why He’d Vote Himself MVP Over James Harden

Getty Image

For a good stretch of time, playing at age 33, LeBron James was a popular pick for NBA MVP. He was arguably playing some of the best basketball of his career, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were cruising through the Eastern Conference after a shaky start.

Then things changed, injuries piled up, trades were made and the Cavaliers are now resigned to finishing in the top half of the conference and hoping to figure things out in the postseason.

In the process, talk of another James MVP run has slowed to a halt. Part of that has been the play of James Harden, who leads the league in scoring and has powered the Houston Rockets to the top seed in the Western Conference. But when asked about his MVP potential, LeBron is still confident he’s worthy of a vote.