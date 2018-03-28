LeBron James Explained Why He’d Vote Himself MVP Over James Harden

#James Harden #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.28.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For a good stretch of time, playing at age 33, LeBron James was a popular pick for NBA MVP. He was arguably playing some of the best basketball of his career, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were cruising through the Eastern Conference after a shaky start.

Then things changed, injuries piled up, trades were made and the Cavaliers are now resigned to finishing in the top half of the conference and hoping to figure things out in the postseason.

In the process, talk of another James MVP run has slowed to a halt. Part of that has been the play of James Harden, who leads the league in scoring and has powered the Houston Rockets to the top seed in the Western Conference. But when asked about his MVP potential, LeBron is still confident he’s worthy of a vote.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJAMES HARDENLeBron James

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP