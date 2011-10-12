Ironman: LeBron James Asks About NFL Free Agency

LeBron James didn’t take long to try to find new work. Yesterday, James tweeted at ESPN’s John Clayton to ask him when the deadline is for NFL teams to sign free agents. It was obviously done half-jokingly, but hey, there’s never been a better time for the NBA’s best athlete to see if he could become a cross between Antonio Gates and Calvin Johnson. We’ve seen him put the pads on already this summer, and now with a long lockout ahead of us, he’ll probably never get this opportunity again. We can guarantee there’s some attraction on his part; Who wouldn’t want to test themselves and see if they could actually do it? Of course, there’s no way it’ll ever happen. Playing another sport is one thing. Football is a whole other animal. But you know who seriously needs to sign him? The … Cleveland Browns. The team has no hype, and field a lineup of jayvee outside threats. If anything, this would be one of the most bizarre situations ever (Cleveland fans wouldn’t know what to do), which is why it needs to happen. If you were an NFL GM, would you pull the trigger on LeBron? Better question: if you were LeBron, would you even think of suiting up? … In the Kobe Bryant video that has had everybody talking for about a week now, Bryant spoke on the Kings and Lakers rivalry from back in the day, the one that festered enough to create one of the most classic playoff tussles of the last 20 years: the 2002 Western Conference Finals. Kobe said Sacramento should’ve beat them. He admitted it. Too bad that squad couldn’t hit free throws. KB failed to mention a certain Game 6 and the shenanigans that now follow it, instead focusing on all the free throws the Kings missed in Game 7. Looking back, where does that playoff series sit all-time? Is it one of the best you’ve seen? For us, in the modern era, you have to talk Bulls/Celtics in 2009 as well as San Antonio/Dallas in 2006 and Chicago/Indiana in 1998. Those are the first three that come to mind … Rick Fox. A Hall of Famer? WHAT? We’ll say Carmelo Anthony just misremembered because there’s no other excuse. In an interview with GQ, ‘Melo actually said this about the Lakers of 2003-04: “I was fortunate enough to play against them when they had Shaq, Kobe, Rick Fox, Gary Payton, Karl Malone… that’s five hall of famers on one team!” … Ionut Adrian Tanasoaia, the man accused of beating up and killing the American basketball player, Chauncey Hardy, this weekend in Romania, turned himself into police. This whole thing went down reportedly because Hardy wanted to dance with the man’s girlfriend. Ridiculous … Drew Gooden is ready to make some dough outside of the NBA. He’s opening up four Wingstop restaurants around the Orlando area. Gooden had plans to try to buy into Five Guys, but wasn’t able to. Imagine if he bought into a barbershop chain. Would you ever go? … Here’s the saddest thing we’ve seen from this lockout: two sports media cameramen going at it in the middle of New York City as they wait to report on the lockout. We have no clue how Carmelo/Mardy Collins Part II began, but it’s one of the saddest things we’ve ever seen. Until they resorted to kicking each other a minute and three seconds in, we counted a total of two “punches” thrown. How do you go that long and a) not throw some haymakers and b) not lose the edge and just chill out? They looked like a couple of robins in the backyard, fidgeting, starting, and stopping suddenly. Pathetic … And for the lockout itself, no one expects any meetings for at least a week, so… yeah. It still sucks … We’re out like Rick Fox the Hall of Famer.
“Imagine if he bought into a barbershop chain. Would you ever go?”
LMAO!
Those Lakers-Kings series were classics. Definitely one of the best playoff rivalries of the early 2000’s.
That “brawl” got me mad. All that video needed was some Barry White in the background and I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between that and dancing.
Melo, HAHA…that quote was funny. I can’t get mad at that though. Just paying respect to Fox. You have to admit, Fox has some sorta aura to him that you figure he has some kinda HOF “status”. Being in Los Angeles, playing for a dynasty and teaming up with some well known athletes in Shaq and Kobe will have people thinking your’re a legend yourself. Plus being a TV figure helps. Or maybe it’s his hair.
Lebron and football. Hmmmm. Who wouldn’t want to see him give it a go in the NFL. I don’t even really watch football, but I’d def watch his games. Teams looking for ticket sales, pending all seriousness, would take a chance given their beliefs in his on field talent. Didn’t Philly try the ticket sales jig with Allen Iverson, or did they really believe in his talents at that time? Did any of you? I still think he can be serivceable in the league now. If Shannon Brown left the Lakers, I would LOVE to see them sign AI as the sixth man. Having Allen Iverson dishing the ball to Bynum or Pau when Kobe is resting should be good. Personally, I think if Allen Iverson played on a team with weapons TODAY, he would prove valuable. Think about it. Allen Iverson in his hayday carried a team to a 1-0 advantage against the Lakers in the finals. They lost however, but he was the MAN. The only interview worthy guy on the team. His skills now would translate well on a team where he can get open due to other threats on the court. The game will be easier for him to still do his thing offensively because other guys will take some attention off him. He also posseses decent dishing skills which would really help out LA’s post players. I can only see Allen Iverson working in 2012 on a team with weapons and a spark role off the bench. He would play excellently in bursts. You can book that and take it to the bank.
Can anyone imagine the Kings back in the good old days, but with Shaq at center for them? Sheesh. They mighta won 5 in a row. And Kobe woulda been “Jordan” sooner. I think the only way Kobe would have matured faster would have been if he were in a situation where he was The Man early. Someone of Bryant’s talents back in the Shaq/Kobe era is a ticking timebomb. Everyday holding back your FULL offensive freedom because the franchise has already dubbed Shaq The Man. You can’t step on The Man’s toes. There’s a food chain and Shaq eats first. Then you, Kobe. Can you imagine being Kobe, first one in, last one out, seeing Shaq slack off, eat, and you work your ass off and every game when you see THE MAN miss critical free throws how much that irks you. Of course, only bickering would ensue. That is probably the reason Kobe took some shots in games he shouldn’t have. Maybe sometimes he forced the issue. Kinda like the girl in school who wanted the cute boy to notice her and not the head cheerleader so she acted immature, talking bad about the girl, throwing pebbles at her, etc. Kobe needed to be at the head of the food chain. Someone with Kobe’s talents couldn’t be restricted as the number two option. Are you kidding me? After Shaq left, Kobe had the best statistical seasons of his career including 19 forty point games in the 2003 season (8 GAMES IN A ROW), an 81 point game, his lone MVP and two rings as THE MAN. This is exactly why it became soooo much easier for Kobe to become a willing passer. When you spend so much energy in the first half of your career trying to prove you can be a franchise player, you forget that you have to pass. The focus, especially as a shooting guard, is to show the world that you are the best and typically in basketball that calls for some offensive prowess. When Kobe was given the reigns as the undisputed King of LA, his mood changed. He wanted to become that leader. He wanted to get teammates to pass the ball to. He became smarter. He knew when to take shots. Many opening quarters he is looking to pass. Saving his body and getting his teammates involved early knowing he’ll need them in the end. No more was he in the position to prove himself. He was now able to focus on the best way to win. Not the best way to LOOK when winning. He didn’t need to be “MICHAEL JORDAN” every second. He became the Black Mamba.
This has me thinking, Durant only wants Westbrook as his point guard. Westbrook very well has the tools to carry a team with the right pieces of course. Two alpha dogs. How good would Durant’s legacy be with him as the undisputed offensive MAN? Maybe we’ll never know. Maybe Durant will never have the room to become a “black mamba” himself. For those who don’t understand what I’m saying I’ll use some real life examples. Would Beyonce be Beyonce if she stayed in Destiny’s Child? Would Michael Jackson be the Michael Jackson we love had he stayed in the Jackson 5? Would Justin Timberlake be cool with rappers had he stayed in his boy band? It didn’t seem to hurt Jordan though, so maybe we shouldn’t think about it too much.
Anytime there’s a woman in the equation in a fight between men, it’s never good and it’s rarely as it appears. There’s obviously more to it. The refs did more to doom the Kings than missed free throws. That series is the modern-era NBA’s answer to the 1972 USA Men’s Basketball team getting fucked.
Pardon my NFL ignorance, but can an NFL team really sign Lebron (or any other NBA player for that matter) right now as a free agent? Don’t they have to go through the draft or something?
Allen Iverson couldn’t play with weapons and lead a team to a title. He had help but he wouldn’t scale his shots down in order for a 1-2 punch to work. He had Jerry Stackhouse, Larry Hughes, Tim Thomas, Speedy Claxton, Glenn Robinson, Keith Van Horn, Mutombo, Chris Webber and Melo. Mutombo was still at an All-Star level and could’ve got at least 10-15 pts ppg. Even Keith Van Horn could’ve scored. Jerry, Glenn, and the injured Chris Webber were good for at least 20-25 ppg minimum. We already know how Iverson would fuck around with practice and conditioning. He could probably still play but his attitude is his enemy.
Rick Fox? Almost fell from my chair in laughter. Just goes to show what kind of basketball IQ Carmelo Anthony has.
Seriously though, how would the Lakers fare if they did not have Fox and Robert Horry that time? They were valuable players in those championship runs.
And how many players out there aside from Fox and Shaquille O’Neal could actually claim that they have played for both the Lakers and the Celtics?
How I wish LeBron James would actually go to the NFL and have someone maul him into serious injury.
Promoman
You familiar with the expression “that’s nothing to sneeze at” ? I’m having allergic reactions to the names you mentioned. All except Melo. But their time together was so brief that it shouldn’t even count. But I agree with you on his attitude and his unwillingness to pass. I think everyone knows that about him. I am not disputing you in any way. But that notion is my point. If someone like Allen Iverson could carry a team to the finals without sharing the ball, imagine how much better a championship bench would be with him on it. If he could carry a team by himself, I think he would prove effective given a situation where he is surrounded by talent. And I am completely buying into his willingness now to want to accept playing within an offense. I think he would understand his role in a championship formula. Not for a team that values defense though like the Spurs or Celtics. The Lakers would take a chance because of they have a good even balance on both an offensive appreciation to defensive focus. Other teams I would see aside from LA taking a chance on AI would be either ATL or ORL.
So let me get this straight…everybody bitches about players going overseas to play for fear that they might hurt themselves…but it’s ok for LeBlowJob to try out for football?
What’s the life expectancy of a football player? Try 52!
“You have to admit, Fox has some sorta aura to him that you figure he has some kinda HOF “status”.”
Some kinda aura?? Maybe he does it… for a gay guy.
Awesome pic – Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan:
[www.nbadunks.org]
blazers-lakers from 2000 was an awesome run too.
Rick Fox…Hall of Famer…lol no way. Dude was a role player in all his glory-turned actor. I guess he was a better actor than we thought, in Melo’s eyes he was playing a hall of fame NBA player on tv.
This is terrible… just bad. Hey owners and players, get something done fast…like NOW. END THIS LOCKOUT!
The fans do not want to see another video of two media cameramen getting into a …”fight”… on the street, especially not on Dime. We want to read and see videos about the NBA, teams getting ready for the season, not lame cameramen getting into a “tussle” over who is more worthy of filming NBA owners and player reps … go into a meeting and come out 3-4 hours later and have nothing to show for it. Cameramen fight: hoping all mad, fist clenched, in a fighting-video-game-character-stance, stand off and look ready to throw a punch, … at the end 3.5 punches and 3 to 4 kicks were thrown in a minute and a half. At least make it interesting guys!
please stop with the Iverson manlove, at this point the enchantment is beyond pathetic. the six foot nothing freak won individual accolades but was a team loser.
dont be surprised if Rick Fox makes it to the Canadian Hall of Fame. pheewww i threw up a little in my mouth aaargh.
Lebron playing football, i should really leave it alone but i cant. i hope he does play. i hope he does get sacked/tackled/rammed a lot cuz there is no way the refs in the NFL will let him get away with it. Refs in the NFL do not manufacture superstar calls.
@NBA dunks – Nice picture, but the only flaw is that it never mentions Kobe wearing number 8.
speaking of Mutombo, i need to watch some old film, its hard to remember him in his prime since he played for so long until the wheels fell off
Heat vs. Knicks, Bulls vs. Pistons, Pacers vs. Knicks…
Slow news day when we talking about Lebron playing football; let alone playing in Cleveland.
Rick Fox vs. Doug Christie or Deion vs. Andre Rison for the bitchest fight ever.
Alf – Carmelo’s basketball IQ is fine, it’s his regular IQ that is questionable. Although I have to give him credit, he seems to have matured a little bit in the past couple of years.
I think Lebron could make the move to football and be effective right now. He is a physical beast, but more importantly the NFL rules are soft now. Especially for the QB and receivers. Put Lebron at TE, he can jump and catch anything, and nobody can really hit anyone anymore so he’ll be safe. Look at the year Wes Welker is having, look at Wes Welker, look at Lebron, and say to me with a straight face that Lebron couldn’t play. If a 5’9″, 185 pound guy, who can’t run a 40 in under 4.5, can make catches across the middle and lead the NFL in receiving so far, I have no reason to believe that a 6’8 guy, with better hands, damn near 100 pound heavier, and better speed, can’t at least help. I hope he does. I hope he gets snapped in half. But he won’t play, and he would live.
I think if Lebron were to change sports, he’d have to be dedicated. After every game he couldn’t hint at what sport he wants to try next. That would ensure that someone just so happens to chop block him from the side after the whistle. Either commit 100% or don’t do it at all.
Could he succeed, no doubt. Put him at DE and let him rush the passer vs slower chunkier players. Make a safety and h could be a ball hawk all day. Redzone receiver. Punt/Kick block specialist. Tight End. Center – just because. Place Holder, great hands. The only position I don’t see him doing well in is Linebacker.
Hah! Rick Fox is more likely to make to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame than the Basketball Hall Of Fame…
hey jsmoove…i’m curious who you’re directing your “iverson enchantment” comment to? cuz if it’s me, you really got it confused.
How is it that you people are arguing about Rick Fox and great playoff teams but you ignore what may have very well been the fight (and i use that word loosely) of the century!
those camera men reminded me of the famous Fred G. Sanford vs Grady square-offs! Aw man, i’m laughing so hard.
The kick, or whatever you want to call it, at the 1:02 point of the video was probably the single greatest move in martial arts history!!!!!
that fight sucked….that’s pretty much why it’s a non factor.
Best series of my life time were Kings-Lakers in 02 because that was when I started loving basketball. Lakers-Blazers in 2000 was also extremly great. Knicks-Pacers were amazing in the 90’s. Dallas-Spurs, Spurs-Suns and Bulls-Celtics were some of the best ones lately. I’d have to go with Grant Hill because he was on his way to replace Jordan when he retired before he fucked up his ankles, he could simply do it all pass like a point guard, one of the best rebounders at his position, played locked down defense, hit threes, amazing midrange game and was unstoppable in the post, truly disappointing because he was couldn’t be stopped with that combination of skills, size and athleticism. TMac should be second and woulda been considered first but it was because he had the potential do so much more healthy. All are sad because they were so good and so young. All coulda been the best of all time at their positions. feel for Magic cuz all coulda done it with them and adding shaq? crazy thoughts..
mavs golden state first round 07 my fav playoff matchup of all time. B DIZZLE
…public service announcement: STOP…JUST STOP!!!! Stop with the Lebron playing football nonsense! Shut up & listen to yourselves…just cause Bill Gates is a great businessman, doesn’t mean he could become a successful drug dealer.
u need to open your mind silkk. consider the possibility. don’t consider anything in sports 100% impossible. you must not like adidas.