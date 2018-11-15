Getty Image

LeBron James has been breaking records since he entered the NBA at age 18, and on Wednesday night, moved into fifth all-time on the NBA scoring list when he passed Wilt Chamberlain with 31,420 points as he knocked down a free throw against the Blazers late in the fourth for his 39th point of the game.

LeBron and the Lakers were in control against Portland for much of the second half as they secured a 126-117 win, giving them their fourth in a row on their home court before heading out on a three-game road trip. LeBron was also one assist shy of a triple double as he grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine dimes.