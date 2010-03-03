LeBron James Won’t Make More Money By Switching Jersey to No. 6

When news came out yesterday that LeBron had officially filed the proper paperwork to switch his jersey number from 23 to 6 for next season (in deference to Michael Jordan), comment boards lit up with posters saying that James purely doing it for the money by selling more jerseys. Which may be the case, despite the fact that Darren Rovell just pointed out that even if he sells millions more official NBA jerseys at retail, LeBron doesn’t see a penny more of his cut.

From Rovell:

In the NBA, unlike the NFL, the money made from jersey sales and other licensed products has been shared equally since the 1995 group licensing agreement was put together by the union.

That means that LeBron’s teammate Anderson Varejao makes as much as LeBron, even though sales of James’ jersey ranks second in the league and Varejao isn’t close to the top 50.

NFL players do get cut a check based on how well their jersey sells.

Now, if LeBron is selling more jerseys than anyone else in the NBA, it boosts his overall earning power in other marketing deals that he and his team are constructing. Either way, Varejao and the rest of League should be thanking him every day for the switch because they’re going to sell a ton of the new jerseys.

Check out Darren Rovell’s full post HERE.

