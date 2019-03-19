LeBron James Won’t Play Against The Bucks Due To A Sore Left Groin

Getty Image

LeBron James missed 17 games earlier this season due a left groin injury he suffered on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. While it’s unclear if that ailment is flaring up once more, a groin issue will force James to the sideline on Tuesday night.

LeBron James is out tonight with a sore left groin per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 19, 2019

The Lakers announced that James will sit out their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks to rest his ailing left groin, and injury that could’ve played a rather big part in James’ seeming lack of lift on his game-winning shot attempt against the New York Knicks that was swatted by Mario Hezonja over the weekend. James posted the worst shooting quarter of his career in the forth quarter of that game against the Knicks, going 4-for-15 from the field.

LeBron’s latest injury is another reminder that this season has been a disaster in Los Angeles. There’s currently no word on whether this is a precautionary measure or the sort of thing that causes him to miss multiple games.

Not only is LeBron going to miss the playoffs for the first time since his second year in the NBA, but he’ll now be hounded by questions of if his otherworldly athleticism is finally starting to abandon him. The summer off will only bring more questions, especially if the Lakers’ front office is unable to pair him with another star in free agency or via a trade.