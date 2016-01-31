Here’s Why LeBron James Briefly Wore The Wrong Shorts Against The Spurs

01.31.16 2 years ago 2 Comments
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Getty Image

You know you’re having a good night when facing one of the best teams in the Western Conference (and all of the NBA), the only thing that went wrong was a uniform malfunction. Against the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James started the game with the wrong pair of shorts.

It was an honest mistake and one that, frankly, could easily slip through the cracks. Cleveland was wearing retro uniforms, but James had standard-issue gold shorts on instead of the Cavaliers’ Hardwood Classics version, which have alternating red and white stripes.

Screen Shot 2016-01-31 at 9.54.28 AM

USA TODAY Sports

No one seemed to notice the mishap until a member of the equipment staff made James change midway through the first quarter.

From ESPN.com:

“I put the uniform on that was in my locker, like every game, and they came to me and said I needed to change shorts during the timeout,” James said. “So I never realized that. I seen two: a yellow top, a yellow bottom. I know we got a couple different yellow uniforms now, so we’ll be checking from now on.”

Crisis averted. Not that it mattered either way, of course.

Standard-issue shorts, Hardwood Classics shorts, the difference was non-existent. James led all scorers with 29 points in the 117-103 win. He shot particularly well, too, going 10-of-17 from the field. And at least it wasn’t Cleveland’s awful long-sleeved uni; James would take a season’s worth of mismatched jerseys and shorts over those things.

Of course, what happened to the original shorts James was supposed to wear remains a mystery. But we have our theories.

(Via ESPN)

