LeBron’s Next Movie Role Is As A Yeti In The New Animated Film ‘Smallfoot’

03.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Whenever you hear the words “LeBron James” and “animated film” in the same sentence, it immediately conjures images of a long-rumored redux to the iconic 90s cartoon hoops epic Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the beloved Looney Tunes gang.

The on-again-off-again project has been the subject of all sorts of speculation in recent years, yet there still doesn’t seem to be any concrete plans in the works. But that’s not stopping LeBron from dipping his toe into the animated film industry.

According to a new report, LeBron will be the voice of one of the main characters in the new movie Smallfoot, which will mark his second appearance in a feature film following his star turn in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

