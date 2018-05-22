Getty Image

LeBron James led the Cavs to a Game 4 win over the Celtics on Monday night to even the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2 going back to Boston. It was another 40-plus point performance from James, who finished with 44 on 17-of-28 shooting as the Cavs notched a second-straight comfortable home win.

To this point, both teams have looked good at home and shaky at best on the road, which comes as little surprise given how Cleveland’s first round series against Indiana went and Boston’s 1-4 record on the road in the first two rounds. Both teams are reliant on role players hitting shots and, typically, role players perform better at home.

Kevin Love isn’t a role player, as the All-Star is the Cavs’ secondary star, and he performed admirably on the road in the first two games of the series offensively. However, in Game 4, Love struggled mightily, scoring nine points on 3-of-12 shooting along with 11 boards as he struggled to stay on the court due to foul trouble that limited him to 29 minutes of play. Still, the Cavs got the win and didn’t need Love to be his normal, productive self thanks to the efforts of their role players and, of course, LeBron