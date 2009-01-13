LeBron Loves the Dress Code

LeBron James could have attributed his first GQ cover, which was released this week, to a number of things – the gold medal run in Beijing, the Cavs’ monster first half to the NBA season, his gaudy numbers, the apocalyptic 2010 season for free agents. But instead, he’s crediting David Stern‘s controversial decision in 2005 to install the NBA dress code with at least part of the reason that he’s in that position.

“I have to thank David Stern,” James said. “Ever since he put in the rule about having to get dressed for the game, I had to get dressed.”



“It’s great,” he said of his GQ cover. “It shows that I’m fashionable. I never thought I would be on the cover of GQ. But I’ve done some things I never thought I would do.”

More than three years after the fact, what impact do you think the dress code has had on the League?

Source: Yahoo! Sports

