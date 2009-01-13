LeBron Loves the Dress Code

LeBron James could have attributed his first GQ cover, which was released this week, to a number of things – the gold medal run in Beijing, the Cavs’ monster first half to the NBA season, his gaudy numbers, the apocalyptic 2010 season for free agents. But instead, he’s crediting David Stern‘s controversial decision in 2005 to install the NBA dress code with at least part of the reason that he’s in that position.
“I have to thank David Stern,” James said. “Ever since he put in the rule about having to get dressed for the game, I had to get dressed.”
“It’s great,” he said of his GQ cover. “It shows that I’m fashionable. I never thought I would be on the cover of GQ. But I’ve done some things I never thought I would do.”
More than three years after the fact, what impact do you think the dress code has had on the League?
Source: Yahoo! Sports
The dress code is an offense against the players and their culture. They should express themselves any way they want and not get dressed like some white boring executives.
If LeBron likes, good for him, he could dress like he gets dressed now without a dress code. The players were weak when accepted that, they should have fought against it.
Its not because they make a lot of money with the league that they should shut up and accept all David Stern says.
I think it turned out good for the L. Plus it’s not something that is asking you to go against your culture or something like that, so it is cool.
Dude has shown when he was wrong (that composite basketball) and stuck to what he thought was right (dress code and hand-checking).
So far so good with the NBA.
hey joshua fuck you too! mind your own.
I think the dress code is good for presentation, but it’s kind of a non-issue now. Most athletes are dressed business casual on their way to games, so it’s not something that’s never been done before. It didn’t really do much to clean up the image of the sport, it just made the players look more like adults than overgrown children.
I don’t know why people are bashing the dress code. 99.9% of jobs that make millions a year have a dress code, I don’t know why people are so surprised about being held to the same standards.
LeBron loves it because he is probably going to have a clothing line put out there, get a huge amount of NBA stars on board and push it out to fans. He is a guy who could single handedly set a new fashion trend…would be kind of funny seeing guys rolling up in suits to play pickup at the Y.
I also think it is good for the league. There is still a lot of room for personal expression within the dress code. I don’t think you can say Battier’s blazer is/was “white boring executives”
Shane’s blazer was an example of the valets that park “white boring executives” cars. Anyone (black or white) rolling around wearing that in a 100k+ car would probably get pulled over by the cops cause they’d think he was stealing a rich guy’s car.
Racist then and it’s racist now. The one sport that’s prodomiantly black just happeeennnsss..to have a dress code. O-Tay.
We had to dress up on game days for High School and College…so it’s not that big of a stretch. The way some of the players were dressing was getting outta hand. At least look half ass decent… the dress code was a good thing to enforce.
I’ve watched press conferences, and seen injured players on the bench and was like…damn…that’s a nice suit. I hope that don’t make me gay. haha
Of course YOUNGFED would find it racist. That guy could find a grey sky racist. It’s not like Nash and Dirk were spottin suits before the dress code went in. Nash was looking like one of those lil’ skater kids who hangs around a 7-11 most games.
If the rule is discriminatory in anyway, it would be classist. The commish is basically saying, since you make a certain amount of cash, look it. Ain’t nothing wrong w/ that.
control you nailed it on Nash lol. Dude was too lol!
Yea it ain’t racist Fed it’s correct.
If you lookin at that as racist then there is a whole list of things in the NBA and other sports you can say is racist. Black hockey puck, the black ball in pool and the list goes on.
Come on though it’s all in how you view it I guess. I think they need to dress up.
Black hockey punk, haha. That’s why hockey is even still around outside Canada…where else can (mostly) white guys beat on a black thing w/ sticks?
I’m surprised how much race is brought into discussions in the USA. I never ran into that stuff at all while I was living in Canada.
Look Gee call it what you want but ain’t not “nan’nother” sport got a dress code. And the one that does is mostly black. GTFOH. I call it how I see it and I ain’t alone.
@Control
Take yo A$$ back to canada then.
Oh BTW @Dime If I don’t win that XBox expect to get a visit from dem peoples. lmao
If you are finding it so racist here…maybe you should catch the Underground Railroad to Canada yourself. I don’t know why you put up with so much oppression, maybe you should gather up the people and revolt or something.
BTW, using your logic, EVERYTHING bad that happens to the NBA, and not any other leagues, is racist by virtue of your statement. I guess the bad reffing in the NBA is racist. Same with the Brawl at the Palace. Your logic isn’t logical at all, if you see EVERYTHING as racist then maybe it’s time you admit the fact that it’s YOU who is racist.
Is it just me or doesn’t Lebron look like one of the Muppets in that pic. lmao
YOUNGFED happens to be right. However, it’s not the NBA that’s racist. The league just recognizes that a significant portion of this country is racist and doesn’t react well to young black men with money, who dress differently from themselves. That said, the end result of the dress code has been positive for the league, the players, and the way many white people view the players.
@ fallinup: it is not gay to think that a suit that another man is wearing is nice, it is gay however, to ask another man, to ”come on & touch it dave, just come over here & touch it”…that is gay…really gay.
couldn’t have said it better bliz289
This just in. Obama is racist too.
Pull up your damn pants.
I think it’s more a problem with people who have money. People (myself included) hate on Steve Jobs because he dresses like a douche bag, you’d think being a billionaire would allow him to stock his wardrobe with something other than black turtle necks/sweatervests and nuthugger jeans.
People hate on people who have shit they don’t look like they deserve. The dress code addresses this and like you said, has for the most part been a positive for the league.
I’m not saying it is or isn’t, I just think the NBA reacted to what sponsors wanted. But, fed, no other sport has 1/4 (at least) of its players prominently featured on the sideline in street clothes. They are usually out of sight. And the NFL damn sure has a dress code, come on. You think “dress jeans” is more restrictive than “NFL branded Reebok apparel”?
well, i don’t know is that racist or not. but, nba and teams involved are business. and every firm (at least respectful one) has dress code. it’s not like stern said everyone has to wear tux and bow tie or something like that. some might say that black players ( not saying african american, because there are black players from around the world) can’t dress like they want, but also, hick and all kind of hillbillys can’t wear those awful lumber jack shirts and ugly jackets :)
truth is, after some fuss back when this rule is implemented, now days most of players don’t complain at all.
one more thing. this rule kinda forced young players to look like grown ups, maybe it forced them to think like grown ups, so maybe they will stop spending millions of theirs rookie contracts on shiny useless things.
Initially, I thought the dress code was unreasonable. Now that some time has passed, my thoughts have changed. The dress code is relatively lax – the NBA is not asking the players to dress in a suit and tie. In fact, many players wear jeans. That’s about as lax as a dress code can get. As for it being an offense against the players’ culture, does that mean most of Corporate America is committing an offense too? The dress code is a small, small sacrifice for being paid enormous sums playing a game. Other working people make the same sacrifice for much smaller salaries.
Control yo A$$ ain’t got no damn money. GTFOH
@Jim
All i’m saying is white people constantly want us to be more like them, then when we don’t they try and be like us. 1st it was ugh look at tose big lips now they all doing collagen. Then its was look at those baggy jeans now they all wearing loose jeans. Whens the last time you saw a white guy with tight jeans. Ask yourself seriously? Then went from “does my butt look fat becky” to “Becky I think i’m gonna fat injected in my A$S from my stomach”. I ain’t saying but I just saying. I could go on for days but im not.
“Tren tren tren Trend Setta’s”
I don’ really get into the politics of the issue much but I just think it looks cool,
Bron, Kobe, KG, some of those dudes have really good style, if I had their scratch I would rock some pretty good looking threads too!
I think its been good for the league, but I never had a problem with it in the first place, I just remember Timmy D’s comment of “Its retarded” – most he has ever said on anything
I still disagree. This wasn’t something against someone’s culture lol. Like control said, it wasn’t like white players were dressing up.
This was all about how the L is viewed. It’s case in point if no other sport has it and the NBA does. That is EXACTLY why Stern would do something like that. He wants to be the league to sticks out.
Now had Stern gotten rid of dreds then I might be in support to agree with you.
Still it’s how you view it.
For a second I will get militant though.
Here we go other racist things:
Hockey (already said why)
Pool (already said why)
Football (why mostly white qb’s throw a brown ball -called pigskin…oh hell naw)
Croquet (Lets just knock all the lil colored balls around)
The game Hangman (seriously do I need to explain)
Hungry Hungry Hippo (Not one of the hippos is white, what are they trying to say. All colored people do is eat? Then you eating white marbels. That is a representation of the man serving us his crap).
Ok I am done.
I mean if you going the racist way with the dress code you might as well make everything else racist too lol.
Everytime a rule is implemented where it’s something that is dominated by minorities doesn’t mean it came with racist intent. Look at it closely but still it may not always be because of race.
Less thugs… but in reality arent people in suits the most dangerous.
Good image in the outside… but how the players behave is a whole different story ala Ricky Davis, etc.
They make millions of dollars and are role models for our children. I believe that they should dress nice, I mean come on man, not like they ain’t got the dough!
YOUNGFED
You are just plain ignorant, you don’t know shit about me and you want to talk like you know my bank accounts. Of course if I bashed how much money you make, you would just be saying “what? you saying a BLACK man can’t make money?!?!”.
“All i’m saying is white people constantly want us to be more like them, then when we don’t they try and be like us.”. That has to be one of the stupidest comments you’ve made, and you’ve made a shit tun of them. Talking like women get collagen implants to copy black people? You apparently need a CAT scan or something man.
I don’t know what you got going on in your life right now, but I very highly doubt there is someone (The Man) watching over you and making you conform to “a white man’s” idea of life. You should really trying seeing the world in colour, instead of that twisted black and white vision you have now. Ain’t shit going to get better while people like you are infecting people with racism, you fucking Jesse Jackson apprentice wanna be.
Nobody’s sayiny they shouldn’t dress nice. All I wanns know is why basket is the only sport and no one has an answer. I ain’t saying but Im just saying.
I already answered that one Young check my post.
#19 said it best-“its not the nba who’s racist-its this country” comon control you have to admit that they are a lot of people in this country that are racist enough to hate on a black man being elected president- let alone make millions playing a sport! This is all about image.
so why pander to racists-thats what fed is saying-i’m just saying-lol!
@YOUNGFED
“Then its was look at those baggy jeans now they all wearing loose jeans. Whens the last time you saw a white guy with tight jeans. Ask yourself seriously?”
Fed, in most of america and the Western world, tighter ‘skinny’ jeans are now becoming the norm. Have you seen a lil Wayne concert recently? Kanye West?
I see white guys and black guys in tight jeans every day.
Im sure you were a “Tren tren Trend Setta”….in 2002.
I will admit that there are enough racist people in this country. A majority of those people don’t watch the NBA though, they watch Nascar. I can’t imagine a lot of racist people watching the NBA…why would they? They hoping that JJ Redick gets off the bench to stick it to them black people?
The type of people the commish is catering to with the dresscode rule isn’t rednecks, it’s corporate business people who buy good season tickets and sponsor the NBA. They are professionals and want to see the money they invest in the NBA at least having a small appearance of being spent to look professionally.
I ain’t saying there ain’t racism out there, but this dress code bullshit is about money and image, not race.
Don’t forget fucking emo kids. Most of the guy emos are wearing GIRLS jeans, to get a tighter fit. Of course, none of them have a problem with their knots not fitting.
@Control,
That reminds me of a cracy stat i heard once (maybe on Dime even) that the NBA and NASCAR has something stupid like a 75% fan crossover (fans that have interest in both sports) which was the highest percentage of any two sports in the study. I am sceptical of that to say the least, i just can’t imagine Bubba Redneck tuning in to league pass when he gets back to his trailer after watching Nascar!
control- do you think if corporate america was a majority of black people- there would be a image problem and there would be a dress code? this is about race amd class(socioeconmic).
I ain’t ever heard that about Nascar/NBA. Would be a little bit amusing to have some redneck with his Larry Bird altar being used a tv stand while he’s PIPin League Pass and whatever the Nascar League Pass is called.
Most people who watch Nascar are like Eddie Curry fat, I don’t see how they could relate/enjoy or play the game at all.
Despite your claims the underground railroad comment you made WAS racist. Therefore, you ARE a racist. I also noticed how you refer to a PERSON as ‘a Black’. It’s funny beccause you almost always see that shit from non-black people. Subconciously, referring to a human being without indication he/she is such is a racist thing. I’m not a “Black”, nor is Youngfed. We are Black PEOPLE. Don’t try to tell me there isn’t a significant distinction between the way most white people reference race and the way Black people do.
My next and last point is this: Don’t ever tell any Black person: “but I very highly doubt there is someone (The Man) watching over you and making you conform to “a white man’s” idea of life.” Black people conform everyday of our lives to a culture not chosen by us. When last I checked our physical appearance standards, from our dress to our hairstyles, are ALL of European descent. Western society NEVER genuinely advocates the acceptance ethnic characteristics outside of the streets. I’m not talking about looking neat and clean. A person can look neat and clean in braids and dreads, yet it certainly isn’t encouraged in most corporate settings. Black women feel obligated to permanently straighten their hair to unnatural textures in order to conform to another cultures standards of beauty. Look at Condileeza Rice and Michelle Obama.
If you are Black, then you are a victim of generational brainwashing that instilled a lack of self-awareness and culture in you. If you aren’t, stick to what you know because the Black exprience in the western world ain’t one of them.
thats some funny shit control!!
I have no idea how much of an effect the dress code has had on the League. The only thing that I’ve noticed is that people that I know that were only mildly into basketball or weren’t interested at all are no longer turned off by players’ appearances off the court, and therefore are more likely to appreciate simply what they do ON the court. Kind of takes away certain players’ personality a little bit (AI, off the top of my head), but for the interest of the sport, I think it’s a good idea.
I would say though, to those that think that this is an effort to make black people more like white people: what are you talking about?!
People with jobs AROUND THE WORLD have to dress up a little bit. People in Asia, people in Europe, people in Mexico. It’s not like white people invented the idea, “I’m going outside. I should look like an adult.”
One more thing. Dimemag is a another guilty party. Like most of America, they also try to beat into our heads subliminal messages. A perfect example of this is their stupid ass Dimepiece section. Jacking our slang terms, then limiting the color spectrum of women to the lighter end is an example of the constant messages of inferiority Black people and other darker hughed peole recieve regularly.
You may sit and talk about all your Black friends, and how you don’t see color but I’m not buying it. I respect people when they don’t come at me with that colorblind bullshit.
Corporate america sees only one colour: Green. Looking good is always good for business, because it’s all about image. If a majority of the big bucks payers were black, I believe it would be the same way. Those guys didn’t make the rise in corporate america by not dressing like their peers.
If you are the average fan, you ain’t going to want to spend your hard earned cash supporting players who look like skater bois (Steve Nash), beach bums (Tim Duncan), ghetto smurfs (Stevie Jackson), or freak shows (Chris Anderson…still looks like a freak show w/ a suit though). Looking professional is the middle line between all of those styles, and is probably the one that can be accepted by most people…and most importantly, the one expected by the ones paying the big bucks.
The is nothing wrong with dressing nice and if your rolling in dough like they are it isn’t a problem to come to work looking like your coming to do business
I don’t see where I referred to anyone as “a Black”. Feel free to quote it, because though I hate on a lot of people for a lot of stupid reasons, I don’t believe I have broad brushed very many categories (exception: rednecks) like you are accusing.
The Underground Railroad comment to YOUNGFED was pretty much saying that if he feels so much racism here in the states, maybe he should try Canada out. I ain’t sayin racism don’t exist there, but it definiately ain’t on the scale it is here in the states. He might find himself having a better life there since he is so focused on it here. If you are saying that a white guy referring to an event in history is racist, then you are just wrong. It’s part of my history as much as yours, maybe more so.
Your comments about black people having to conform to workplace standards ain’t a “black” thing. Middle Easterners, a lot of Asian cultures, Native Americans and some European cultures also have that burden to conform to what is considered the standard in their career choices. Cherishing your heritage is great, but this country is a melting pot, sometimes you have to leave your styles at the door for some careers. Example would be that some franchises have rules against employees wearing nose/lip/face rings, does that mean white punk rockers are being discriminated against? Nope, it means if you want to work there, you gotta leave that shit at the door.
Brookynite says “My next and last point is this: Don’t ever tell any Black person: “but I very highly doubt there is someone (The Man) watching over you and making you conform to “a white man’s” idea of life.” Black people conform everyday of our lives to a culture not chosen by us”.
If you don’t like the way this country (the USA) the bounce! Straight up, The troops, the retired and the veterans of the US Armed Forces fought so you could have your dumbass opinions and express them. that being said, you can dress or act however you want, it’s the freedoms that we fought for, but for you to say that you conform to a different culture, that’s a choice you make, not one you have to. Nobody is putting a gun to your head saying you must do this or that, if you don’t like your dress code at work then get a new job, or leave our country if you feel it’s our society, and go somewhere else, you will find that minute you open your mouth you will be shot!
Face! LOL