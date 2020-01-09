LeBron Jumped Luka And Giannis In The Second Round Of NBA All-Star Fan Voting

After the first round of NBA All-Star fan voting, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the two leaders in votes received, but a Laker fan push has arrived in the second round as the league released the latest voting results.

LeBron James has pushed past Doncic and Giannis to move into first in fan voting at just over 3.3 million votes. Doncic and Antetokounmpo each have 3.2+ million, while Anthony Davis likewise tops the 3 million mark. There’s a pretty significant jump to the next tier, where Kawhi Leonard has 2.2 million votes and James Harden sits at 2.1 million.

As was the case in the first round, Tacko Fall sits at sixth in fan voting among East bigs and Alex Caruso has actually climbed to sixth among West guards with over 500,000 votes. Neither of those will make the team, given fan voting only counting for half of the equation for determining the All-Star starters and coaches selecting the rest of the squad, but it’s still rather amazing to see their names on the list. Kyrie Irving despite having appeared in all of 11 games this season, sits at second in East guard voting with over 1 million votes.

As of right now, the starting lineups would look like this:

WEST

Luka Doncic

James Harden

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

EAST

Trae Young

Kyrie Irving

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Aside from Irving, that seems just about right, and one would assume Kemba Walker will make up the gap on Irving with the media and player vote.