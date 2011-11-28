LeBron, ‘Melo, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul Homecoming Tour Cancelled

For fans of the exhibition games put together by NBA stars over the past few months, you’re probably a little disappointed to find out that the Google+ Homecoming Tour has been cancelled… sort of.

This morning on Nola.com, they’re reporting that in light of the expected end of the NBA Lockout, the Homecoming Tour that was supposed to hit Akron, New Orleans, Chicago, and New York with Carmelo, LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and CP3 has been cancelled, with the whole thing likely being consolidated into one big game.

From the post:

The scheduled Google+Homecoming Tour all-star game, featuring New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul and his close NBA friends Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James has been cancelled, it was announced Sunday night. Tickets purchased for the exhibition originally scheduled for Saturday at noon at Lakefront Arena, will be fully refunded. Refunds can be received through the point of purchase, including Ticketmaster, the arena box office and by phone. The tentative labor agreement between NBA players and owners, which still must be officially approved, is the reason the game has been canceled. A Tuesday night game in Brooklyn, proceeds from which will benefit Feed the Children and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, will be played as scheduled, according to the game’s promoter, featuring Paul, Wade, Anthony and James.

We’ll keep you up on the scheduling of the Brooklyn game and may even have a serious hookup for some of our readers. Stay tuned…

