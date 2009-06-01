Loss Doesn’t Mean LeBron Is Leaving Cleveland

The real reason that some members of the media called LeBron “classless” for going MIA following the Game 6 loss was that they couldn’t berate him about his plans for 2010. So when he made up for skipping that press conference on Sunday, LBJ addressed those who believed that anything short of a championship run meant he was Big Apple bound.
“I’m great,” said James. “I feel great about this situation that’s going on. You want to continue to get better, that’s all you can ask. We got better and I feel this team will be better next season. You don’t want to take a step backward. I think we went forward from the Boston series [a Game 7 loss in the semifinals] last year.
“Hopefully we can go forward next year.”
Without a game last night, there’s no doubt that the armchair psychologist NBA fans across the nation will spend their day analyzing this quote. Some will say that it seems like he’s definitely going to stay in Cleveland, and just lobby Danny Ferry to bring on a center who can move his feet. Some will say that he’ll jump ship once he’s no longer under contract. The truth is that he’s ever the politically savvy 24-year old, basketball’s version of Derek Jeter with the media. He can talk for as long as you’d like without really saying anything.
yeah the loss doesnt mean labron is leaving NEXT YEAR, thats because he is under contract. BUUUHHH BYE cleveland after next year UNLESS they win a ring next yr
If you think that the lack of a press conference was galling because they couldn’t berate him over his free agency plans you need to get that ESPN cock out of mouth for a minute – who the fuck mentioned 2010 – your chosen one just got beat and he doesn’t feel the traditions in place apply to him? fuck you
LeBron May become the best of our generation but he’s not their yet – If Kobe can sit down after the biggest defeat on the biggest stage and take every damn question, And if KG can sit their and CRY what gives you the right to give him a free pass because he hates losing?
You honestly think Lebron is more of a competitor than Kobe or KG – crack is a helluva drug isn’t it?
He’ll never make up for missing that press conference for a great number of basketball fans regerdless of what you fools in the media think.
Ask Isiah and the bad boys….
Uh, thats about enough about Bron, aint it. The sudes seasons over, he will be in Cleavland next season beating up shit teams and Kobe had 3 rings before he was 24. There nothing left to talk about.
Why leave, New York will be the same situation if not worse. Now if he wants to come to Houston…….:)
@ #3
dk, if you honestly think Kobe at 24 was better than LeBron at 24, you really should kick that drug habit. The one advantage Kobe has over LeBron – though it is a pretty big one – is the killer instinct that comes with experience. Kobe at 24 had 3 rings because he played with Shaq in his prime. Why do Kobe fans always seem to forget that? Let’s say the Lakers win (as an Orlando fan myself, I seriously hope not). Does Gasol become better than Barkley, Malone or Ewing (depending if you consider him a PF or a C)? Of course, not? If you’re the second-best man, a ring becomes that much less of a holy testament of your legacy. If LeBron had Shaq in his prime to play with, are you honestly saying he wouldn’t have a ring already? Come on, people – the only thing more annoying than the LeBron hype is the Kobe fans overcompensating by saying he sucks. Can we discuss basketball without becoming blind idiots?
@ 2….amen to that.
who doesnt hate losing. doesnt mean he should act like a sore loser and then people defend him for it.
NY will probably provide him with a better supporting cast than Cleveland. Hell, put him in NY right now and they might be better, w/ Lee, Chandler, Al, Gallo, Mike D…
If the Cavs don’t reach the Finals next year, he’ll probably be a Knick. Hope so.
Funny he says that while rocking an NY hat.
LeBron and role players (like the Cavs) is going to be a good team. The winner of Cleveland or NY is which one is going to have a star to play 2nd fiddle to him.
how is he saying they went forward? lost in the semis in 7 games last year. lost in the semis in 6 games this year!
Kobe is and was better than Bron. Kobe closes games like only one other person in history. He doesnt have to rely on heaving prayers. Gasol is better than Baekley, a way more complete player.
The only thing we should be discussing is Kobe maybe getting a fourth ring, what he had for breakfast and how to wipe D Hos shit eating grin off his face.
I DON’T GIVE A DAM HOW MUCH U HATE LOSING, THATS BAD SPORTSMANSHIP. I LOVE WATCHING LBJ23 AND THINK HE’S A GREAT GUY BUT HE LOSES CHARACTER POINTS 4 BEIN CLASSLESS LIKE THAT. 4GET THE INTERVIEW IM TALKIN ABOUT SHAKING HANDS AFTER THE GAME. U LOSE, U LOST FAIR AND SQUARE, U SHAKE THE WINNINGS TEAMS PLAYERS AND COACHES HANDS, THEN U GO HOME AND CRY OR HAVE A DRINK OR GET SUM PU$SY OR WAT EVER U DO 2 EASE THE PAIN. BUT U ARE TAUGHT SINCE PEE WEE LEAGUE TO BE A GOOD SPORT AND SHAKE HANDS. NOBODY LIKES A SORE LOSER AND KOBE IS THE SOREST OF LOSERS BUT HE ALWAYS SHAKES HANDS. STILL LOVE LEBRON BUT U LOSE REAL NI*GA POINTS 4 DOIN THAT. LAKERS IN 6, IM OUT LIKE JAMEER’S SHOULDER
LeBrons a spoiled brat and even Nike represented him properly by making his puppet an imbecile…
@12…LOL
I guess LBJ was pissed off cause the hype that surrounded him, and all the pregame dancing and celebrating on the bench he was doing really amounted up to nothing. LBJ is a great player, it’s just surprising he would react like that.
enough Bron walkout talk, it aint a big deal…next.
“Kobe is and was better than Bron. Kobe closes games like only one other person in history. He doesnt have to rely on heaving prayers. Gasol is better than Baekley, a way more complete player”
I’ll grant you the first statement. But I’m gonna pretend I didn’t just read someone say Pau Gasol is better than Charles Barkley.
dk lol im sorry but who is better than barkley? If that were true then kobe must be one of the most overrated players ever because he coulndt do shit without shaq and needed a top 3 pf alltime just to get out of the first round. One more thing kobe at 24 is no match for lebron at 24 but u gotta love that made up killer instinct will his team to win bs. Where has it been since diesel left????
quedas i agree on almost everything but the part about being the second best player doesnt mean muchless for your legacy i dont buy that its not the same sure but muchless?? Nah. How many titles did magic win without kareem? Jodan without pippen? There are some that have won with diff players like wilt and td but its rare.
I love Lebrons game and all and think he’s better than Kobe, but quit being a douche-bag. You lost, treat the game with respect and do the damn interviews and post game stuff. Just ’cause you got the MVP don’t mean you above the game.
Lebron is out of Cleveland and sucking on the big apple’s teet in one more year. But if Big Ben retires, that should free up money for the Cavs to get a decent player. If Mo Williams is your 2nd best player, you already lost.
Anyone that says Gasol is better than Charles Barkley is an idiot. dk you are that idiot!
Wow…c’mon, Katz…
That’s the real reason he’s been called “classless”? You SURE about that?
I think he was called classless because he couldn’t bring himself to congratulate the team that beat his team. In his own words, he doesn’t understand why you would ever congratulate someone that just beat you. (!)
That’s the DEFINITION of a sore loser. If that’s not being a sore loser, please tell me what is. And to be a sore loser is to be a person without class, or “classless”.
Are you kidding me?
LEBRON SAID:
“We got better and I feel this team will be better next season. You don’t want to take a step backward. I think we went forward from the Boston series [a Game 7 loss in the semifinals] last year.”
SO last year he was 1 game away from the NBA FINALS against a Boston Team that was clearly better than this years magic and this year he was stop 2 games away from the finals and he says they went forward?
2007- 4 games won in the east finals,none in the finals
2008- 3 games won in the east finals
2009- “2” games won in the east finals
i dont know but with better teams and him being way better he is getting fewer wins. Do the math. THose are NOT forward steps man,actually its like a countdown …ouch
Obviously, he’s looking to come to Milwaukee in 2010. Provided Dan Gadzuric re-signs.
liukz
they lost in the second round not in the east finals last season so yeah they did kinda better this time around.
Well if you go back to 2007, they were in the finals(though they were swept). So the only improvement they can make now would be winning the whole thing.
Someone clarify this for me. Didn’t Detroit and Boston make it to the East Finals last year? Didn’t the Cavs lose in the 2nd round and NOT the East Finals? I am pretty sure Boston beat Detroit in 6 to make it to the NBA Finals.
So when Lebron says, “…You don’t want to take a step backward. I think we went forward from the Boston series [a Game 7 loss in the semifinals] last year” he is right.
yes sanpitch, he is right.
liukz(post) did all the hard work but then had to see he doesn’t anything…lmao
* post 21
doesn’t know anything…
Lebron is leaving, no doubt. It’s all about him; just look at the frenzy he created after the loss. He made sure everyone would be wondering about Lebron. The question is where?
I think people forget that Kobe was a huge factor in winning those 3 rings he wasnt no role player he made second, first, and first during the 3 years he won
@29
when your teammate is the nba mvp one year and the finals mvp for all 3 of the championships you won, i would call that “second fiddle”.
i am pretty sure that is the definition of “second fiddle”. actually if you look it up in the dictionary, next to scottie pippen’s face is a picture of kobe bryant with the lakers during the ’99-’02 seasons.
yeah he played a huge role but he was the scottie pippen of those 3 lakers championships. there is absolutely no way around. try and argue it all you want but you can’t rewrite history Billy Sunday.
the cavs wont win it next year and bron is bolting for a big market well see how much of a home town boy he is i think he wants the spotlight and bright lights of nyc on him as you can see after game 6 hes been catered to all his life and thinks he is sportsmanship and clearly a sore loser
LOL at people saying kobe was better than lebron at 24 yeah right you have the most dominant center in the game at your disposal lebron doesnt have the presence of another star playing at his side
The media are vultures and I don’t blame him for being a sore loser. He shouldn’t be any kind of loser period. His teammates shouldn’t be missing easy shots. Lebron is better than Kobe, but Kobe has always had a better supporting cast than Lebron. Lebron was the best thing to happen to Cleveland sports since Jim Brown and the ’64 Browns, and that was way before my time. I was born in Cleveland and I am a chronic depressant, probably because all they do is choke in every sport. I have to over come that in my own life just to achieve the success I do have. I wish I could sue all of the teams for sucking so bad and ruining my childhood. Honestly, if he does leave, he should go to the Mavericks, instant supporting cast right there. Lebron is a Dallas Cowboys fan, so it would be a good fit for him.