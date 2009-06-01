Loss Doesn’t Mean LeBron Is Leaving Cleveland

The real reason that some members of the media called LeBron “classless” for going MIA following the Game 6 loss was that they couldn’t berate him about his plans for 2010. So when he made up for skipping that press conference on Sunday, LBJ addressed those who believed that anything short of a championship run meant he was Big Apple bound.



“I’m great,” said James. “I feel great about this situation that’s going on. You want to continue to get better, that’s all you can ask. We got better and I feel this team will be better next season. You don’t want to take a step backward. I think we went forward from the Boston series [a Game 7 loss in the semifinals] last year. “Hopefully we can go forward next year.”

Without a game last night, there’s no doubt that the armchair psychologist NBA fans across the nation will spend their day analyzing this quote. Some will say that it seems like he’s definitely going to stay in Cleveland, and just lobby Danny Ferry to bring on a center who can move his feet. Some will say that he’ll jump ship once he’s no longer under contract. The truth is that he’s ever the politically savvy 24-year old, basketball’s version of Derek Jeter with the media. He can talk for as long as you’d like without really saying anything.

Source: Real GM