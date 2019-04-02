Getty Image

As reports trickle out that Zion Williamson could potentially sign one of the largest rookie sneaker deals in the history of the NBA, it’s fun to remember just how coveted LeBron James was by the Big 3 of shoe companies at the time he entered the league in 2003.

Adidas, Reebok and Nike were all jockeying to secure the most-hyped NBA prospect of all time, and in an excerpt from ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst’s upcoming book, “LeBron, Inc.: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete,” we learn just how crazy the bidding war got — and how close LeBron was to signing with Reebok over Nike.

Per Windhorst, Reebok initially offered James and Aaron Goodwin, his agent at the time, a deal worth $100 million, including a $10 million signing bonus, an offer that was virtually unprecedented at the time. That number made adidas back out, and though Nike secured a meeting with James, including a lavish presentation that introduced the lion imagery as a part of his potential clothing line with the company, execs only presented James with an offer around $70 million.