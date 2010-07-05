LeBron needs more thinking time; Joe Johnson needs a bigger safe

Following Day 4 of free agency, this much we do know: Joe Johnson is staying in Atlanta and could now use Chipper Jones‘ house as a garage if he wanted, Amar’e had a talk with Mike D’Antoni to smooth things over and appears a lock for the Knicks, and LeBron won’t make his decision until at least Wednesday. ‘Bron is running his annual Nike camp in Akron this week, so if some other college kid dunks on him this time, you won’t read a word about it in any Chicago, Miami, Cleveland, New York, New Jersey or L.A. newspapers … Joe Jeezy re-upped with the Hawks for six years, $120 million. Too much for a guy who’s about a notch below the elite of the elite? Maybe, but the Hawks didn’t really have much choice if they wanted to keep their best player. And it’s funny how some people are going overboard saying this is the worst move in ATL history. This is a steadily improving young team who just kept their franchise guy in the fold for the rest of his prime. If you want bad moves, go look at when Atlanta was winning 25 games a year led by Lon Kruger, Jason Terry and Lorenzen Wright … Johnson’s agent, Arn Tellem, wrote a column in the Huffington Post yesterday basically talking about how great his client is. Tellem recounted a story from before the ’01 Draft, when Joe was killing at a workout and Michael Jordan said Joe was the best player in that draft class. So why exactly did Mike go with Kwame Brown No. 1 that year? … Anyway, Tellem revealed some interesting tidbits we hadn’t even thought about, like the fact that having Jannero Pargo on the roster was a big factor working in Chicago’s favor to get Joe, since Joe and Pargo were college roommates. But then at the end, Tellem actually asks LeBron to consider signing with the Hawks. Riiiiight … Speaking of overpaid, Amir Johnson and Darko may only hold the crown for so long — we’re hearing Brendan Haywood may be in line for about $10 million per year wherever he signs. So far the Heat, Pistons, Cavs, Bulls, Knicks and Celtics have shown interest. Funny this would happen right after Haywood puts in a stint with the Mavs. Is there some radioactive element surrounding Erick Dampier that makes him and 7-footers around him prone to grossly huge contracts? … Looking for an athletic scorer to come off the bench, the Celtics are said to be looking into acquiring Leandro Barbosa or Rudy Fernandez in a trade. Of the two, Barbosa seems like the better fit, although there’s always some trepidation with guy who blew up playing in Phoenix during the Steve Nash era. Rudy is just a little too much of a jacker … Did you catch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest yesterday? Joey “Jaws” Chestnut copped his fourth straight ‘chip, but the biggest news was ex-champ Kobayashi actually crashing the stage Kanye West-style after it was over and fighting with the cops. Kobayashi wasn’t in the contest this year because he hasn’t signed up with the Major League Eating federation, which now sanctions the Nathan’s contest. Kobayashi showed up wearing a “Free Kobi” shirt — which may have been a misprinted bootleg from a bad time in Kobe Bryant‘s life — and when he got on stage demanding to eat, the cops dragged him off and arrested him. Yeah, this actually happened … We’re out like Lon Kruger …
JJ better come with the noise this year. he’s gotta start takin over games because Josh, Marvin, Crawford and Horford cant be counted on as the closers, even though crawford won alot of games for them, jj gota start be the man, i mean he has to show the emotion and attitude…he has to have some killer instinct
problem is i got a feelin that amare is gonna turn into antonio mcdyess part 2 for the blue and orange
As long as JJ puts up his numbers in ATL they will not complain. Now if this contract was signed in NY he could put up career high numbers in every major category but if that didn’t coincide w/ a ring the media would never let him forget about the contract.
I’m a Bobcat fan and I agree 100% w/ the Ericka Dampier comment. We have DaSagana Diop on our roster and Cuban and the boys over there felt they needed to pay that man $6 mil/per. We can’t give this guy away. The power of Dampier, who knew?
Hate how LeBron is doing his Godfather thing and controlling the faiths of other players. Like NY had to get his blessing before they offered Amare a contract. WTF is that…Love it if my Celts resign Allen and add Fernandez for some size and extra pop off the bench.
The worst move Atlanta made was trading Dominique Wilkins. Finaly the hawks had a team (Best record in the East) then they trade their best guy ???
I’ll never understand that.
jj has no pressure… he got paid and he will play to whatever his mind will allow him to do. the pressure is on the fans because they will expect more but get the same which will equal frustration while jj will be dribbling right to the bank for the next 6 years! invest wisely young fella…
Its been said above already. What else could they do, right? Unless u wanna get into the whole Marv Williams thing
I wonder if somehow the Knicks land ‘Melo in the midst of all this free agency hoopla. But without sounding ridiculous and being absolutely serious I gotta ask all the Knicks fan’s this:
Is Amare THAT much of an upgrade over David Lee considering he (Amare) didn’t do a damn thing on defense/the boards during the playoffs?
The Knicks and Amare Stoudemire have reportedly agreed on a five-year, $100 million contract.
Stoudemire is expected to make an official announcement at MSG within the hour. This deal was essentially done days ago, and it’s the reason Knicks officials made one more pitch to LeBron’s representatives on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the last-ditch effort made a difference.
Classic Erika Damp line. You could go either way with Joe Johnson. You could argue what has he done for attendance in ATL or what has he done in the playoffs? They still have a relatively young core and with the actual built to win now teams in the East they would still be 4th and still get steam-rolled during Joe’s prime.
Back to the Dampier comments, it is called leverage. “Hey Marc, my client made less than 2 mil last year and he outplayed Dampier so at least give him a comparable contract.”
I want Haywood for his size because i think he will be a key part to my Heat in defending Bynum but i want him for 5mil and he does not even have the offensive skill set that Bynum at least provides you also. He has pretty good defense like Bynum but that is it.