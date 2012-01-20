LeBron Proves He Is The King; Dallas Snatches A Win In Utah

Oklahoma City didn’t play Thursday, but try telling Thunder fans it wasn’t a victory. Guard Russell Westbrook went all Boomer Sooner by signing a five-year, $80-million extension. The deal brought praise for GM Sam Presti and hailed Westbrook, slammed for being a “shoots-lots” guard, for his unselfishness: “Instead, Westbrook delivered to his teammates, his organization and this city a blessed gift. Expansion of the Thunder’s window of opportunity to turn Oklahoma City into Titletown. … No promises beyond 2016, but until then, barring catastrophic injury, an oil-and-gas bust or general manager Sam Presti losing his senses, the Thunder is set for five years of excellent basketball,” the Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel wrote. The deal leaves room to re-sign James Harden and Serge Ibaka, allowing the Thunder to keep their homegrown core intact for a while. Will the debate on Durant/Westbrook shooting continue that long? Now that Westbrook’s no longer in a contract year, it should be interesting to see if his 17.3 shots per game decrease … There was basketball, we promise. Miami/Lakers missed Dwyane Wade, but LeBron James (31 points, eight boards, eight assists) was enough for Miami, who donned blackout uniforms to match the black-hat villain role. Last night though, the much-maligned Heat were just better at home in every phase, even with a resurgent Pau Gasol (26 points, eight rebounds) taking the lead for the Lakers … Kobe Bryant (24 points) overcame a horrid first three quarters to get his, starting 0-of-5 and unable to buy a bucket from deep, where all eight of the KobeSystem’s misses came until late in the second half. He credited Shane Battier (11 points, six rebounds with three threes) with good defense and called him one of the three defenders he likes to face after Raja Bell and Tony Allen. We think Shane secretly enjoys going up against Kobe. Did you see how often he was shooting? Probably still tells people about the playoff night a few years back when he outscored him too. How weird of a first half was it? Kobe had has many field goals (one) as Eddy Curry … Yes, that Eddy Curry (six points, three rebounds in six minutes). We felt like we had seen a ghost; it was his first game in 762 days (that’s not the longest streak, either â€” Portland’s Greg Oden is at 775) when he checked in in the first quarter and started eating up a standing ovation from the Miami crowd (you think he probably got a different reaction from grudge-holding fans watching in Chicago and New York?). Activated before the game by Erik Spoelstra, Curry didn’t play coy to reporters beforehand about his conditioning, saying the adrenaline would tire him out. The former Baby Bull is everyone’s favorite punching bag, but seriously, the fact he was playing was no, er, small feat. So how much do you weigh, Eddy? “It’s a great number but it’s not where I want to be yet,” Curry said. “When it’s where I want it to be, I’ll probably put a sticker on.” … The Lakers have three players who could pass for mercenaries/hit men: Kobe, McBob and definitely Steve Blake. Actually, throw Troy Murphy in there too. He reminds us of Gaear from Fargo … Keep reading to hear about Sam Dalembert’s amazing night …
ALL those techs in Dal/Utah game were fucking weak. The nba is about as soft as you can get, with Raja Bell flopping and clutching his face when he wasn’t even hit, until he realized he didn’t get the call, then he got up and was like “really!?!? what?!?!? he really did knock me out!!!”. I’m surprised the refs didn’t eject Lamar Scrotum for it, and then say it’s because he’s tapping some bitch related to OJ, and is therefore a murderer by association. They really need to put a rule in, where if you flop like that, you lose that game’s pay. Fuck these guys and their falling over bullshit.
How pussy can the refs get, ejecting a man because he LIGHTLY tossed the ball? Completely bullshit. Assuming current trends keep going as they are, nba players will be wearing bubble suits in less than 5 years, and if they make a noise louder than a whisper, they get ejected. They’ll probably make the players take estrogen injections weekly, and wear training bras.
I like Miami’s all black look…weren’t some people bashing it completely? LeBron is just a pure enigma sometimes…strongest, fastest and best passing guy on the court most of the time, how can he not take over every game, all game? Not sure why, but Derek Fisher was just pissing me off the entire time I watched the game. Can’t really explain why, but fuck Derek Fisher!
The irony about the Jazz is they traded Deron Williams to get the pieces for them to compete every night and have a team that would eventually go deep in the playoffs.
Yup. They got all the pieces alright, except that now, they lack a legitimate point guard that knows how to control the game and close out games.
Earl Watson is such a pleasure to watch but they need an elite point guard.
What if they trade Devin Harris and CJ Miles to New Jersey for D-Will? That is possibly a Western Conference finals team right there. ESPN Trade Machine says it works.
Eddy Eddy Eddy!
He didn’t play that great (only Heat in negative plus/minus mostly because he was lost on D), but he will clearly help the Heat at some point. Remember he was pretty skilled and a force down low back when he was in shape.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
So anyways , lebron showed why he is a man amongst children again and I fully agree with barkley saying that he needs to be in control all game even when wades back because like it or not he’s the floor general and everything starts with james.
P.s. That no-look to battier in the 2nd q where bron turned around and chucked up 3 fingers before battier even shot was cool as hell lol
Is it just me, or do the heat look like a better team without Wade??? Bron looks more engaged, because he isnt worrying about sharing with Dwayne and the rest of the team is more involved because they dont have to sit around so much watching two players taking 50-60 shots a game.
As a long suffering Knicks fan, i didnt like seeing Fat Eddy on the bench in his xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxl suit collecting a xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxl paycheck, but he’s suffered through a lot of serious shit, so I’m happy to see him back on the court…….. But if he actually keeps loosing weight, and plays well for them for minimum money… shiiit, you’re gonna have a hard time convincing me he wasn’t sent to the Knicks by Pat Riley to fuck shit up on purpose.
kobe was probably having too much sexy in miami prior to tip off…his head wasn’t in it early on, but he was trying to will shots in… not good. he started clicking late, but to no avail. and dime i think your title is misleading…actually it is. i didn’t know we crowned kings in january, but if lebron wants to take a regular season crown it’s all good..kobe still has 5 vacant fingers for post season jewelry.
Agree with LMNOP.
He doesn’t have to worry about getting Wade involved. And vice versa. They look like a better team when it’s just one of them on the court.
Also, you know how people say players like Nash “deserve” to play on a winner??
Eddy Curry is the total opposite of that. He doesn’t even “deserve” the honor of playing in the NBA. Lazy fat-ass thief.
He’s in the league and Allen Iverson is exiled. I understand why, but that’s fucked up to me. I’d rather have a player with too much pride, than someone who doesn’t give a fuck.
What was his REAL injury for the last few years… my bet is “obese”.
Great read on the second page, but the first page contained no highlights from the game other kobe getting d`d up. I can read that from a boxscore. This site use to have all the in game highlights and commentary.
@ JAY
I do not know if this rumor is true. Maybe you have read or heard something there that might give it credence. The grapevine says there is an impending trade between Utah and Toronto.
It basically involves a straight swap between Jose Calderon and Devin Harris. Supposedly this is being initiated by Bryan Colangelo who is very much high on Harris.
You realize Chase’s real nickname is “Air Bud”, and they’re just shortening it, right?
And “Air Bud” is one of the best nicknames ever, even if he doesn’t think so himself…
@LMNOP
It’s still “Uff Riley” here in NY, and will probably always be. What stopped Curry from getting into shape when he was here? Freakin’ bum.
@alf
I am sorry but your deron willams post is so freaking dumb. The jazz traded to get younger, harris was a throw in. THINK! Trades have to match up financially and harris was needed. They got draft picks and DERRICK FAVORS, an athlete highly thought of, 3rd pick genius. Yes they lost deron, but they were going to lose him after the Jerry Sloan debacle. He was going to spite them one way or the other. C’mon, i looked up to your posts before that disaster in #2. And sorry again, but you brain farted when saying they should trade harris and miles for williams, do you honestly think NEW JERSEY who has been the butt of all jokes trade a franchise player for a point guard you just made fun of and a small forward in miles who gets little burn in utah behind raja, hayward, howard and expect him to do much better in NJ behgind budding star marshon brooks and established shooter MORROW? Now’s about the time you wish you could edit posts huh? I forgive you though, it was early.
HAHAHA @Jay. What you said about Eddy Curry reminds me of Stephon A Smith going H.A.M on JaMarcus Russell. For those who didn’t see it, search it on youtube, it’s hilarious.
i really hope, after watching that game yesterday, that kobe bryant convinces dwight to come to the laker….if that takes swapping bynum so be it….because what I noticed yesterday wasn’t a lack of talent…but a lack of energy….there lies the difference between howard and bynum (along with some other factors of course)…if bynum played with as much energy/explosiveness as howard i think bynum effort would reflect that…howard’s energy level is always off the charts which is why he is a big man who will never get fat….i am not sure I can say the same for bynum….trade for howard and i’ll feel comfortable. i hate seeing that level of play yesterday…bynum should have destroyed those guys knowing how the lakers were struggling…that is what makes a franchise player….when the going gets tough, is that player capable of putting his team on his shoulders and erasing 20 point deficits…I can say dwight is capable even with the putrid shooting….I hate to say bynum disappears because i’d still take him over anyone not named dwight and any given day he can look better than d12. but when I feel you slouching during the most critical times in games, you can’t rely on your jump hook falling everytime…go beast mode, draw fouls, scream, demand a presence, and maybe kobe would feel forced to dump it down.
Public service announcement
@Jay
Damn man come on. The guy’s baby moms and child were brutally murdered. He and his family were robbed at gun point. And some money hungry limo driver took him to court over what seemed like BS. and he’s been the NBA running fat man joke for 3-4yrs. Not everybody is a stone wall emotionally. It’s more impressive to me that he was able to come back from all that. Because personally I would have probably murdered someone by then.
I’m happy to See Eddy back on the court. I hope he stays in shape and can finish out the rest of his career. Big ups to DWade, because i know he had a lot to do with Eddy getting picked up by Miami. They were a year apart in HS
i wonder if it’d be a good move for the lakers to go after devin harris…his value has got to be rock bottom after yesterday…and I feel a trade, especially to a team with veteran weapons will revitalize devin.
@Reg
I know the one you are talking about. Was I really THAT bad?? Cuz Stephen A Smith tore into Russell on that one. Lol.
Actually, I just re-read what I wrote…. i did say similar things as Smith. Haha. Am I wrong though?
@Chi
Since you put it that way… i feel like a jerk. I’ll go back in my corner now. Lol
@Darkwing, i gotta disagree with you on your “Uff Riley” Stance, “uff” isnt even a real word, its “Fuck Riley, Fuck him and his whole team… if the Miami Heat plane crashed the only reason id be sad would be because it didnt crash into the boston celtics team plane”.
@Chicagorilla you beat me to it. I’d like to see anyone of you all even think about basketball, let alone actually playing, after going through some shit like that.
Eddie Curry, the missing link.
The last thing opposing teams need to see facing the Heat is the reanimation of Wilt!
Eddy Curry per 48 minutes –
48 points, 24 rebounds
Ijs! lol
PS someone needs a fresh grape vine, Utah does not want thirty plus year old Jose Calderon, but I’m not saying they won’t/shouldn’t take him. Harris sucks and couldn’t survive the WNBA season unscathed.
True Curry was dealing with alot but he was out of shape before the incidents occurred. When he signed in NYC, he reported to camp at least 30-40 pounds heavier than his Chi town days. Glad to see the dude back on the court but his work ethic and conditioning was always suspect long before the unfortunate incidents.
My sentiments exactly, fuck Fisher and all floppers in the game . You all ruined basketball!!
@JAY,
Chicagorilla made great points bu Not to mention a young soft in the head Curry had to deal with Chicago Bulls appointed physicians telling him he has a heart problem and could possibly die on the court if he continues to play basketball. Iverson left Memphis to “go be with his sick daughter” and gets kicked out of a Toronto Casino a week later. That dude does not deserve to be on ANYBODY’S team. Good to see Curry bounce back. No pun intended
Dime, you are going overboard with all the display ads. Tone it down juuust a notch.
Also, get this website to be mobile friendly!
So I’ve spent literally all morning, or more likely the past five minutes, to think up a new nickname for Chase Budinger…
“C-Bud”, how cool is that!!!
And when he scores a bucket they can queue the sound clip of Pauly Shore aka The Weasel, “Owwww Buuuu-ddy!”
And when he gets hot the announcers can always go with, “That Bud’s on fire!”
Or when a Portland player dunks on him, “Ohhh one of the Blazers just got super high and smoked that Bud!”
And if Houston tries to trade him for Danilo Gallinari, “The Nuggets would never trade The Cock for Bud.”
I’ve been practicing SSL, or Sarcasm as a Second Language, but I think my accent still needs work.
Lebron doing his thing. Gotta give props to dude right there. Come on now. Real haters appreciate a gem of a game like that.
And anyone saw the records of both Denver and NY after the Melo trade? Denver is 26-12 while NY is 20-21. The records should be switched right, seeing that NY is THE team with 2 top fucking 15 players?
‘No, no, fuck chemistry…. Melo CAN score’.
No. No. Fuck your scorer if he can’t give you wins.
Curry didn’t help himself by getting so out of shape, but he did have some serious family crap. I think he had some heart thing too.
LMNOP – LOL about the Heat plane. There are a couple of guys I wouldn’t want to see go down on the plane, but the whole Celtics squad and Danny Ainge can go.
Dirk with the stellar shooting night, 5-12 I think, but at least they won. I’d rather have him drop 40 and lose than score under 20 and win I think.
@LMNOP
“if the Miami Heat plane crashed the only reason id be sad would be because it didnt crash into the boston celtics team plane”.
Now that shit had me laughing! Fuck Pat the Rat!
I used to make fun of Eddy Chicken Curry, but damn… good recap Rilla. Now I kinda feel for the guy. But I still question that “Dave, do you want touch it” in the limo part.
I’m looking forward to the Spurs/Kings game tonight to check out Tyreke. Hawks/Sixers may be the game of the night – but I’m definitely checking out the T-wolves/Clippers late game on ESPN. Pistolo Rubio versus cp3/Chauncey – let’s see what the Spaniard can do against some of the best in the biz
People must not understand how important depth is. Denver was da te. Begging melo to stay. Ny gutted their roster, that is why they struggle. Look at the bigger picture. How many times have ppl shitted on toney douglas, jared jeffries, landry fields is okay, but he lost his rebound prowess for some reason, bibby? Um who else will ny look to when amare gets in foul trouble or melo has to miss a game? No depth, that da difference. Give ny a good supporting cast around those two stars and then comment. A lot of teams would love to have 2 players as good as melo and amare, stop sounding like you don’t know basketball. It’s a team game. Denver has an army of guys off the bench. Andre miller can be a starter, ny has no guys on the bench that can be starters, in fact ny has no guys worthy of being called a 6th man. So rethink whoever was comparing ny and denver’s records. And give leeway. These two stars are together for at least 3 more years, I expect mangement to make changes.
No one expected NY to be undefeated but a LOSING RECORD? With 2 fucking stars?
The whole point is the gap between the two teams. The Nugs are 14 games above 500. NY is below 500.
Who the fuck expected that?
No one’s saying NY should have gone 41-0 but that gap is just too fucking big to be acceptable.
The Knicks are my team out of hometown loyalty, not because of their roster. I admit that I wanted Melo and Amare, but they can’t win by themselves. I think a few more pieces will make them better, but they aren’t likely to upgrade much during the season. One more off season trimming the fat and picking up free agents might make them legit. They need a true pg who can run an offense and get guys like Amare and Chandler easy looks. Slide Shumpert to the 2 with Fields coming off the bench. Melo can create his own offense if they space the floor appropriately and they need a decent veteran bench player to keep the second unit moving in the right direction. That’s a lot to ask for but they could pull it off.
As for Denver, my current home team, their fast, unselfish style has them winning a lot of games and having fun. What they got in return for Melo, plus their off season pick ups have them playing great basketball. It’s fun to watch, but it probably won’t work in the post season. If they finish in the top 4 the might be able to win the first round because they are tough to beat at home (altitude).
@QQ A gem of a game? That’s pretty much his average give or take…
Man… Seeing Eddy hit the court last night almost made me tear up. Dude has been through so much, and he’s not the toughest dude, emotionally, in the first place. Happy to see him back out there. Kinda cool that one NBA team has a player (and former teammate) from my high school and a player from my college. Or is that not rare…?
Gordon “Young Legs” Hayward looked reeeal athletic against the old ass Mavs. Don’t be fooled. He’s no Chandler Parsons! Nah dude is doing well in the league, a lil better than I expected.
Devin Harris has fallen off in one of the most amazing ways I’ve seen in a long time. Cats are just outright saying he SUCKS now, and no one even flinches. Never thought I would see that day.
Dang, seemed like Courtney Lee had been gone forever. Rockets just got a real boost with his return now. Can the Rockets win a playoff series? I’m not inclined to say no…
Dan Gilbert, the Thunder just managed to extend two All-Stars and max them out. You mad?
I remember when guys thought the nets get the better endof the deal in the harris-kidd trade. They both started at 0 rings at the time…who has more now? Funny how things look in hindsight .
On my lunch break n stepped into the Knicks-Bulls 1993 East. Conf. finals gm 4. Ewing was ballin. Mike put up 54 tho. Wrap!
Our offense is FFUUUGGGLLLLLYYYY lmao
I think Devin Harris was just one of those guys who got REALLY over-valued. Him, Josh Howard and Marquis Daniels from that Dallas squad all got props for being really good, and really weren’t as great as everyone thought.
The Knicks have more problems than just personnel. The coach can only coach one style of play, and they don’t have many players that can play that way. Amare was always a mismatch against the other team’s center on offense. Now he’s got Chandler hanging around under the rim and Amare is being guarded by a PF. Melo can flat out score, but he is a terrible playmaker for other guys. The ball STOPS when he gets it. Couple of jab steps, couple dribbles, and a shot. There are a couple of PG’s who would help, but I don’t see NY being able to pay them because they are max level guys and they tied up a ton of money with Amare, Melo and Chandler. A PG who is a passer first will solve a ton of problems, but how many of those guys are cheap? Unless they strike it rich in the draft somehow, they aren’t in a great place.
“Dan Gilbert, the Thunder just managed to extend two All-Stars and max them out. You mad?”
LMAO cold cold
And fasho since Lebron led his team a win last night he definetely king of the NBA!! All his flaws dont mean shit cuz he beat Kobe in a game where they didnt guard each other!
fasho!! LMAO
Blake Griffin vs Kevin Love is going to be a great game. We may also get to see Chris Paul vs Ricky Rubio. Damn has there ever…in the history of the NBA, that someone got excited to see a Clippers vs TWolves game? WTF!
Interesting convo from Shaq, Kenny, and Charles last night about Blake Griffin being the best PF in the game. While there isn’t a PF I would take ahead of him, I still can’t say he’s the best. I honestly don’t believe there is a best player in the NBA right now. There are a couple who are the Best at their position (Lebron, Dwight) but thats it.
@Lakeshow
be prepared. I’m about to give Kobe a compliment lol.
Last nights game made me lose a ton of respect for Lebron and gain more respect for Kobe.
Kobe still shot his team out the game on offense, but at least dude manned the eff up and checked Lebron one on one with no help as soon as Lebron started feeling it.
Lebron, who MFers have the nerve to call the best perimeter defender in the game, wouldn’t dare guard Kobe one on one all night. On top of that, his team double teamed Kobe every time he touched the ball. What kinda p^$$y shyt is that?!?!?! You supposed to be the MAN! You supposed to be THE KING!?!?!? And you can’t man the eff up and check 33yr old Kobe Bryant. instead you want to get props for a weak ass chase down on Matt Barnes and spend your time checking Artest and Jason Kapono while Shane Battier does all the work on Kobe. Man I hate this NBA. So much p^$$y shyt goes on it’s annoying.
Kobe gets a ton of respect for coming over to check LBJ. Even if he didn’t shut him down. At least he manned up, went chest to chest with the dude, and played Defense.
GASSSSPPP lol
Come on now ChiTown you know Lebron aint got no balls lol
Any man who ALWAYS hears grumbling about his shot selection and goes out for the next 10 years and continues to do his thing got mad balls lol thats where my respect of Kobe comes from..
Thats why Wade, Nash and Duncan are my other favorite players.. They all got cojones lol
@Chi
You know LBJ ain’t about welcoming challenges. He saw Kobe on the other side of the court and didn’t even wait for a screen to call for help.
“Damn, Kobe got the ball…. HELP!!!”
Chicagorilla
I see what you are saying, and I’m the first guy to hate on a guy for being a pussy, but against Kobe, I would NEVER do single coverage. Not because he’s so good, but because he is so greedy. 90% of the time, he is shooting, so why not put 40% of your defenders where 90% of the shots are going to be? Shit, throw 60% on there in some cases, haha. Even if a guy can shut Kobe down with 1on1 coverage, the most efficient strategy (until Kobe changes his behavior) is to pile up on him and present a challenge, because every time he will try to “man up” to that challenge and make choices that aren’t the best for winning.