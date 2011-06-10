LeBron: Questioning His Moment

Remember about oh…four years ago? Obama wasn’t president yet. Tiger was still ballin’. And LeBron was in Cleveland. Not only that, he was on his way to the NBA Finals, had destroyed Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals, and for three consecutive years had stepped his game up in the playoffs. We all thought it was the beginning of his legacy. He was the guy you feared in the fourth quarter. He was universally adored.
Remember back to the summer. The Decision. Good became evil. The loved became the hated.
Remember back even three weeks ago. The Celtics were still alive. Osama had just been killed. And LeBron was the finisher. He finally overcame Boston, and then he went out and eviscerated the league MVP so badly in the Eastern Conference Finals that it looked like a complete mismatch, worse than the Admiral vs. the Dream.
The questions about LeBron James always felt more like hate than anything else. Either they were unfair (no rings), untrue (his past clutch play) or just stupidity. Now? People talked about his tweets (“Now or Never”) proving he was ready once again; They seemed more desperate than anything, a way to convince himself that he was ready.
Last night, everything was set up for him: he was coming off a bad game, now with a Game 5 on the road, NBA Finals, D-Wade hurt, all of the attention focused on him, a bunch of teammates who needed someone to reassure them rather than fade in with them.
Nothing.
Questions are always uncertain. But now, they’ve been asked and he’s failed to answer them often enough that they’re legitimate.
Putting everything aside, talk about your opinion of LeBron James. Has it changed? Did you think he was going to take over the basketball world? Did you always think he was better off as a guy who could be an all-around player but needed to have someone else finish the job for him? Are you mad at him? Confused? Disappointed? Happy?
Is he being treated unfairly? Is it something LeBron is doing in the Finals or is it just a bad matchup? How did he go from being BY FAR the best player in the game in the Eastern Conference Playoffs to this? And what will happen when this series heads back to Miami?
Preach!
Funny how a guy has a triple-double, yet we still question his game. I really think that we should stop trying to make Lebron into the player that WE want him to be with all these comparisions?? I say let the mans career play out then WE can decide if it was a failure or not…I remember a time when T-mac was being compared to and Kobe and some of US even said he was better….its a good thing what WE say isnt set in stone.
p.s. Jason Whitlock annoys me
He’s Tracy McGrady, without the health issues. Nothing overly wrong with that, it is what it is.
LeBron keeps putting this pressure on himself, not us… tweets…press conferences…interviews… “biggest game of my life”… he is asking for it…
decent game last night, (the most UNNECESSARY triple double ever), but “PLAYERS” do what their team needs the most to win… and last night that was aggressive scoring, picking up WADE’s slack, and shutting down TERRY. Didn’t happen.
I’m sure Miami would rather 30,8,5ast… DWADE left the game, for goodness sakes…
Also, The MAVS are playing Lebron perfect, we must consider that…
I don’t think I’ve ever disliked LeBron the person or player, I just know that I never believed that he was worthy of the hype. It’s hard of me to back someone who hasn’t really faced adversity or deals with it well. He is by far one of the most talented players in the league in the fact that he can affect the game in multiple ways. He is NOT a leader and needs someone to count on down the stretch. Yes he’s had moments when he’s come through in the clutch..but they are exactly what I called them: moments. Bron just isn’t built the same way Kobe or Wade is, I’ve never thought Bron’s heart or will to win was as strong as those two. That being said, there is nothing wrong with the type of player Bron is, it’s just sad that he’s learning his limitations on a national stage. I feel bad for him honestly, he reminds me of when A-Rod realized he was never going to reach his potential or at least where WE thought his potential was. He’ll be okay as soon as he accepts and figures out his role..give him time..
Yeah he had a rajon rondo like tripple double when the speculation and doubt that has surrounded him his whole career regarding his play in fourth quarters in the biggest game required a Lebron type tripple double of 25 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists that would have won them the game and the bigger issue was his inability when D.Wade went out to take over the game and all the mess Dallas, the media and the world was talking like I said Kobe or MJ would have devoured their opponents they are just those type of players motivated by that stuff and they take that personal to the point they show no mercy on their opponents…like I said LeBrons not that guy he’s a nice guy and he does not play better when he’s made like MJ and Kobe do…that’s why it kills me when people say don’t say anything to LeBron you might get him mad and wake him up out of his 4th quarter funk. Again LeBron’s not that kind of player neither has he ever been that kind of player, I know it and players around the league know it…please read, “James won’t get mad, and James won’t get even and make people pay a price. When opposing players hear people insist they ought to be respectful of James out of fear of retribution – be careful they don’t stir him with words – they privately giggle. “Different guys are different,” Stevenson told Yahoo! Sports in a corner of the Mavericks’ locker room Thursday night. “Kobe Bryant feeds off stuff like that. He looks for it every time. LeBron’s a different kind of person. Obviously he’s a freak of nature, able to do a lot of things, but everybody in this league is built different.” Yahoo! Sports. **You guys Deshawn Stevenson isn’t the only guy in the league who knows this about LeBron other players do too***NOT A KILLER OR A PITBULL LIKE MJ OR KOBE, HE’S MORE LIKE A GOLDEN RETRIEVER(WELL LIKE BY FAMILY FRIENDS,A TEAM PLAYER, A FAMILY DOG)
He is being treated fairly, because marketing and his own bravado demands him to be better in THE Moments that matter. He is too good to fade in the 4th.
Personally I never seen him as a killer. He Loves winning and is an awesome teammate when things are good. Wade, Kobe, and apparently Dirk HATE losing.
Dirk grew into his killer instinct after years of suffering. I suspect LeBron can do the same, but right now his marketing team needs to pray that he turns it up or else he will be tagged a loser/2nd option. He just looked shell shocked. Tim Legler just said he looks like a guy that was excited to get on the ride, then when he realized the height of the drop wants no parts of it. He isn’t enjoying this pressure.
I don’t know if his girl has something to do with it or his mom, but once you are on the floor handle your business. Losing will make everything worse for him on and off the court.
Conversely Everybody needs to understand Dirk, Terry and even Kidd, Tyson, JJ, and Marion are all more hungry than we collectively understood. Dirk is fighting harder than anyone, because in reality his is the guy that has suffered the most in the NBA.
People fall in love with stats to often…This stage was set for him these finals..he, wade and bosh were supposed to kill the mavs who are playing without their starting SG i might add. Yes he had a triple double but where was he in the 4th QT? triple double is nothing but padding stats at the end of the day did he do everything in his power to win this game or even this series? NO! hes a glorified sidekick. The most physically talented player in the history (speed, power, quickness etc..) but nothing to back it up…its truly sad. And for the tmac comparisons he never had a team like this or even a team like lebron had in cleveland to surround himself so there is no comparison as far as that goes. Tmac has always done his thing (when healthy).
yeah that tweeting shit is ridiculous man just play the game so hollywood he is. If it’s now or never play like it’s now or never ready to rip guys hearts out,no passing up open jumpers to skip pass it to Mike Bibby…this is personal they are disrespecting you man putting deshawn stevenson and shawn marion on you one on one and sometimes letting J.Kidd gaurd you one on one no way if this guy is allegedly better than MJ or one day going to be better than MJ that he or any great would let all that disrespect ride.
Also can people stop with this “Rondo” triple double nonsense…It isn’t accurate or important.
Rondo triple double is more assist than points. the guy would be aggressively creating for his guys, not waiting around. Rondo is the lead guard and not a conduit waiting around.
LeBron had 17, 10 and 10 not 10, 17, and 10.
Man dirk is not a killer you guys stop putting him in that category he’s a great player but did you just put him the category with KObe and Wade as a killer??GTFOH.He’s a footer who shoots fallaway jumper.GTFOH.One of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen but a killer he’s not Jason Terry is the killer on that team, you can’t punk him. Dirk’s eurosoft as can still be punked I’ve seen Haslem do it and I saw shaq do it when they lost in 2006. Again damn good player but not a killer…stop that you have to earn that over a career and he just doesn’t deserve that title yet. I saw his eurosoft ass beckoning his coach yesterday in the 2nd quarter to take him out of the game so he could have a breather.Are you kidding me??????????Man this is the finals who cares about your flu your the leader of the team grin and bare that shit!!MJ or Kobe would’ve never done that…Ask to be taken out??????MJ played with the flu and dropped 30,never once looked over at the sidelines to request to be taken out, Kobe plays with broken fingers, flu, bad knees whatever,never DNP’s a game for this and never looking at the sidelines to be taken out and is infact pissed when phil takes him out.
kudabean that was a rajon rondo like tripple double as far as the stat line goes, not referring to rajon rondo’s aggression regarding this stat line that’s damn good for a point gaurd but more is expected in the scoring and rebounding portion of that tripple double than is for Rajon Rondo.
Tough question.
Has my opinion of him changed? Yes. I don’t know if it’s a negative or positive change… maybe it goes back and forth.
The problem here, as Bill Simmons wrote in a recent column, is that we always judge players by their potential and not their product. We all know that LBJ has the skills to “do more.” We want another Jordan moment – we expect it. We are constantly trying to compare players from other generations (ask Scottie how that turned out) instead of sitting back and enjoying them while we have them. We get caught up on legacy, when legacy is only achieved when a body of work is complete.
LeBron has more pressure on him than maybe any player in the NBA. The Decision put a lot of that pressure on him. The pep rally announcing that they were going to win “not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5…” put that pressure on him. And we put that pressure on him. It’s what he signed up for, but who am I to judge how he responds to it?
I’m a content Heat fan who is enjoying watching two of the best players in the League figure out how to dominate teams. They still rely too much on athleticism (seemingly). They still try to hot homeruns when singles would win the game. I believe that LBJ will play a whole lot longer than we think and when he is done, his legacy will speak for itself. I’m OK to let that happen.
Lebron is suppose to put up 25pts, 14 rebounds and 12 assists atleast with all that head being talked.I reitterate.
Lebron has started to have what I feel is the Kevin Durant level effect. Or even the Dirk effect before these playoffs. They get 30ish points and occasionally win games within that 30 points, but for most nights you can watch an entire game and never feel like those players had a huge impact in it. You look at the box score afterwards and, somehow, they’ve poured in 30 points.
Lebron needs to find a way to have a more tangible effect on the game. He threw in a triple-double and it somehow didn’t look like it had a huge effect on the game. The absolute best players have to find a way to move beyond getting 30 in the flow of the game. They have to make the game flow around their statistical output, and that’s how a game is dominated instead of just participated in. Lebron is just participating now.
I am just dissappointed because of his potential and how he has shown in the past what he can do and to shrink in the moment like this is just ridiculous. it makes you think hes doing it on purpose. when they lose, i hope he’s ready for a long summer. because he will definitely hear it! because to paraphrase what tmac said “if they lose its on him!”
you guys this is who lebron is he’s hardwired like that he’s never been a killer it just is what it is the media shoved that he’s a killer and better than MJ crap down our throats for years even befor he was in the league he’s not that and has never been that and now it’s on exhibit for everyone to see. I mean D.Wade goes down and you don’t take over stop stepping on guys throats? You don’t post up and punish cats?(By the way he has no post up game or moves, D.Wade has atleast developed some kind of a post game).6’8 275 lbs no post up game? The sentiment Deshawn Stevenson had for him as posted in #5 are other people in the leagues sentiments too about this guy, not a lot of people care to get into a trash talking match with Kobe because he’s going to piss on u the rest of the game because that amps him up and is truly who he is a the core. However, I wouldn’t put this cat in the same underachieving tier as T-Mac.LMAO.That’s hilarious though.
I think he’s a great player who’s had a couple bad games, plain and simple. LeBron is just as likely to blow up in Game 6 as he is to disappear again. That’s a testament to two things: Carlisle is coaching his ass off and the Mavs have a very good defense.
Kobe was about to go to jail for that faulty ass girl in Colorado, his freedom was hanging in the balance and shit was looking really bad…guess what he did? Got off the airplane fresh from every court appearance and was dropping 40 on the spurs during the playoffs just killing cats.Bron ur girl is a flip get over it and use it as fuel.
dagwaller, testament to carlisle and an old ass unalloyed mavs defense your killing me…Lebron isn’t getting it done simple as that and he’s never been able to get it done on the biggest stage and in the biggest games this has always been peoples knock on him which is why he left cleveland for miami so he could be under a guy who can get it done with pressure on in D.Wade. He hasn’t just had a couple of bad games he’s been impotent his whole career when the pressure was the greatest it’s more than just a couple of bad games…another Lebron apologist.
If this playoffs prove something, is that kobe, wade and lebron are one thing and Jordan was another thing.
I think the rumors about Rashard Lewis sleeping with his girl and that Delonte West rumor with his mom last year were all media cover ups and excuses for Lebron’s poor play as solicit empathy for this cat. The media made him, he is there child and they are going to do everything to protect him. Even if that is true you gotta be stronger than that and use it as fuel to piss on innocent defenders. Besides other players have had far worse off the court problems than this, like I said Kobe was on his way to jail during the playoffs and he played his ass of droping 40,30,40,30 after court appearances on opponents like they were accusing him of rape.
y are you guys(Joao)putting Kobe in the same sentence with lebron and wade, Kobe has 5 rings 2 mvps and way too many records too count. Kobe has only been compared to Jordan his whole career and the only one worthy of being in the same sentence. Are you saying that because they got swept this year after 3 nba finals appearances and 2 championships.If so Joao you are as foreign to basketball as your name sounds go row a boat or strum a banjo you idiot.
If you recall Jordan had his chance when he came back and they got beat by orlando and he took his ass whippins early in his career from the pistons and celtics it happened to every great player Joao.Where exactly were you when this was happening?
Somebody please tell LEbron James the rules….HAND DOWN, Man down…
kOBE HAS 1 MVP, FYI…
he put all these hate on himself plain and simple… and the fact that he don’t man up doesn’t help him at all
Stop the crap about the Mavs D, too many minutes, he’s a facilitator. Dude is DONE mentally, his confidence is shot. You are comparing the Mavs D to the C’s or Bulls D? He was able to dominate them, what’s happening is he’s shrinking, his NUTS!
He came from HS, everything was handed to him, its how you to deal with adversity and he has never had to do that. He’ll learn, just like Dirk has from 06.
As much as Lebron fans won’t admit it, he’s DIFFERENT.
As much as them nut riders would say that he’s always being treated unfairly…… he’s DIFFERENT.
It comes with the territory.
Here comes a once in a millennium talent that’s gonna be the face of the NBA for years to come.
EVERYTHING’S different when you’re like that.
And OF COURSE, it’s going to be unfair. You don’t walk with that self entitled strut, promise your first team a chip, keep everyone guessing where you’ll be only to decide in a ESPN show, and other bitch ass moves, and EXPECT that people are gonna go easy on you.
And with that talent, people won’t settle for ANYTHING else than pure excellence.
Again, it IS unfair, but it fucking comes with being the most dominant basketball specimen.
I see those fucking fanboys ARGUE that ‘well, he didnt win a chip, he didn’t score in clutch time, etc, but he averaged 30, dropped 10 apg, etc’.
Yall know what you’re doing?
You’re selling Lebron so outrageously short there.
And you call yourself fans?
Any other player that would average 27-7-7 would probably enjoy the best moment of their career. That’s probably their ceiling.
That kid, Lebron…
That kid AINT NOTHING LIKE ANY OTHER PLAYER THERE IS.
Got that? That’s why he’s treated with very high standards.
If you don’t understand that and would just like to compare stats, YALL PROBABLY DON’T DESERVE TO BE CALLED A LEBRON FAN.
LP Kobe has 2 final MVP’s as for the league MVP’s he has one but he should have about 3 that award means little to nothing to me anymore more times than not it’s a popularity contest with the media since there the ones voting for it, how else would you explain nash getting 2 of them? that whole make your team better shit, he had Amara Stoudamire who is the center piece for the knicks and was carrying them before melo came, joe johnson was on his team the 1st mvp he won and he’s the franchise player for the hawks, Marion was an allstar before he got there and he’s killing it for dallas right now. Now you see the team he has now see if you can make them better,that’s the shit kobe had on his team when nash won his 2nd MVP and the lakers were up on them 3-1 in the playoffs with a bunch of bums who are nobody’s in the L now or they aren’t even in the L. His starters were Smush Parker, Kwame Brown, Chris Mihm, Lamar Odom. Bird had to call out the media the first year he won it because he said it was a shame he hadn’t won one of those yet after being the best player of his era and said he would give his back if kobe didn’t win it the year he won…essentially league MVP means shit anymore to me, MVP’s are decided by fickle as media, legends are made in the playoffs.
damn good point QQ and Claw.
Kobe does have 2 Finals MVP (should have 1, Pau Gasol carried LA in the finals last year, especially GAME 7)…
League MVP is not a popularity contest (besides that 2nd Nash MVP, SHAQ shoulda won), its the most valuable player to his team in 82 games… (take that player off the team, and how would the team do?)
hand down, man down…
Dont get me wrong Lebron James is top 5 player in the NBA. But he doesnt have that assassin mentality ala Michael Jordan/Kobe even D-Wade. Games 2 and 4 was Miami’s for the taking. After game 4, LBJ should have gone for 30-45 pts, what happen to those days.
Yes Lebron James, has disappointed me.
LP your an idiot your blog just let me know you don’t watch basketball, you idiot Shaq was in contention only for the 1st year nash won the MVP because he turned that team around completely. The 2nd year nash won it Kobe had like the fifth highest PPG avg in a season in NBA history dropped 81 points, scored 62 points in 3 quarters and outscored the whole maverick team by himself and took a bunch of bums to a 3 games to 1 lead over the suns the year they were suppose to win it all. Shaq was a virtual no show the second year Nash won it and the heat did what they did that year because D.Wade which is why he won the finals MVP you moron. And the 1st comment you made is just riddled with ignorance and inaccuracy Pau Gasol was getting his ass killed that whole final series and again his toughness was being question and game 7 he made one big shot, Kobe finished out down the stretch scoring 11 points in the 4th quarter and Ron Artest played huge in game 7 not Pau Gasol besides you moron finals MVP is based on your performance THROUGH OUT THE SERIES and Kobe averaged 28 points in the finals which was the highest ppg for any player on either team you sound ridiculous and your facts are completely off.
exactly LBJ shoulda went for 30 to 45 points but he just cowered and wilted under pressure scoring only 2 points in the 4th quarter on a shot the mavs were conceeding to him because they already won.
oh sorry. got my years mixed up…innocent mistake…no biggie. i don’t have the Wikipedia App on my Android phone, like you, i’m goin off memory.
but kobe went 6-24 in Game 7… and pau averaged a double double… over 50% FG%.. Kobe shouldn’t have gotten it last year, its very debatable… i think Gasol should have gotten it… Kobe wasn’t the most valuable, Gasol was, IMO…. and i’m sure he didnt have 11pts in the 4th if he only hit 6 shots…
but then again, i’m a Jordan fan, i’m used to seeing “Most Valuable Players” close out teams in 6 games (not 7), get Series winning steals, hit series winning fadeaways on Byron Russell, etc etc….so my bar and standards are pretty high…
D–You just accused someone of being a moron for saying Pau carried the Lakers in last year’s finals? Pau Gasol got killed in the finals last year? Just how crazy are you? Seriously. It blows me away when people try to change history like that.
I think Lebron, Wade, and Spoelstra are all partially responsible for what’s happening with the Heat right now. Yes, Lebron should be more aggressive. But from the moment they got to the finals, Wade has been out to prove he’s the man and it hasn’t yielded great results. Miami was on point against the Bulls. That was the best ball they played all season. And now their offense looks even shittier than normal because roles got switched. All I know is, Miami better figure this shit out or it is all over.
how did you know I was on unchecked aggression…oh I forgot did use a curse word bringing you out. It doesn’t matter what you or LP say Kobe won the finals MVP twice.LP let that Jordan shit go your in a time warp appreciate whats going on now. J was the greatest thats not whats being debated but he took his ass whippins through out his career against the pistons and celts and they got beat by the magic in the playoffs when he first came back penny made a fool out of him and on the back end of his career when he tried that wizards experiment Kobe lit his ass up for 45 points in like the first half he was just devouring his ass and he gave him business with the bulls when he was like in his 2nd or 3rd year he went for 30 on him. Point made is that league MVP doesn’t mean shit now a day althought I believe Bron and DRose deserved it.
LMAO @ LP
A Lebron defender with Kobe in his mouth..
Hows Kobes ass taste bruh????
Please dont compare Lebron to Kobe.. Kobe 8th year he was hitting game winning shots like they were pop tarts.. Dropping buckets on ANYONE who questioned him.. locking down other teams best players..
Lebron STILL aint upto vintage Kobe level and he only got 3-4 years left of physical dominance..
after that??
He better start trusting that shot..
BTW LP don’t have an iphone app whatever the hell your talking that’s something i know by memory because I’m a real fan of the game and i know past and present facts I don’t have my head lodged up jordans ass in a time period when zubaz pants and flat tops were cool.I appreciate the game as a whole , MJ had his time, it’s 2011 now though appreciate greatness today.
@ LP
Your part of the problem bruh.. you look at the Box score and try to say shit..
AND ITS IGNORANT LMAO
If Pau plays AS GOOD AS ALL THE KOBE HATERS say in ALL THE GAMES???? that series is over in 5-6..
You need your SECOND best player to be just as CONSISTENT as your 1st best player.. if not??? Well ask DWade hows thats going LMAO
And yeah kid Kobe did score over 10+ points in that 4th quarter of game 7.. Haters wont ACKNOWLEDGE that tho they just bust out with
6-24 in game 7!! ATTTDUURRRRRRRR
Lmao you guys crack me up..
So basically Kobe put up just as many points in the 4th quarter of game 7 as Lebron has COMBINED for in 4 Finals games..
GTFFFFOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH with that chump shit..
I blame Rashard.
…I’m actually an unbiased fan. I’m not a Kobe hater. When I see greatness, I will Acknowledge it… like I said, my bar is set pretty high. Can you blame me? Kobe is borderline with the greatness…but he had a bad game 7,I think we can all agree. Pau and Ron bailed him out. Sorry.
Closest thing i’ve seen to “Greatness”, as far as NBA FINALS goes, is DWADE in 06 and maybe the Pistons TEAM…maybe a little KOBE maybe..oh and SHAQUILLE.
Do you see GREATness today? really? maybe the Marion Chalmers halfcourt shots is what u consider “greatness”
but not me….
AND this is a LEBRON discussion, why are we talking about Derek Fisher’s Lakers anyhow?
*Mario…
…and I’m not defending LEBRON, i stopped doing that last year when HE QUIT ON THE CAVs…
so now we know Delonte’s was likely true. Dude didn’t do shit to deny or clear anything…
I’m guessing he is getting what he needs right now, some motivation from The Great Motivator (Riley).
@Citizen B: If he has to get motivation from ANYBODY he’s already done. That is something you have to do, nobody else can do it for you. What’s Riley going to do recite the “Let’s get one for the Gipper” speech?
I am a LeBron fan but he is choking on an epic level. This could really damage him long term. He might be more Karl Malone than we realize. It’s clear that he has outrageous talent but was coasting along on his crazy level of talent. In a strange way, this might be the best thing to happen to him. He is being humiliated and maybe he will really focus on his being the best basketball player that he can become in the coming years instead of non basketball related stuff. I think barring injuries the Heat will be back in the Finals next year as the Celtics are getting older and the Bulls are too offensively flawed. Oh I think you have to put at least 10 players ahead of him to start a franchise in the NBA since he doesn’t have the mental fortitude right now and may never develop it. The good news is that he is still relatively young and could bounce back if he can get mad enough to channel the humiliation.