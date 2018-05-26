LeBron Appreciated A Reporter Saying He’s Been Clutch His Whole Career

Getty Image

With every otherworldly LeBron James performance – which now come on a near nightly basis this time of year – the greatest of all time debate just gets murkier and murkier.

There simply aren’t any adjectives left in our language to describe a game like he had against the Celtics on Friday night facing elimination in Game 6, finishing with 46 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists and knocking down clutch shot after clutch shot to keep the Cavs’ championship hopes alive.

And that last part is key. LeBron hit back-to-back dagger threes with just over two minutes remaining to put the game out of reach for good, and his play in the fourth quarter of games this postseason, combined with his two game-winning buzzer-beaters, should once and for all put to rest any lingering doubt about his abilities in the clutch.