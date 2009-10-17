LeBron returns from the flu; Kevin Love breaks his left hand

With LeBron James not quite over his might-be-swine-might-be-regular flu bug, can you really blame the Spurs for putting some of their guys out of harm’s way last night? Manu Ginobili (the most fragile of the Big Three), Richard Jefferson (the expensive new acquisition) and Gregg Popovich (the mastermind) all took the night off from Spurs/Cavs, but San Antonio got the W anyway. Tony Parker put up 22 points and seven assists, and Tim Duncan had 13 points and nine boards in the first half before sitting out the second. LeBron finished with 22 points and six boards, including a half-court alley oop dunk, but said he’s “down probably 20 percent” as far as health … Shaq claims he’s never been dunked on, but he can’t say he’s never got his sh*t put back in his face. Last night Diesel was going up for a putback layup when Matt Bonner of all people stuffed him … Bad news for the Wolves, as Kevin Love broke a bone in his left hand and is reportedly going to be out until maybe December. That’s a huge loss for Minnesota, already thin behind K-Love and Al Jefferson in the frontcourt; that’s 10 boards gone from the lineup. One possible silver lining is that Jefferson could move back to his natural power forward spot while Ryan Hollins (likely) starts at center in Love’s absence … As for the game itself, Tyrus Thomas returned to the Bulls lineup and put up 22 points and 13 boards in a win. (And before Love got hurt, Tyrus climbed over his back for a sick follow-up dunk.) Corey Brewer led the Wolves with 20 points, while Jefferson had 10 points, 16 boards and four blocks … We hadn’t really heard from the Pacers ever since Carmelo gave them 45 points in 24 minutes in China; we were getting worried that Jim O’Brien had just steered the team bus off a cliff out of despair. Indy bounced back last night, though, getting 22 points from Danny Granger in a win over the Rockets. Trevor Ariza and Aaron Brooks played just nine minutes apiece for Houston … David Lee put up 20 points and 14 boards as the Knicks beat the Nets, while Yi Jianlian had 21 and 11 on the other side. Not sure if this will last into the regular season, but Lawrence Frank has been bringing Terrence Williams (21 pts, 8 rebs) off the bench while Chris Douglas-Roberts starts at small forward. CDR has the height at 6-7 and can definitely get buckets from just about anywhere, but he just seems way too skinny to physically handle SF’s like ‘Melo, Pierce, LeBron, Artest and Granger … If the Suns’ starters ever play a fourth quarter like the backups did last night, that claim about Phoenix being the worst defensive team in the League will be a foregone conclusion. The Sixers dumped 41 points on Phoenix in the fourth, but the Suns held on for a W thanks to Dan Dickau‘s clutch free throws. (Yes, Dan Dickau.) Amar’e Stoudemire had 16 points, 12 boards and three blocks, and Steve Nash had eight points and 10 dimes. Marreese Speights went off for 32 points and 12 boards in the loss, while Lou Williams scored 27 … The night after catching a DNP-CD, Jrue Holiday posted 14 points, seven boards and six assists for Philly. For a minute there, Holiday looked like he was going to be competing with Wayne Ellington for the quietest rookie season of the ’09 Draft class … We’re out like the Suns’ D …