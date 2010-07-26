LeBron Signs With Heat, Gets Giant Cake In Vegas

While LeBron James is taking some time away from USA Basketball this summer, that doesn’t mean he’s going to skip out on the trip to Vegas. So Friday night, the King celebrated with a few of his friends at the Italian restaurant LAVO. Joined by Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Rudy Gay, Rajon Rondo, Chauncey Billups, Josh Smith and Larry Hughes, the crew ate dinner and hit the club. But check out the custom cake that LeBron was presented from Las Vegas confectioners Gimme Some Sugar. Crazy.

