LeBron Signs With Heat, Gets Giant Cake In Vegas

While LeBron James is taking some time away from USA Basketball this summer, that doesn’t mean he’s going to skip out on the trip to Vegas. So Friday night, the King celebrated with a few of his friends at the Italian restaurant LAVO. Joined by Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Rudy Gay, Rajon Rondo, Chauncey Billups, Josh Smith and Larry Hughes, the crew ate dinner and hit the club. But check out the custom cake that LeBron was presented from Las Vegas confectioners Gimme Some Sugar. Crazy.
Did Bron get some more ink this summer?
I think wearing sunglasses indoors is a really douchebag move. Unless Rondo was wearing sunglasses indoors too, LeBron was probably competing with Rondo for biggest douchebag there (Rondo still probably won though, unless “the Situation” showed up).
Seems like Chauncey would be a little too grown to be hangin’ with all these youngins…
Either that’s a typo where Chris Paul should have been Chris Bosh or Dwayne and LBJ have already ditched Bosh as part of their group! Reminds me of the Dane Cook joke about ‘F*ckin Brian’.
agree with 2.
sunglasses… wow. Night, club, dinner, SUNglasses.
Only thing that looks worse are those inked hands, makes you feel like you just wanna get some soap and wash this guy.
Agree with SJ. I Thought Pual and Rondo had little beef with one another unless it was just an in-game spat. If so I doubt they would be partying together
@control: LOL
Like to do a drive by and shove that cake in his face.
Maybe they had their own version of basketball wives, where there is tension among the click and rondo pours a beer on Paul. I think Larry David said only two types of people wear sunglasses indoor, blind people and assholes! LOL
Why is wearing sunglasses indoors cool? I never got that..
This is what LeBron looks like: [www.timelesstrinkets.com]
I don’t know how a guy can rack up 9 figures, and still look like that…just brutal.
@10 that because u dont always have people snapping cameras at you
Maybe he was hoping no body would recognize the 6’8″ 260lbs dude in the club because of the sunglasses.
Is it just me or does the cake look like a Lebron Heat jersey thrown in a Heat garbage pail.