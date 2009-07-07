LeBron Tells Trevor Ariza He’s Staying In Cleveland

In his effort to recruit Trevor Ariza away from a verbal commitment that he gave to the Rockets last Thursday, LeBron dropped a bomb on T.A.

“Trevor asked LeBron if he would be in Cleveland after next season,” the source said. “And LeBron said, ‘I’ll be there. Of course, I’ll be there.'”



The entire basketball world has been trying to find a clue, any clue about LeBron’s plans beyond this season. And now we get a glimpse into his decision because of a pitch that he made to Trevor Ariza? No, that can’t be. If this came out when he was convincing Dwyane Wade to leave the Heat, or Chris Paul to demand a trade from the Hornets, that would make sense. But he lets the cat out of the bag to get Trevor Ariza?

“He thought it was just a recruiting tool,” the source said. “LeBron definitely said it, but until he signs the contract it doesn’t mean much.”

Despite LBJ’s personal recruiting visit, Ariza still plans to go to the Rockets. He had lunch with Rick Adelman for three straight days, and supposedly won’t go back on his original word even though James’ offer was tempting.

Now Cleveland is moving on to Channing Frye. The only secret that Frye would get out of LeBron is where he keeps the cookie jar in his house.

Source: ESPN