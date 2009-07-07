LeBron Tells Trevor Ariza He’s Staying In Cleveland

In his effort to recruit Trevor Ariza away from a verbal commitment that he gave to the Rockets last Thursday, LeBron dropped a bomb on T.A.
“Trevor asked LeBron if he would be in Cleveland after next season,” the source said. “And LeBron said, ‘I’ll be there. Of course, I’ll be there.'”
The entire basketball world has been trying to find a clue, any clue about LeBron’s plans beyond this season. And now we get a glimpse into his decision because of a pitch that he made to Trevor Ariza? No, that can’t be. If this came out when he was convincing Dwyane Wade to leave the Heat, or Chris Paul to demand a trade from the Hornets, that would make sense. But he lets the cat out of the bag to get Trevor Ariza?
“He thought it was just a recruiting tool,” the source said. “LeBron definitely said it, but until he signs the contract it doesn’t mean much.”
Despite LBJ’s personal recruiting visit, Ariza still plans to go to the Rockets. He had lunch with Rick Adelman for three straight days, and supposedly won’t go back on his original word even though James’ offer was tempting.
Now Cleveland is moving on to Channing Frye. The only secret that Frye would get out of LeBron is where he keeps the cookie jar in his house.
Source: ESPN
Just read this on ESPN. You’re fast.
Tell em what they want to here LBJ! Ariza’s an upgrade over the perimiter defenders they got now. Szerbiak? (how ever that joint is spelled)Can’t gaurd worth nonthing!
fast almost a day late. This story broke last night.
Someone involved here is a moron; for instance, if Ariza asked him that then didn’t believe the answer, what was the point of asking?
Bron should have said “that’s none of your business, you over-rated weasel.”
BREAKING
Bibby agress to 3 years at $6 million per with the Hawks!
They eastern conference playoffs are gonna be insane this year..hawks will score 140 a game with
PG – Bibby
SG – Crawford
SF – Johnson
PF – Smoove
C – Horford
Lebron has been saying this stuff all along, but people always act like it’s a huge revelation when he says it again.
LeBron made almost $30 million in endoresements last year. When his contract is up in 2010, he’s going to go where he 1)feels like he can compete for a ring 2)potentially increase his endorsement opportunities and 3)wants to live.
If Ariza went to Cleveland, it would give LeBron a fellow 24 yr old wingman (albeit who also plays small forward) who is developing. Young, up-and-coming pieces are going to convince LeBron to stay, not a last ditch effort of old vets who will be DONE in a year or 2..
Given the way the Cavs are currently constructed, I do not think he will stay in Cleveland. However, if the Cavs used their 30th pick on Sam Young or DeJuan Blair, AND if Ariza (or Villanueva) had agreed to come to the Cavs, there would be a more compelling argument for him to stay..
I read a very funny response to Broussard’s original article on it on ESPN. The response accuses Chris to simply be laughing at his audience. It’s the second item here:
[www.pandalous.com]
I told you guys Ariza would have made a mistake going to Houston and regretted it for years. Evidently he regretted for 5 days and has had enough of playing for Houston. lmoa What a loser.
shit laker fans are taking this thing personal dk if hes a loser why are u pissed at him for leaving? wasnt he great a few weeks ago when he was guarding the other teams best player and getting cluth steals vs the nuggets?
lmao yeah LEBRON IS JUST A MARKETING TOOL. Trevors smarter than that, watch lebron juss leave even IF he were to go to cleveland. It’s all about money wit “the king” and getting a ring will get him a lot more.
– All you lebron fans must be going nuts that the only guy who wants to play there is a damn 40 yr old has been. Not everyone wants to play wit lebron for sum reason. (maybe his constant ballhogging.)
@11 knock knock, yeah there has been some free agent misses for cleveland not because lebron is a ballhog (?????)but because he’s still not yet committing to sign up to now. Free agents are scared he might bolt.
@ Ian
please believe that dk doesn’t speak for all Laker fans. Most of us didn’t expect to keep Ariza AND Odom, but there’s no ill will about them goin wherever to make their money. If Lamar gets a offer of 8-10 a year from Portland, I won’t be mad if he goes. Those dudes have sacrificed enough for the squad so they’ve earned the right to go where they want.
In regards to this story, basically Lebron lied and Ariza called his bluff and stayed in Houson. Next…