LeBron To Change His Number To 6

Major League Baseball won’t let anybody wear number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson. LeBron James suggests the NBA should do the same thing with Michael Jordan’s number. As you know, LeBron rocks number 23, but is aware that he probably shouldn’t. He said he’ll eventually switch to his Olympic number 6.
“I just think what Michael Jordan has done for the game has to be recognized some way soon,” James told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There would be no LeBron James, no Kobe Bryant, no Dwyane Wade if there wasn’t Michael Jordan first.”
“He can’t get the (NBA) logo, and if he can’t, something has to be done. I feel like no NBA player should wear 23. I’m starting a petition, and I’ve got to get everyone in the NBA to sign it. Now, if I’m not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it.”
“Now, if I’m not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it.” – bad choice of words i would say…but the idea is allright. still don’t think that the NBA is going to do it ’cause then all the media would talk about is why No. 6 (Russel) or No. XY isn’t retired as well.
I think it’s a commercial stint but it still makes sense. ldk about this though
“Now, if I’m not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it.”
probably just wants more jersey sales just like when kobe changed his number. lebron’s more business than classy
i take that back, i dont think players see a cut of their jersey sales
dont agree LBJ…jackie broke the color barrier in mlb (historical), MJ was the greatest so far….huge difference.
@ ToAn
Right on!!!! who does Bron think he is, I’m so sick of this non stop pub train. LBJ done jumped the shark a while ago.
Freaking win something or just be quiet, nobody cares Bron!!!!!!
On the bright side he listed two cats that ball up better than he does. Bron you can go pick up Lil Des from daycare, head back to the crib and polish up Mamba and D’s championship hardware.
Is nobody on dime gunna metion the shot Barkley took at Pip tonight. Barkley said something like i took a pay cut so Pip could come to Houston only to find out he can’t play with out Jordan. Classic Barkley
Here is a theory, James would HAVE TO change his number from 23 if we went to Miami cause 23 is ALREADY retired there…just a coincidence?
Lebron’s a bitch he was my favorite player before that, Yur expected to be better than Jordan and yu pull this shit Fukk Lebron, Kobe would never pull any shit like this especially after Jordans HOF speech
@Kg, no they don’t. Unless its the Jersy’s sales from their shoe company (Nike, Reebok, Addidas)
This was by far the coolest thing i’ve heard from Lebron since…since forever really. He at least knows his place in history and why he is where he is today.
@11,
stay off the drugs. it’s starting to show
Well I think it’s a cool idea regardless Bill Russell has the MVP, Jerry West is the logo and no one should wear 23. I think that’s the way it should be. I wonder what guys like Jason Richardson and Marcus Camby who have been wearing 23 for years have to say about it.
@1 Well put, it kills me how everyone putss this guy ahead of everyone in the L and he has not won anything. His career so far is no better than Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing as far as impact.
karizmatic- no one can wear 23 in CHICAGO, who the hell cares if someone is wearin 23 in a bucks uniform.?? lebron is about lebron. He’s wore 23 for seven years now, and all of a sudden thinks that because he’s switching, everyone else should?? what a brat. take your ball and go home-
Until someone else comes along and takes the title of Greatest of all time from MJ, I think this is an easy decision.
Even guys like Chamberlain and Russell agree that MJ is the GOAT.
If I am not mistaking, isnt Kareem’s stat line better than jordan? what about Bill Russell? why not retire their jersey’s? All Mike did was create a new generation of shoe buyers, he didnt change the league, Bird and Majic changed the league (League was failing), Chocolate Thunder changed the league (breakawy rims), Wilt changed the league (no dunks – Oh, that was Kareem). Mike was a great player of his era but there is no way to say he is the GOAT. ou can argue his merits and he will be i nthe discussion but at least 2-3 other players have to be in that discussion and if Kobe keeps goinglike he is, there wont be any future discussion, it will just be Kobe, so lets wait a few years as we may haave to retire 8 and 24. I am out like LB’s jump shot.
I think this is a dumb idea. jordan isn’t bigger than the game, the league.
and changing his jersey to a number of a guy who has 5 more titles than jordan is dumb. (russell wore #6) it’s misplaced really.
w/o jordan we wouldn’t have lebron, kobe, vc, tmac, wade, etc?
great, without magic and bird we’d have no jordan.
without earl the pearl, oscar and dr.j we wouldn’t have had magic or bird.
we wouldn’t have even HAD a league if it wasn’t for russell and wilt.
this regression analysis can go on forever, as we wouldn’t have any dominant bigmen if it wasn’t for mikan.
kids don’t know their history. lebron, included. had the mass-media days occured in oscar’s time, no one would give two shits about jordan.
educate yourselves.
@Amar, thats exactly what I am saying, if they had the press like they do today and the rules, no one would eventhink about Jordan becausxe Oscar and Kareem’s numbers would be out of reach for anyone on this planet. And just think how Wilts career would have been with the press that their is now and the rules. But that is part of the problem you cant compare era’s so you cant really say Jordan is the GOAT, he is jus tone of ther best players of our era but their are others players that we didnt see everyday that would have put Jordan to shame.
@18, you are out of your fucking mind. Str8 up.
Kareem was great and I won’t say anything bad about him to prove my point, but Mj was 8 inches shorter, scored the 2nd most all-time points (til Karl Malone did it) and won several MVP’s and Finals MVPs. Never lost in the Finals either. Changed not just the game of basketball, but THE ENTIRE SPORTS WORLD and was the driving force in turning it into the business it is today. If i was near you, I’d slap the dog-shit out of you for the “If Kobe keeps going like he is” line. But fortunatly we are not in the same room.
No Pip couldn’t trade in a MJ for a dude that was clearly on a gravy diet and way past his prime. Pip was really good on those Blazer teams. He only had health issues hold him down…
I’m not a big Barkley fan as a player. He is a big Hypocrite. He talks about how a player should act, but he doesn’t take that extra step to say how much of an ass he was. Yes he is entertaining, but he is clown. Just getting tired of his verbal diarrhea being given credence.
He said Mike Conley is better than AI today. Really Chuck? That Denver AI was a ball hog and didn’t distribute to players that were talented offensively? Idiot.
Also I think Russell’s 6 should be retired before Jordan’s 23. MJ remains an ass, while Russel has always exemplified class and truly being a graceful winner.
Love MJ as a competitor and can’t deny he expanded the games popularity, but Russell is that guy. I understand the argument that he has the MVP though MJ needs another accolade or payment of respect by the NBA though.
@amar,
Wayne Gretsky has his number retired across his sport and so does Jackie Robinson….are they bigger than the game?
Without Magic and Bird we have no Jordan? MJ was only 5 years behind them coming into the L. I think you mean Dr. J you idiot. Stop quoting Charles Barkley, it makes you look as dumb as him.
And Mass media or not, Oscar played PG but was damn near the tallest on the court at 6’5. Because Centers were 6’7 and 6’8 back then. MJ’s talent is better than anyone you can mention and THATS why he’s the greatest. Not just because of his numbers.
@ 18 and 19
Jordan hands down is bigger then the game and by far the greatest player to ever put any jersey on in any sport in any era… Clearly you have know actual knowledge of basketball, Magic and Bird kept basketball a float, then Mike made basketball the most popular sport world wide next to soccer… Bill Russell? stop the madness, what would ever make him apart of the greatest players of all time? Maybe in talks about the greatest centers of all time, along with wilt and kareem,(you know when power forwards were 6’4). Mike dominated at 6’6 on both sides of the ball (during the era when talented center were plentifull). I think alot of people talk stupid cause Mike was the soul reason why there favorite teams didnt collect a ring back in the 90’s, and or because you just want to be that guy who wants to sound different for attention, either way you just sound stupid.
@Sag.Jism
agreed. Jordan came into the league during the perfect storm. Magic, Bird, Kareem, Dr.J — etc, they were the faces of the league, and the league was run by star power. it was big money, and those guys were aging and getting older. heck, in magic’s showtime era the east coast used to get his games on tape delay.
the media has since advanced, and huge contracts with NBA and the NBA changed a lot of how we see and experience the game. (before that it was CBS, which did not innovate) jordan also had huge deals with nike, and the associated media campaign. gatoraid as well. he was presented as the new face of the league, and benefitted from that exposure.
his successes were heralded, sports illustrated would give us his videos for signing up. he was larger than life. he made movies. he sold underwear. he hosted saturday night live.
he backed it up on the court. and it helped that the rules were changed in order to favor slashing guards in his day.
contrast that to wilt, who had to face numerous changes to the rules in order to stiffle his dominance. you don’t think wilt would have hosted SNL, or sold shit, if he lived in a mass media day?
how many dunk of the nights do you think he’d get now? you don’t think he could not dominate on a watered down league (due to expansion). he once got 55 rebounds on bill russell. i think he could have gotten close to 70 against luc longley.
Jordan is one of the best NBA players of all time, and an icon. his actual basketball prowess, stripped of his media image, are not unique.
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @ Kobe’s number being retired.
That must be some real good shit your smoking.
@Kudabeen
Not to fully discredit Russell (and I agree, he is a much better PERSON than MJ off the court) but he dominated an Era that had like 8 total teams…come on, that’s not even a joke. It’s not really that impressive. Not to mention he played with like 243847714 other hall of famers and had the greatest coach ever. His accomplishments on the court don’t really impress me when compared to the 80’s and 90’s players. Kareem is much better than him.
And that Era of basketball (and sports in general) is more tainted than this baseball steroid era. The Lack of black players leave a large stain on that era because they weren’t coveted by the League or coaches until the late 70’s early 80’s. That to me is worse than steroids in baseball.
@Chicagorilla
Oscar was 6’5, true. guys on his own team were 6’8, 6’10 when he was in his first 3 years though. wilt (7’1) played in the same era (was on all-star team on the east), as did a slew of other good bigmen (pettit at 6’10, etc). lots of guys were bigger than Oscar, even if he was big for his time. using HEIGHT as an advantage for Oscar is pulling at straws. (please read this: [airjudden2.tripod.com] ) I don’t think Jordan’s talent is any better than Oscars — after all, it was Jordan’s talen that allowed the bulls to go to Game 7 of the East Conf Semi’s in their first year without him, right? (what happened to the bucks in their first season without Oscar? went from NBA Finals to missing the playoffs, and losing 21 more games during the regular season)
I’m not quoting barkley, i’m talking about how certain players pushed others to greatness. Competeing against Magic and Bird made Jordan better. (He did not grow up watching him on TV) similarly, VC, Tmac, Kobe et all actually PLAYER against Jordan at the beginning of their careers. That’s why the players I listed are mostly in every 1/2 generation.
Gretz, Jackie, etc, yeah, those league decided to honor them that way. How many other hockey players used to wear 99 though? Please make counter arguments with facts, instead of linking me to barkley.
If the league wants to start eliminating numbers accross the board, the NBA is too rich in history to do this STARTING with Jordan.
@Chicagorilla (#27)
woah woah, if there were no black guys, was Russell White? or Wilt? or a ton of other guys? The lack of teams means that there is more stength to each team. instead of having your 8th guy off the bench be a worthless scrub, he’d be “the man” on a team in a 30 team league.
I think you doth protest too much, man. Russell is highly accomplished. Marginalizing his accomplishements in ATTEMPTS to make Jordan seem better is the wrong way to go. Fight strength against strength, not say “oh, there were too many unathletic white guys back then”.
Look at Kareem, Russell and Jordan then. Be objective man, don’t like Ahmad Rashad’s Inside Stuff “rewind” indoctrination sway your critical thinking.
@ Dial up
I’m not saying because LBJ said it then it should be that way, I’m just saying teams retire numbers because of what the guy meant for the team well this guy meant a lot for the game of basketball and I think as the greatest that should be an honor for him. Just leaguewide no one wears the number 23 I just think it’s a great gesture.
Actually I agree with Barkley’s argument that Magic and Bird were more vital to the game, but I still would like to see Jordan honored that way.
at the end of the day..it comes down to jersey sales..this was brought up last year during the olympics that bron was thinking about this. how many more throw back cavs jerseys can stern pump out that have not been out with two-3 on it..swtich to 6 and ya all gotta buy new jerseys like kobe!!! hmm…could be a hint he stays in cleveland..lets read between the lines!!! very interesting!
btw, why did the heat retire jordan’s number? how bush league is it to retire numbers of a guy who was on another franchise?
shit — raiders should retire Joe Montana’s number, cause he was awesome!
A. LeBron is a liiiittle full of himself, saying that if he doesn’t wear it, no one should.
B. He should be looking more at Magic when considering who paved the way for his style of play.
C. As someone said in another article’s comments, Bird and Magic were the guys that saved the NBA. And there are countless other GREAT players whose numbers could also be retired.
Nice gesture; bad idea.
blog#6 KG fan my thoughts exactly.It took this cat 7 years to have this change of heart?…Hardly,it’s a business move stop biting off what Kobe did Bron be your own dude.
Yea but we are missing he point, Jackie represented not only a major change in the game, but a major change in HISTORY! come on man, he was not only a awesome player but he was basically a poster boy for a change in civil rights in all aspects of american history. as much as i love mj as a player, his affect didnt have the magnitude that jakie had except on how athletes are superstars today (money and attitude) and us and world commericalism. it could be justified to have his number retired by the league because he affect a change in the style of play and athletes as marketable figures but to get on the level of jackie, russell or oscar needs their jersey retired.
@Amar
Lack of teams equal more strength? Really? It seems like the Celts were loaded while the others teams fought for the scraps. And while Russell was 6’9. The rest of the League didn’t have players coming off the bench that were 6’10 playing small forward. Or the 6’8 shooting guards that MJ had to face.
MJ ws busy hitting fadeaways over 6’10 Charles Smith, and Ding up on 6’8 Steve Smith at guard.
Russell, while he was a great defender, was constantly raped by Wilt every time they faced each other. The only player able to compete with him at his height or taller. Russell retired before the rest of the guys came that could compete at the Center position with him.
Larry Bird has said that MJ was the best player in the L from the first game he played on. Magic, Bird, and many of the other guys who competed against Jordan, say he is the best ever. Bird also is known as one of the most competitive people ever and is a Celtic himself…yet he somehow has no problem admitting MJ is the best ever. I’ll take his word for it.
Russell was great and did great things in his era. But in today’s game he’s Kenyon Martin. Wilt was great for his time, but in today’s game he’s Dwight Howard at best (and Kwame Brown at worst). Oscar Robertson = Larry Hughes and that’s a stretch seeing as how Oscars too slow to play PG in this era and did not have a great handle. Jerry West = Michael Redd.
Michael Jordan in today’s game = MJ of the 90’s X’s 3
Publicity stunt? Possibly. But, hey, quite a classy move from Lebron ‘I don’t shake hands, I send emails’ Bron.
Agree with the others regarding this though:
‘Now, if I’m not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it.’
Depending on who you ask, but when I read it, it really feels like ‘Hey, if the most dominant baller in the court, and yes, I’m talking bout myself, won’t wear 23, all of you less talented scrubs should follow suit’.
buddy, you called wilt either dwight or kwame brown. the guy who lead the league in assists. wow. you called russell kenyon martin? the logo is Michael Redd. you’re done. good argument. your logic is infailable.
bravo.
seriously, Jerry West was a 6’2 player who averaged over 29 ppg in the playoffs before there was a three point line. (his reg season avg was only 27 ppg). He shot 47% from the field, reg season and playoffs. by comparison, Iverson is at 42% and 40% respectively. if he played in a time where a lot of training was full year round, and people actively worked on getting fasted and improving ball handling do you think he wouldn’t be able to play today?
your continual tactic of trying to make Hall of Famer’s look bad in order to support your Jordan supremacy argument is amazing.
Jordan played against bigger guys, yeah, but they were less fundamentally sound. Jordan is awesome, no doubt. but he’s not the clear cut Goat in any avenue save for marketing.
scoring, records, mvps, rings, height, etc — on all of those he has peers, equals and betters.
first of all the reason the MLB retired Jackies Robinson’s # league wide was more about what he did for racial equality within a pimarily white sport. Jordan on the other hand has done a lot for the NBA, but his refusal to acknowledge any social issues, even those involving Nike cant be disregarded in my book. I think he should be honored but not in the same way Jackie robinson was.
to all you guys that are still in awe of Jordan I say KILL THAT NOISE.
NO WAY should he get his number retired across the league.
In 20 years if MJ is still talked about as he is today then it should be considered.
I agree with putting Russell or Jabbar in front of him. Jordan was the best in his era and the only difference was the media and product market he created.
THIS IS DIME MAGAZINE- we talk BASKETBALL!
NOT GATORADE
NOT NIKE
NOT HANES
Jordan is just the same as the other greats.
and YES, Lebron needs to shut his mouth and become a winner of a championship team. until then place him in the “Allen Iverson” category-league MVP, losing in only Finals appearance and yet to get the championship.
BTW, ESPN was saying how LeBron has to submit his request to change his # by March 5th but that is only necessary if he plans to stay with the Cavs. He can obviously get a new # if he leaves and goes to a new team (hopefully the Knicks but it’s starting to look like the Heat). So March 5th has become a very interesting date. Im out like Anderson Varejo’s soul.
Comparing Jordan to Robinson is absolutely RIDICULOUS.
Jordan was an amazing black basketball player, and that’s about it.
Robinson was an amazing black baseball player who also just happened to change the course of HUMANITY (at least in North America).
His number is retired to reflect the incredible struggle he shouldered for an entire nation – not just because he was an elite athlete.
What has Jordan done on that level that would make him worthy of having his number retired across the league?
The answer is quite simple: nothing.
Jordan put NBA on the MAP, Basketball was an American sport, Michael Jordan make it Global. He won 6 chips , 6 Finals MVPS and 5 RS Mvps, plus 2 Olimpics Gold Medals. His game is beautiful to watch even after 25 years. Give the props to the GOAT and retired the 23
shit, we should retire #45 too!
the olympics in barcelona made the game global. all of the stars, not just MJ. (and not just the american ones, but guys like sabonis, that brazilian dude, detlef, croatia, etc)
magic, larry, dr.j and all of the put the NBA on the map John. wow.
THink about it. next year… new city new number new beginnings. LeBron is gonna rock the Seis next year in NYC he doesnt wanna take cleavland and #23 with him to ny
@Chicagorilla
He’s creating hype. Samething was said about him willing to change his number from 23, because in Chicago its already retired. Not sure if you remember but Riley retired 23 in Miami a few years back. James couldnt wear it there IF he wanted to
I agree with AMAR.
JOHN-wow. Jordan put NBA on the map? wowwwwwwwww.
Like AMAR said, it was the Dream Team that put the NBA on a global scale. He was just as an equal part of that summer team as was Magic, Bird, Pippen, Barkley and the rest of the guys (minus Leattener).
I’ll give props to him, but he isn’t by any means close to a Jackie Robinson, like JNUH says on a social and racial scale.
Jackie Robinson’s number was retired because he broke the COLOR BARRIER. He was a great player, but he was the 1st black player to play MLB and the guy took a beating (verbally/emotionally, maybe physically) when he would travel to play with the team. His number was retired because of the courage he stood for, not the numbers. Jordan is great, but he didnt have to ENDURE what Jackie did, cause Jackie paved the way for him.
Man just read and see the video about this on NBA.com dime fuckers I’m really disappointed, just go on NBA.com and see how dime tries to start discussions, Lebron gave respect to Jerry West and I don’t think that the league should retire 23 even though Jordan is the GOAT if players don’t want to wear it then that’s there choice, i give much props to James.