LeBron To Change His Number To 6

11.13.09 9 years ago 63 Comments

Major League Baseball won’t let anybody wear number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson. LeBron James suggests the NBA should do the same thing with Michael Jordan’s number. As you know, LeBron rocks number 23, but is aware that he probably shouldn’t. He said he’ll eventually switch to his Olympic number 6.

“I just think what Michael Jordan has done for the game has to be recognized some way soon,” James told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There would be no LeBron James, no Kobe Bryant, no Dwyane Wade if there wasn’t Michael Jordan first.”

“He can’t get the (NBA) logo, and if he can’t, something has to be done. I feel like no NBA player should wear 23. I’m starting a petition, and I’ve got to get everyone in the NBA to sign it. Now, if I’m not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it.”

