LeBron to Coach K: “There’s Only One ‘Chosen 1′”

We stopped by the NBA Store yesterday (52nd & 5th), where Coach Mike Krzyzewski told stories from his book, “The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team” (in stores now) about USA Basketball’s three-year commitment leading up to winning the gold in Beijing. After reading some excerpts to a group of students through the NBA Cares program, Coach K told some great stories about Team USA’s preparation – what he calls “team-building” – to win gold.
He said that LeBron James grew more than any other player during the three years they spent together on and off, and that LBJ gave a speech to the group about having “no excuses,” which truly set the tone for their run in Beijing. But their time together wasn’t all serious.
* Coach K said that he told LeBron that he was thinking about getting a tattoo. He was thinking about getting “Chosen 1” inked across his back. LeBron laughed, and bent over, putting his arm around Krzyzewski. He then whispered in Coach K’s ear, “There’s only one ‘Chosen 1’.”
* He said that he was really close to taking the Lakers job about four years ago, and loved the idea of being able to coach Kobe Bryant. So when he finally did this summer, he knew it was going to be a treat. He wasn’t let down at all when in a one-on-one meeting, Kobe told him, “Coach, I want to guard the best player on the perimeter of every team we play.” He then paused, still staring Coach K in the eye, and then continued, “And I will destroy them.”
* But even Kobe had a lighter side. Coach K’s entire family was in this big room in Beijing where everyone ate. All of the players and their families came in there for meals, and in this instance literally every Krzyzewski was sitting down together. Bryant came in and said hello to everyone, and when he got to Coach K’s five-year old granddaughter Carly, Kobe said, “It’s a pleasure to meet you.” He took her hand, kissing it, asked, “Can I call you princess?” Coach K said that she melted when he did that.
i dont know if any of you guys caught it, but coach K was on the colbert report the other night, and i found it interesting that he openly supported lowering the age limit to allow players to go strait to the L after high school..
now maybe that was just empty rhetoric, but surely the opinion of one of the (arguably)greatest college coaches of all time has to carry some influence.
