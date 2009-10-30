LeBron VII Kicks Come with Free Limited Edition T-Shirts Today and Tomorrow!

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
10.30.09 9 years ago 5 Comments

If you’re in the NYC area today and tomorrow, get yourself to the Nike House of Hoops by Foot Locker up on 125th Street in Harlem. The deal is sick – show up, pick up a pair of the new LeBron VII kicks, and get yourself laced with a free limited-edition LeBron t-shirt that you can customize yourself.

The last thing you need to know is that Funk Flex will be broadcasting live from the store from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. today.

We’ll be headed through today, so we will see you there …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSFootlocker House of HoopsLeBronLeBron VIINIKEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP