LeBron VII Kicks Come with Free Limited Edition T-Shirts Today and Tomorrow!

If you’re in the NYC area today and tomorrow, get yourself to the Nike House of Hoops by Foot Locker up on 125th Street in Harlem. The deal is sick – show up, pick up a pair of the new LeBron VII kicks, and get yourself laced with a free limited-edition LeBron t-shirt that you can customize yourself.
The last thing you need to know is that Funk Flex will be broadcasting live from the store from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. today.
We’ll be headed through today, so we will see you there …
funk flex sucks bring ear plugs
does it come with a free win for the cavs?
Does it come with better shoes? Them things look nice as pics online but are GARBAGE in person
@ Celts Fan
you’re just hating for the sake of hating!…those shoes are hot and everyone knows it…i balled in em the other day and everyone in the gym was all over them.
@Bliz – not at all man. I LOVED them when I first saw the picture, then went to Footlocker in Manhattan the day they dropped and was really disappointed. The red part on the side of the soul next to the patent leather is waaaaaay too shiny for my taste and the LeBron logo on the back inside of the shoe is fugly.
I’m sure they’re Godly to ball in (I only play in LeBrons, mainly one of the 2 pairs of 5s I have, but occasionally the 6s,) I just don’t like the look at all.