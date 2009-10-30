LeBron VII Kicks Come with Free Limited Edition T-Shirts Today and Tomorrow!

If you’re in the NYC area today and tomorrow, get yourself to the Nike House of Hoops by Foot Locker up on 125th Street in Harlem. The deal is sick – show up, pick up a pair of the new LeBron VII kicks, and get yourself laced with a free limited-edition LeBron t-shirt that you can customize yourself.



The last thing you need to know is that Funk Flex will be broadcasting live from the store from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. today.

We’ll be headed through today, so we will see you there …