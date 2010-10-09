LeBron vs. Durant, John Wall vs. Derrick Rose highlight schedule

Playing in a non-NBA city on a splashy, slightly corny-looking hardwood with a gigantic midcourt logo, last night’s Thunder/Heat preseason game was like a dream sequence of what it would have been like to see LeBron James and Kevin Durant go at each other in college (although seeing Creaky Old Men Jamaal Magloire and Big Z on the Heat bench snapped you back to reality). Good thing it was a pro game, otherwise Dick Vitale‘s heads would have exploded on live TV … LeBron finished with 22 points, 7 boards and 8 assists in a Miami win, while Durant scored 21 points (5-13 FG) to go with 4 rebounds. When the respective starters were in, Miami (without D-Wade) outplayed OKC, and LeBron outplayed KD. We all know Durant can shoot the dimples off the basketball, but LeBron does everything else better … For as much grief as LeBron is taking, Chris Bosh (23 pts) is really the one who should be looked at for “taking the easy way out.” After Miami’s exhibition opener, NBA TV’s Steve Smith used the word “easy” about 39 times when describing Bosh’s game, and last night was no different. He could average 18-20 points and 9-10 rebounds without breaking a sweat this year, and that’s just based off what we’ve seen when it’s him and LeBron. When D-Wade gets back in the mix, Bosh will face less resistance than Tim Tebow hitting up a Florida sorority party … In the John Calipari One-and-Done Bowl (sponsored by Worldwide Wes), it was John Wall going head-to-head with Derrick Rose. Coach Cal was actually there sitting courtside next to Indiana’s Tom Crean, who was just wishing he could get in on that kind of talent these days … Wall held his own, posting 11 points and 6 dimes, but Rose had 18 and 5 and his team got the win. It’s still a bit jarring when you see Wall on the court with these NBA PG’s and he doesn’t physically look like a rookie out there. He’s got legit size for the position and won’t get pushed around (until he hits the rookie wall and fatigue becomes a factor). However, he’s still got some learning to do, as Rose was kinda killing him on pick-and-rolls … Other Friday night stat lines: Vince Carter dropped 25 points on the Pacers in Orlando’s win; Austin Daye‘s 21 points led Detroit in an overtime win over Milwaukee, while Brandon Jennings scored 18 and T-Mac was given the night off (already?); Monta Ellis had 22 points as Golden State routed the Clippers, while Blake Griffin posted 23 and 9 boards; and in yesterday’s Smack we made fun of Shelden Williams trying to become more of a scorer, but he dropped 21 points (7-10 FG) and pulled down 14 rebounds in Denver’s win over Portland. Carmelo added 24 points of his own, and the Blazers didn’t have anybody suffer a major injury. So that’s just as good as a W for them … If you thought you were safe making through the weekend without laying eyes on Brett Favre‘s junk or the new ESPN “Body Issue,” you’re not totally safe yet. At all costs, please avoid Carlos Delfino‘s right big toe. “My nail started to get an irritation and blood was starting to come,” Delfino told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel about getting stepped on last week. “We took the nail off because it was so irritated.” … We’re out like healthy toes …
Good smack.
If i c lebron in 1 more self promoting t-shirt….witness…MVP….check the $tat$, with the dollar signs! We get it, ur rich n talented get over urself
Yea, the EsPN heat came to the hometown last night and depressingly enough, I see that KD may have a lil bit further than I thought before he legitimately competes for top Small Forward. On the other Hand, that means I can happily keep my boy Melo locked in at that number 2 position with a smile on my face at least for another year or two :)
So Rose vs Wall was like watching a track meet. They are clearly two of the fastest players n the L. CRAZY! Wall was better than i thought though. Rose seemed to take it personal anytime Wall came at him. It was nice to see them trying to one up eachother while staying in the flow of the team game. Other than Arenas none of their teamates could keep up. On another note that new Center the Bulls signed/drafted (Asick?) is kind of a monster on the boards. I like that dude. He might even be better than Noah, gotta see him vs a Big team like Bos, LA, POR
Oh and Blake Griffin is ROY. Cats mustve 4got how nice he is. And Durant is nice, but LBJ is nicer. So is Melo. KD made Ksmith look like an ass 2nite
Carlos “INGROWN” Delfino
@ Chica- Better than Noah? Youre kidding, right? This the same Omar Asik that hasnt been able to crack any teams roster or rotation since he was drafted in 08? What the fuck ever.
Please stop
Griffen is gonna win ROY and the Clips will surprise people and make a playoff push!
I hate to say it, but the Heat look as good as advertised – and this is without Wade!
Jeremy Lin siting
Wall was nice last night….Rose was killin,especially in the 3rd Quarter.
Delfino got a pedicure in Chinatown
I like Durant and I think his upside is huge, but Lebron is still, by far, the best small forward out there.
I shake my head whenever I read analysis of the regular season based on preseason games.
John Wall is still the frontrunner for ROY. Blake is gonna be good, but puttin up 23 and 9 on the Warriors in a 40 point loss don’t impress me. 3 of 10 from the free throw line is terrible. Not to mention, Kaman and Baron didn’t play so they gonna need their touches when they do play.
I’m likin the Warriors frontcourt tho. Biedrins, Lee and D Wright is a nice mix.
By the way, russ westbrook’s passing last night was insane. No looks to shooters in perfect position, drive n kicks. Dude is improvin as a point guard daily…
Gilbert Arenas is better than both John Wall and Derrick Rose while those two might have abit more speed and athleticism Arenas isn’t far off on the speed part and his all around Offensive game destroys thiers.Every1 says he is a bad defender but steals are a defensive stats and he gets over a 1.7 average which is almost 1 more than that of Derrick Rose. Arenas is still a top 10 talent in the NBA.D-Wade is the same height 6’4 and nobody says anything about can he be a SG…Let the season play out when the game is on the line it will be Wall passing to Arenas for the win
Now that games are actually being played, it’s pretty funny to see so many people backpedaling on the whole “Durant is just as good or better than Lebron” nonsense. Durant is one of my favorite players now but he’ll never have the skill set Lebron naturally possesses. Lebron makes his teammates so much better than any other player alive and it’s pretty hard to overcome that. Now if Wade can stay healthy…
And I had been looking forward to seeing Griffin play. He’s looking good but what the fuck is going on with his ft shooting? There is no excuse for that. When he was rehabbing he coulda been shooting a few hundred a day and this wouldn’t be a problem. He better get his shit together because he’s gonna find himself at the line A LOT.
I watched that Miami vs OKC game and 3 things were clear.
1) if that was a regular season game, the Heat would of kicked Okc’s ass on their relative home court (Kansas City). When both teams starters were on the floor, Miami was continually pushing for a 20 point blow out. Lucky for OKC coach Spo was showing mercy and played his Ultra scrubs (except for Pittman) almost the entire 4th quarter, so Scott Brooks could do almost the same and save himself the embarrassment). And that was with DWade not on the floor. Mmmmhhh?
2) The Miami D and Lebron snuffed out Okc’s and KD’s offense. Durant is so one dimensional and for any one to compare him to Lebron or say he’s better than Dwade at this stage of their game is utter nonsense. OKC was continually on the verge of getting blown out in that second half, while Dwade rubbing his hamstring and thinking bout Gabrielle on the side.
3rd) Chris Bosh is going to be a monster for this team. And Dime I think you have the wrong approach about him in your article. Don’t knock or diss Chris bosh for his scoring ability and ease of doing it. Compliment him for his skill. The guy can shoot the jumper, grab offensive rebounds and drive to the basket with out seemingly breaking a sweat. Nobody criticizes Gasol for scoring (albeit haggardly) with Kobe. At this stage Bosh may be more versatile (better ball handler, driver and deeper range) better than Gasol. Get off the continual ESPN-like Lebron band wagon Dime.
What does it all mean. Though it’s too early to say, this Miami team may be reaaaaal scary with or with out Dwade or Lebron (as long as Bosh is there) it seems.
As far as John Wall. Keep in mind after his first game (particularly his second) he had a poor shooting game and scored virtually nothing till the 4th quarter and shot 5-15 that night). He also shot 37% in the summer league and I’m sure he did equally as poor vs Chicago considering the 11 points he scored.
Wall may be good one day. But let’s not anoint the guy prematurely, just cause he’s a high pick and his supporters in the press say he’ll be a great player. He’s got work to do and will be up and down this year.
I live in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia area) and the wizards/bulls game wasn’t on so I didn’t see it. John Wall did look pretty good vs. the Mavs in the 1st preseason game though (21 and 9 i think).
I did see the 03′ Draft vs. OKC game though. Durant clearly needs to work on his ball-handling skills. There were about 3-4 plays that he would’ve embarrased LeBron, but he couldn’t keep control of the ball. LeBron seemed like he really to send a message to everybody via KD; he checked him almost every play and did a really good job for the most part. The best thing that Charles Barkley ever said is “That boy is a man!!” referring to Melo but that applies to Lebron as well. KD is clearly a great player, but he’s a few levels under Lebron and Carmelo.
KD would and will get buckets on LBJ for days.
SAC are your lips permanently sealed to Lebron’s ass?
Its preseason, the Heat got spanked last night so they must suck now? Now Arenas is better than Wall or Rose? Seriously? The guys hasn’t done jack since being injured and pulling guns on his teamate. Please stop talking about games as if they actually mean something, its the preseason!
Thanks for the response Claw. But I can tell you didn’t really read what I wrote. Go back and read it please.
Secondly (in the spirit of my original comments), Lebron and Bosh only played the 1st quarter of last nights San Antonio game you mentioned and nothing else. Also (did you know), Haslem, Miller, Chalmers, Arroyo, House, etc. didn’t play in the San Antonio game either at all. Only the scrubs of the scrubs who are not going to make the team played in the game almost. But I’m sure you didn’t know that. So not only does nobody care, but you couldn’t make an argument out of it what so ever, past the first quarter.
Lastly, I don’t need a pre-season game to tell me that Lebron or the Heat are better than Kevin Durant or OKC. Does that bother you?
But you know what? When they were both on the floor with their starters (Miami & OKC). It wasn’t even close. Now go back and re-read my post please.
Nonetheless thanks for the comments.