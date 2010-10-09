LeBron vs. Durant, John Wall vs. Derrick Rose highlight schedule

Playing in a non-NBA city on a splashy, slightly corny-looking hardwood with a gigantic midcourt logo, last night’s Thunder/Heat preseason game was like a dream sequence of what it would have been like to see LeBron James and Kevin Durant go at each other in college (although seeing Creaky Old Men Jamaal Magloire and Big Z on the Heat bench snapped you back to reality). Good thing it was a pro game, otherwise Dick Vitale‘s heads would have exploded on live TV … LeBron finished with 22 points, 7 boards and 8 assists in a Miami win, while Durant scored 21 points (5-13 FG) to go with 4 rebounds. When the respective starters were in, Miami (without D-Wade) outplayed OKC, and LeBron outplayed KD. We all know Durant can shoot the dimples off the basketball, but LeBron does everything else better … For as much grief as LeBron is taking, Chris Bosh (23 pts) is really the one who should be looked at for “taking the easy way out.” After Miami’s exhibition opener, NBA TV’s Steve Smith used the word “easy” about 39 times when describing Bosh’s game, and last night was no different. He could average 18-20 points and 9-10 rebounds without breaking a sweat this year, and that’s just based off what we’ve seen when it’s him and LeBron. When D-Wade gets back in the mix, Bosh will face less resistance than Tim Tebow hitting up a Florida sorority party … In the John Calipari One-and-Done Bowl (sponsored by Worldwide Wes), it was John Wall going head-to-head with Derrick Rose. Coach Cal was actually there sitting courtside next to Indiana’s Tom Crean, who was just wishing he could get in on that kind of talent these days … Wall held his own, posting 11 points and 6 dimes, but Rose had 18 and 5 and his team got the win. It’s still a bit jarring when you see Wall on the court with these NBA PG’s and he doesn’t physically look like a rookie out there. He’s got legit size for the position and won’t get pushed around (until he hits the rookie wall and fatigue becomes a factor). However, he’s still got some learning to do, as Rose was kinda killing him on pick-and-rolls … Other Friday night stat lines: Vince Carter dropped 25 points on the Pacers in Orlando’s win; Austin Daye‘s 21 points led Detroit in an overtime win over Milwaukee, while Brandon Jennings scored 18 and T-Mac was given the night off (already?); Monta Ellis had 22 points as Golden State routed the Clippers, while Blake Griffin posted 23 and 9 boards; and in yesterday’s Smack we made fun of Shelden Williams trying to become more of a scorer, but he dropped 21 points (7-10 FG) and pulled down 14 rebounds in Denver’s win over Portland. Carmelo added 24 points of his own, and the Blazers didn’t have anybody suffer a major injury. So that’s just as good as a W for them … If you thought you were safe making through the weekend without laying eyes on Brett Favre‘s junk or the new ESPN “Body Issue,” you’re not totally safe yet. At all costs, please avoid Carlos Delfino‘s right big toe. “My nail started to get an irritation and blood was starting to come,” Delfino told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel about getting stepped on last week. “We took the nail off because it was so irritated.” … We’re out like healthy toes …