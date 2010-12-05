LeBron, Wade, Bosh dominate ATL; Boozer finally makes his mark

You ever spent hours working on a project, then within five minutes it became totally useless? That’s how it was for whoever on the Atlanta Hawks production staff spent their time making fake movie posters hyping the Hawks as “The Road Warriors” because they went into last night’s game in Miami with a 7-2 road record, best in the East. About five minutes into the first quarter, however, before they could even show the graphic, LeBron and D-Wade and Bosh led the Heat on a 14-2 run and built a lead Miami would never lose … This was the game we envisioned when the Heat trio first joined forces. LeBron (22 pts, 7 rebs) started off sticking pull-up jumpers in transition, and though he didn’t score in the second half until the last four minutes, finished by attacking the rim and catching one particularly nasty tomahawk dunk. Wade (26 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls) scored in transition and made big defensive plays in crunch time. And Bosh (27 pts, 10 rebs) took anybody who wanted some into his low-post and high-post chambers, making Josh Smith and the ATL bigs bounce like the view from Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s treadmill … One time Mo Evans had a clear-path layup when LeBron caught him and yelled “Gimme that s***!” as he slapped it off the glass. LBJ was called for goal-tending … Mike Bibby got a technical when he drove to the rim and the refs missed him getting fouled. We don’t blame him. The guy goes to the rack for the first time in a month and he can’t get a call? Ridiculous … DJ Khaled, Timbaland and Birdman were all sitting courtside. (1) That would be a sick collaboration album, and (2) Khaled looked like the Kool-Aid man in his giant red shirt … Let’s forget those first two debacles and just call Bulls/Rockets Carlos Boozer‘s Chicago debut. In a head-to-head matchup with Luis Scola — a.k.a. the South American version of himself — Boozer put up 25 points and 9 boards and kept Chicago in striking distance late in the fourth quarter by cleaning up his teammates’ misses and getting to the free-throw line … With 10 seconds left, Houston was up three and needing a stop. The only true three-point shooter on the floor was Kyle Korver, but he was in the midst of a 1-for-7 night, so Derrick Rose (30 pts, 7 rebs, 11 asts, 5 stls) took it upon himself to drain a buzzer-beating trey in front of two defenders. In the extra frame, Rose won it for the Bulls by going back to his regular playbook of attacking the rim, and Brad Miller — who for some reason decided he was Reggie Miller on Saturday and took 9 threes — couldn’t hit a shot down the stretch … Leave it to Stacey King to ruin a perfectly good game by cackling, “Houston, we have a problem!” after the Rockets’ final play didn’t work. Way to break out the original material, Stace …
D-Rose is a bad mother fucker, that 3 was ice cold.
Sacramento have issues, i tihnk they just broke the record for worst last possession in a basketball game. Ish was disgusting.
So just like that Miami is 3rd in the East and 1 game behind the Lakers, without Miller and Haslem.
Where is that SAC dude that hates to see Rose have these type games? Boozer made a huge difference on offense, but he got raped by Scola on blocks. Thats the give take with him.
Honestly? Newton is so good, he should be getting paid …
We were at a lounge gettin ready to tear the city up and had to finish up the Bulls game. DRose hit that 3 and the whole place exploded. Respect is due, bitches. When he was jackin cuz nobody else was scoring, he was “selfish”. Now he lettin other dudes get their shine.
Once again, DRose and DWade. Starting backcourt for 2011 All Star Game.
Rose is ice cold. Rose is sick. Rose is the best point guard in the NBA right now. Respect.
I would once again like to apologies for talking shit about Rose before the season started. Holy shit this dude is balling, and like I said, Rose, Westbrook and Rondo are really storming that top 3 Pg throne.
I can honestly see the Bulls making a serious playoff pus if they weren’t starting Bogans at the 2 spot. I nean, was t-Mac that bad?
Newton for Heisman is a no brainer. Want to call it now that HARRISON BARNES is going to be no more that a NBA bench player at best. BRANDON KNIGHT does not impress me at all either and IRVING for DUKE is the BEST PLAYER in college basketball. Kid is going to be the #1 overall pick EASILY…
I wouldn’t say he’s the best pg currently. I think Rondo is still ahead of him based off my memory on previous matchups. Regardless, offensively, i’d put Rose in a tie with DWill and Westbrook. Those 3 have been ballin’ and straight carrying their teams. Gotta give where credit is due.
I love rondo’s game but until I see him lead a team without 4 Hall of Famers I can’t put him above DWill, CP3, Rose Nash and Westbrook. If those four have an average to below average game their teams have no chance of winning so all success hinges on their play, with Rondo all he has to do is manage the game for the Celts to pull out W’s, sort of like a quarterback with a great defense just control the game and don’t screw it up. I’m from Boston and I saw Rondo’s first years here and he didn’t blossom until the big three came together.
i dont really check the numbers but it seems like d-rose will have a better jumper soon than bron himself…kid staying humble and just leading and ballin right now for the bulls.
i havent even mentioned westbrook, who has the pull up j already and is automatic from the free throw line.
i’d die laughing if rondo gets a steadier j faster than lebron.
If there was an All-Beast Team for the NBA Derrick Rose would be the starting PG. Guy is the heart and soul of that team and brings it on a nightly basis. That’s a leader for you.
Disappointing loss for my Hawks last night. ONCE AGAIN we got out to a slow start and didn’t start playing until after halftime AGAIN (even though I gotta say they put on a CLINIC in that 3rd quarter). Al Horford channeled his inner Jordan because he was giving Miami straight BUCKETS in that third period. Too bad he didn’t get much help from his teammates but I gotta give Miami credit though they played some stifling defense. The start of the fourth really messed up our rhythm and momentum; turnovers and missed/bad shots.
On a side note I applaud the front office for signing Josh Powell in the offseason and recently signing Damien Wilkins. Powellhas been a steady force for us off the bench. Dude got heart/hustle and a very solid jumper out the midrange. Would love to see him cut more into Zaza’s minutes. Wilkins showed his value last night as he played great defense on LeBron and really took him out the game. I’ve watched him play before and he is a very solid rotation player and a great/welcome addition to the team. Hopefully we keep him for the remainder of the season and as a regular rotation player.
I think we need to scrap having Mo Evans in the starting lineup and go with Jamal Crawford. He’s JJ light on the offensive end and I think it’ll give us more fluidity to start out because he stays aggressive. Between him and Horford I really believe that open up the floor more for those two as well as Marvin Williams and Mike Bibby.
2-1 without JJ and we got Orlando on Monday. Let;s make it 3-1 fellas.
Yeah, Miami big 3 finally showed up: The result a 12- point win over Atlanta, which was playing the 2nd half of a back-to-back, without Joe Johnson (who loves to play guys like Wade). But Damien Wilkins filled in–not quite.
The end result: a 12-point Miami win. Miami totally gagged in the 3rd quarter, Atlanta brought it within 2 with about 5 minutes left in the game (and there was one nervous looking LeBron out there), and some Atlanta turnovers and questionable pro-Wade calls, let Miami take over a bit at the end. Whoop-de-freak’n doo!! The rest of the Miami squad still just sucks, and a healthy Mike Miller is not exactly a team savior.
Unless the NBA is rigged by a consortium of David Stern, the refs, and the major advertisers (uh, uh-oh, this may not be so out-of-bounds from reality), Miami just simply will not make it out of the East to the NBA finals, with the supposed big 3 and a bunch of stiffs.
@Diego – Now you’re just nit-picking for no reason. How does Joe Johnson being out make a difference in how well Miami’s offense was running through the Big Three? You could say ATL is actually better defensively with Evans/Wilkins playing that spot, and they still got carved up. Every NBA team makes a run, and the Hawks are a good team with guys who can score, so you shouldn’t expect them to get blown out for an entire game. Bottom line, the Heat looked good with their execution and defense and showed while they will contend for a title this year.
@ D-Bo
Obviously, it makes a difference if JJ ain’t playin. Not even so much for his all-around game, but for the pressure he puts on the defense. When you go into a game and you gotta guard, let’s say, a Ronnie Brewer, you know you can rest on the defensive end. With JJ, you don’t get that luxury. Your offense don’t run that smooth when you’re tired from the defensive end…
The Heat showed nothing impressive that would show they’re real about contending. They still don’t have enough skilled size and they still can’t guard quick guards. Unfortunately for them, Boston(Rondo and multiple bigs), Chicago(Rose and multiple bigs), Orlando(Jameer and multiple bigs), Milwaukee(Jennings and multiple bigs), and even Indiana(Collison/Ford and Hibbert) provide some matchup issues for them…
….unless you think they gonna face the Cavs or ATL in the ECFs
@ D-Bo: Yeah, Miami carved Atlanta up for a whopping 89 points. Man, that offense was running on all cylinders! If Atlanta hadn’t had so many stupid turnovers, it would have been a Hawks win. Frankly, I’m disappointed it wasn’t. Miami was in full choke mode, but the Hawks just could not get over the hump in the mid-4th. Perhaps Joe Johnson could have helped the Hawks score more than 77? And Yes, JJ is a better defender than Mo or Damien (who hasn’t even been on a team since pre-season). The big 3 did not “dominate” the Hawks as a team imo–I guess I have a bit of a higher threshold for domination than a 12-point win that was within 2 w/ 5 minutes left.
People here are talking as if sports isnt full of what ifs.. What if Joe johnson did play,What if atl didnt have stupid turnovers. Thats the way it is. Thats sports. The heat won. The hawks could have won.
I’m trying to figure out the headline of Miami “Dominates” Atlanta, that was a close game and the Heat did stretch it in the 4th but they didn’t even hit 100.
Dime is pushing that Heat button, so is that their 2nd whole win against a .500+ team?