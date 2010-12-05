LeBron, Wade, Bosh dominate ATL; Boozer finally makes his mark

You ever spent hours working on a project, then within five minutes it became totally useless? That’s how it was for whoever on the Atlanta Hawks production staff spent their time making fake movie posters hyping the Hawks as “The Road Warriors” because they went into last night’s game in Miami with a 7-2 road record, best in the East. About five minutes into the first quarter, however, before they could even show the graphic, LeBron and D-Wade and Bosh led the Heat on a 14-2 run and built a lead Miami would never lose … This was the game we envisioned when the Heat trio first joined forces. LeBron (22 pts, 7 rebs) started off sticking pull-up jumpers in transition, and though he didn’t score in the second half until the last four minutes, finished by attacking the rim and catching one particularly nasty tomahawk dunk. Wade (26 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls) scored in transition and made big defensive plays in crunch time. And Bosh (27 pts, 10 rebs) took anybody who wanted some into his low-post and high-post chambers, making Josh Smith and the ATL bigs bounce like the view from Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s treadmill … One time Mo Evans had a clear-path layup when LeBron caught him and yelled “Gimme that s***!” as he slapped it off the glass. LBJ was called for goal-tending … Mike Bibby got a technical when he drove to the rim and the refs missed him getting fouled. We don’t blame him. The guy goes to the rack for the first time in a month and he can’t get a call? Ridiculous … DJ Khaled, Timbaland and Birdman were all sitting courtside. (1) That would be a sick collaboration album, and (2) Khaled looked like the Kool-Aid man in his giant red shirt … Let’s forget those first two debacles and just call Bulls/Rockets Carlos Boozer‘s Chicago debut. In a head-to-head matchup with Luis Scola — a.k.a. the South American version of himself — Boozer put up 25 points and 9 boards and kept Chicago in striking distance late in the fourth quarter by cleaning up his teammates’ misses and getting to the free-throw line … With 10 seconds left, Houston was up three and needing a stop. The only true three-point shooter on the floor was Kyle Korver, but he was in the midst of a 1-for-7 night, so Derrick Rose (30 pts, 7 rebs, 11 asts, 5 stls) took it upon himself to drain a buzzer-beating trey in front of two defenders. In the extra frame, Rose won it for the Bulls by going back to his regular playbook of attacking the rim, and Brad Miller — who for some reason decided he was Reggie Miller on Saturday and took 9 threes — couldn’t hit a shot down the stretch … Leave it to Stacey King to ruin a perfectly good game by cackling, “Houston, we have a problem!” after the Rockets’ final play didn’t work. Way to break out the original material, Stace …