LeBron, Wade, Bosh Take a Bite Out of Orlando; Rondo makes history

The Miami Heat are officially ridiculous. Following the letdown loss in Boston and the underwhelming win in Philly, last night’s home opener against Orlando was the true debut of the squad we envisioned when Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James (we want to give Bosh a chance to hear his name called first once in a while) linked up over the summer … Defense was the name of this game. LeBron and his specially-made vampire-fanged mouthpiece was about as disruptive as somebody could be without actually recording a steal. One time he was harassing Dwight Howard on the right block, and when Orlando swung the ball, LBJ sprinted to the left corner in like three steps to challenge Jameer Nelson‘s jumper. It was close at halftime before Miami opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run that brought the game into 20-piecing territory. D-Wade (26 pts) knocked down a couple of treys during the run, and LeBron (15 pts, 7 asts) hit a couple floaters in transition. With Vince Carter having already left for the night in the second quarter with a back injury, Orlando just didn’t have enough scorers to make a comeback … As a team, the Heat held the Magic to 30 percent shooting from the field and 4-of-24 beyond the arc. Dwight (19 pts) was pretty impressive on the offensive end in the first half, showcasing controlled spin moves, fadeaway jumpers and hooks with either hand, but he went scoreless in the second half. The other four starters shot a combined 4-for-30 from the field. Gross … People talk about LeBron being a single-minded bulldozer with the ball, but has anyone noticed D-Wade? In three games he’s already trucked more defenders than Adrian Peterson, and only gets called for charging half the time … The pressure was on for Miami’s gameday staff to do an intro doper than Jordan’s Bulls, but that’s kind of impossible. Still, the thing where the whole arena went black and the starters stood in a line and got solitary spotlights was kind of sick … You know you weren’t watching Bucks/Wolves, so forgive Scott Skiles if he got a little distracted checking his iPhone on the bench. While Skiles’ team was on the floor in Minnesota, his main claim to fame — the NBA’s single-game assist record that he’s held since dropping 30 dimes for the Magic back in 1990 — was under attack in Boston. Rajon Rondo fell a little short, carving up the Knicks’ defense for a mere 24 assists to go with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a close win. No one In NBA history has had more assists in the course of a triple-double … Oh, and the Bucks lost after Mike Beasley (21 pts, 10 rebs), Kevin Love (17 pts, 16 rebs) and Darko (9 rebs, 5 blks) treated their frontcourt like, well, like a pack of wolves would naturally treat some deers …
Not sure if “underrated” is the proper phrase as much as “underachieving,” but the Pistons are actually a dangerous team when they play the right way. Detroit’s home opener against the favored Thunder was a battle: 30 seconds left in the fourth, OKC was up by two when Kevin Durant missed a runner and Serge Ibaka missed a wide-open putback. Ibaka got fouled on another putback and split the free throws, then Ben Gordon hit a pair at the line and Durant (30 pts, 8 rebs) missed one. So down by two, Gordon (32 pts) drove and attracted the defense, leaving Charlie Villanueva open for a go-ahead corner triple with 7.5 ticks on the clock. OKC ball, Jeff Green couldn’t find an open lane to pass to KD, so he took it himself and skated past Jason Maxiell for a layup. With no timeouts, Detroit inbounded to Gordon, but it seemed he didn’t realize how much time was left and never even went up for a shot. Ballgame … Other big stat lines from Friday: Danny Granger dropped 33 points and 6 threes on the Bobcats in a Pacers win; Rudy Gay had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Memphis past Dallas; Brook Lopez scored 29 as New Jersey beat Sacramento; Josh Smith put up 12 points, 9 boards and 6 blocks, plus hit a huge three down the stretch and blocked Andres Nocioni‘s game-tying attempt at the buzzer in Atlanta’s win at Philly; Lamar Odom posted 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Lakers beat Phoenix; Dorell Wright‘s 24 points led Golden State past the Clippers; and in the Game of the Weak, a.k.a. the Bitter Bowl, Andrea Bargnani scored 20 to lead the Raptors in a 20-piecing of the Cavs. Let’s be real, though: More fans in Toronto and Cleveland watched Heat/Magic than their home squads … In the Trade Rumor Invitational, Chris Paul took over down the stretch and carried his Hornets to a win over Carmelo Anthony‘s Nuggets. CP3 (18 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) was pretty quiet for the first three quarters, then hit the switch and went BAPE-sh*t in the fourth. In one sequence he outrebounded Denver’s entire front line for a putback bucket, hit a jumper in the lane, dimed David West for his favorite shot, dimed Trevor Ariza for a three, then drew a foul on Chauncey Billups while taking a three and made all three free throws. D-West then cleaned up whatever chunks were left of Denver’s heart by sticking a couple fadeaway J’s to ice it … We’re out like clock awareness …
Rondo’s just lucky he’s surrounded by all those scorers. If guys like Calderon, Dragic, or even Arroyo were fortunate enough to be on such a deep team, they too would be assist machines.
Tell me if I’m lying.
@Raptor
You’re lying. None of the guys you mentioned guard their own shadows. Arroyo isn’t a PG & can’t get 5 assists playing with the Heat. I like Dragic but will pass on the other. Instead of always attacking Rondo. Appreciate what he brings to the table. He makes the Big 3 now the Big 4 the last few years. Jobs so easy. You know how hard it is to record 15+assists with any team. Maybe not because you don’t sound like a player & sure don’t appreciate a baller.
Miami Heat need one or two trades by Feb. For a efficient Finals push. Skip would have been ideal for this team. Mike Bibby would also be a go. I would go after a player like Flip Murray or even Ishamel Smith from the Rockets.
I also wish the Knicks had Ben Gordon,Charlie V,Francisco Garcia,Sebastian Telfair,Edgar Sosa,JR Smith,Joakim Noah,Samarda Samuels,Daryll Hill,MELO & AMARE. With Van Gundy,Mark Jackson & Kenny Smith as the coaching staff. New York Fans would be drooling & we’d be a top 5 team in the east.
Again I’d like to shout out all the NYC/NJ players in the league holding their own. It’s beautiful thing.
@rapTOR
I hate when people say oh player X is only doing this because of so and so, put player Y in there and he does the same thing. Well we don’t know. Its like saying swap T-Mac for Kobe during 2000-02 do the Lakers still 3peat.
Rondo is seriously gunning for the assist tittle, 17, 9 and 24 assists in his past 3 games. The Celtics offense is flowing through him.
Dwight actually picked up some moved over the summer, even saw him bank a jump shot. The refs still love the Heat (and hate Dwight) but he needs to step up his free throw game. I thought Orlando was unbeatable in preseason?
Anyone who has watched the Celtics play lately would know Rondo is better than lucky. He’s actually “playmaking,” as in making plays happen with his penetration and passes that wouldn’t have happened otherwise. He’s setting things up like a true floor general. That’s a skill.
Yeah i say the whole “Rondo just playing with HOF’s” arguement is old..
And weak..
I mean dude just handed out 24 assists and the game before last dropped 17.. U dont want anything more out of your PG besides solid D and dude does that as well..
LakeShow rollin and lookin so beautiful..
So who’s the leader in Miami?? Bet my meal ticket Lebron aint gonna be happy scoring under 20.. Then its going to get real intersting ;)
Oh and who’s been Batman so far LOL
@eyes: I AM a player, and I DO appreciate good basketball players. I’m a fan of Rondo’s quickness off the dribble and defensive skill, but on the offensive end, he lives off penetration and finishing around the basket. When your offensive game is that limited (as a pass first PG), and you’ve now got four future hall of famers playing massive minutes alongside you- each of whom can score consistently in different areas on the floor- then I would expect that your assists per is gonna jump. It’s only natural.
@stunnaboy: You have a point- my argument doesn’t work in every situation. But I’m not trying to address other situations with some sort of umbrella statement here. I’m not talking about whether or not switching Kobe and T-Mac back in the day would have had an effect on the Lakers’ title runs (which, by the way, I would have to agree with you and say that it would have probably cost LA some chips). What I’m referring to is Rondo’s unique situation, being placed amongst one of the most talented Celtics rosters of all time. Don’t get me wrong- it not fault of Rondo’s for being so blessed- I’m just saying that there are probably many other PGs out there that can do what he’s doing right now (or atleast something comparable) if they were on the Celtics.
@austin burton: I’ve watched 2 of the Celtics 3 games this season, and once again, I see what Rondo is doing for the Celtics. But I can’t help but wonder how much of a machine he would truly be if he was on a more “average team”. I mean did you watch the game last night? EVERYONE was finishing- even BigBaby was hitting jumpers. Granted, he was obviously putting his teammates in positions to score a lot of the time, but I still haven’t heard an argument that would lead me to believe that other NBA PG’s wouldn’t be able to do the same.
Yes, Rondo is nice, but lets not be closed minded here. Rondo makes the Celtics who they are, but at the same time, the Celtics are the oil in Rondos assist machinery.
Yes, that was long…but it was necessary.
I co-sign on raptor. @eyes, arroyo is a point guard, the man had the second highest assist to turnover ratio in the league last year. Your argument that he can’t make 5 assists per game with this Heat team is kind of weak because the Heat’s offensive game plan call for Dwade and Lebron to make the plays(i.e penetration, points in the paint, jumpshots, pass) so that means that arroyo just has to stand there and hit his open shots and make an occasional extra pass to have his assits. Arroyo does not direct the offense, Lebron does. That is why he does not have that many assists.
Dear Dime and fellow readers,
Someone needs to explain to me what the hell was that hand gesture the Miami Heat players were doing after one timeout. It was like the NWO “too sweet” gesture but with all four fingers.
People of Dime, please get rid of these HATORADE Ads they make all the people not want to go to your site!
I just want to point out that while Rondo indeed had a huge game,
CP3 played 37 minutes and was really clutch, had 18-7-7 and zero turnover while handling the rock almost the entire time
zero, nada turnover. I am more impressed with that.
@raptor
I guess this means we can expect Arroyo to start handing out 15 assist games soon, right?
No one said Rondo was the best PG in the game, but he is definitely above the class of players you just compared him too
“Let’s be real, though: More fans in Toronto and Cleveland watched Heat/Magic than their home squads …”
DIME – what about WIld Wild West putting the smack down on Von Wafer in the locker room yesterday?
@eyes no felipe lopez?
@sabas adblock
@Otto
That thing Miami was doing was them saying the talking is over, time to shut muphuckas up now.
you can’t touch the heat, but especially wade. it’s ridiculous that dwight fouled out when only 2 or 3 of his fouls were actually fouls. is riley childhood friends with the leader of the refs union or somethin’?
to be honest, as good as the heat were, 3/5 of the magic starters choked big time and seemingly refused to make their shots, the other one got injured after the heat jumped all over him, and then dwight had his ref problems.
and SVG didn’t use bass or anderson enough despite them clearly having too much hustle and power for the miami frontcourt. if he dropped ‘shard (the arch-choker, and the most overpaid man in the NBA, surely?) and had q-rich at the 3 and bass at the 4 they’d be a more effective team in the clutch games.
It seems that Odom only play his best against phoenix, never against other teams….
Even when Miami plays shitty, they will win games against good teams. Their defense makes up for their lack of identity on offense.
Yes the hand signals mean “STFU haters!!”
@eyes,
Joakim is from nyc?
ben gordan is from mount vernon east so technically more of a westchester county product, just sayin’
Have you guys seen the overweight Kevin Love look-alike?
Have any of you guys watched the Miami Heat??! Lebron got called for ONE CHARGE, THE WHOLE DAMN GAME. Him and wade shoulda been callled for it 4+ times. All these guys do is run into you at full speed, and the ref’s (blind) call it every time.
It’s almost like the ref’s didn’t want a celts-miami game again. They couldn’t let them lose on their home floor.
that last line didnt make a whole lot sense. from Melo putting it back with a rebound dunk, then he (still Melo) dimed david West. wtf? I assume that a chunk or two of words were omitted to mean that CP3 took over right?
Rondo is the bomb, just give the guy due respect. He’s doin the same things Ason Kidd does (and does not do well which is shoot)but somehow Rondo is shit?
Wrong Raptor
Carlos Arroyo played 3 games and had a total of 1, 0 and three assist.
You got to be kidding us, right?
So you don’t see the quickness, the handle, the fantastic vision and fakes that Rondo has to get open or make passes? Stop copying Gary Payton. He was a hater!
The Celtics are old and if you watched enough Celtic games, you’d know that those guys need Rondo a whole lot more than he needs them.
He makes it so easy for them. And he would score more if they weren’t there. All those guys score when he’s on the floor, including the subs.
He carved my Knicks up like a Thanksgiving Turkey!
Rondo does the same thing that kidd was doing but somehow he gets all the hate while kidd gets all the love. Maybe thats bcz hes a winner, people love to hate succesful people. if kidd had a ring or two would he be hated as much as rondo?
I’m so intrigued by GSW, 2-0 playing good basketball and their “Big 3” are all existing cohesively. You know they may very well win 30 games this year but I’m trying ot keep it low.
So no control today?
@Control
I know you out there.
You were right!
You said Rondo would never get 17 assist again.
How prophetic. He got 24 instead. Good call man.
You’re the new Nostrodamos!!
Smart!!
@MSL
Yeah Rondo’s stat lines from the past 3 days
Game 1: 4 points 17 assists
Game 2: 18 points 9 assists
Game 3: 10 points 24 assists 10 rebounds
OMG he’s so overrated, cant shoot, he sucks, my X could out those up.
Keep talking…
Wow Orlando got rocked!!
Howard looked good. But the rest of the team didn’t show up.
Dwayne Wade said that they really played good flash out defense on the outside shooters. Okay?
Let’s see what happens when Miami plays next at Orlando? But that was scary! And how good are the Celtics to almost blow them out? Yeah. I know it was their first game. I can’t wait for the rematch in November in South Beach with the Celts.
Lebron under twenty points for 2 games in a row for the first time in 2-3 yrs huh? I hope he’s still happy.
Did I see a Mike Beasley sighting in Minnesota last night?
Speaking bout Minnesota. Wesley Johnson got some serious hops and can shoot to (at least in College).
Shout out to the Nets and Avery Johnson. Their 2-0. They didn’t win 2 games until their 20+ game (December) last year. Brooks Lopez is a near (or can be a) Beast!
Wow! A lot of hate on Rondo on a historical day for him (tied for most assist ever 1st three games to start a NBA season and most assist in a triple double ever).
Every name up there with him on those two records were spotless (John Stockton, Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Oscar Robertson).
You think folks would wait until Rondo had a bad stretch or game or something before they criticize? I guess not?
Some guy mentioned a good game that CP3 had last night to argue against Rondo. And beside the fact, that I’m sure he/she probably didn’t see last nights Knicks/Boston game. But can’t anyone pick one game and say “look what I did” vs someone else?
Rondo had a great game to and touched on a little history. 24 assist is TWENTY FOUR FREAKIN ASSIST MAN!!!
Can we just leave it at that (until the next game of course)?
I WANT TO KNOW WHO THE FRICK IS PLAYING BATMAN AND WHO IS ROBIN ON THE HEAT???!!
I really just want the DIME writers to answer that question
Happy Halloween peoples!!!
Rondo one of the best and pure pgs in the league period, Melo clearly is ready to go NYK,CHI, and NO would even be nice. Oh yea the Cavs suck! Go HEAT!!!!!!
Wait, that’s what that hand gesture means? Wow, Miami Heat, way to play the role of villains. As much as I dislike the team, it’s actually kind of badass.
@LakeShow
To me that is their biggets problem, we all expected LBJ to step off and be Magic but I’m pretty sure that aint happening. They are at their best when one of them is dominating which relegates the other to ball watching.
If they finally work it out, the league better watch out. If not, well there is always next year.
@Stunnaboy
I’m guessing you trying to be funny and agreeing with me?
Cause that stat line that you put up actually looks good for Rondo bro. Lol.
It’s a new season and Rondo is trying to get some of his new team mates involved (or the ones that rode the bench like Marquis Grissom). But I would hope he scores more than his 14 points a game last year.
His scoring average should be around 15-16.5 points a game this year, with 48-51% shooting, 11-12 assist and two steals.
@MSL
I see you don’t understand sarcasm. I was trying to imitate what Rondo haters say when they eliminate all his positives and exaggerate the negatives. It’s funny to read after Rondo drops 10/10/24 like he did.
I was agreeing with you, if you don’t understand again. :P
Raptor so I can sub magic johnson for those three players as well since he was passing to all those hofers?
@ Stunnaboy.
Yeah. GSW is fun to watch and got a lot of players. But they can’t play D for shit and their games look like a Roller Derby.
Watching Eastern vs Western Conference ball is like comparing the US to Europe or Canada. Similar people, structure, clothes, money etc. But just a completely different style.
I guess we can say the same about European Basketball to?
@Stunnaboy.
I know.
That’s what I thought (sarcasm). That’s why I asked.
But you can’t be to sure. You know there’s a plethora of haters on this site, always ready to jump out the woodwork. Lol.
But thanks.
Yeah. Miami, GSW, Orlando and Boston will be interesting to watch this year.
hahaha, Rose took another loss tonight without even playing a game.
Rondo, Harris, Westbrook. Pg’s are playing with a chip on their shoulder because of all the undeserved hype Rose is getting. At this rate Rose won’t even be top 10 by the end of the season.
Anyone that still argues Rose>Rondo or Westbrook is either on drugs, trying to get a rise out of real bball fans who know whats up, or hardcore bulls fans that refuse to admit their boy is overrated.
Both Rose and his fans lost. Rondo ftw
The Heat destroyed us.. Fact. They’re now officially scary. Daaamn. We’ll get back up, though. that’s a guarantee.
And why are there so many Rondo haters out here? Just because Dime is hyping him. For every scrub Dime is representing (Gerald Green, T-Mac), for sure, there’s a legit cat out there too. And Rondo is legit. SO DAMN CRAFTY. One of the most unconventional point guards in years, but one of the best today. Just freaking deal with it.
@MSL
Nice to know we are on the same place with this Rondo thing.
I’m still trying to petition the GSW to the Golden State Fantasy All Stars. Lets recap:
Game 1 vs Rockets
Stephen Curry: 25 points 11 assists 3 threes
Monta Ellis: 46 points (18-24) 3 rebounds 3 assists
Dorrel Wright: 15 points 3 threes
David Lee: 17 points 15 rebounds 6 assists
Game 2 vs Clippers
Stephen Curry: 16 points 6 assists a three and 2 steals
Monta Ellis: 15 points 11 assists 3 threes
Dorrel Wright: 24 points 8 rebounds 6 threes
David Lee: 15 points 12 rebounds 3 assists
Yeah, the Golden State Fantasy All-Stars it is
No mention of Stuckey? He’s looking much more aggressive this year, and through 2 games, he’s average 8 assists.
@ Stunnaboy
Yeah. Those are some good numbers out in Golden State. And the way they play their offense (and can I say lack of defense), they should put up a lot of points and stats.
way to man up QQ. respect.
I finally get to watch the Spurs play tonight, hopefully putting the smack down on CP3’s whiny little bitch-ass. fuckin’ cheatin’ punk
@That’s what’s up
I think you got it the other way around.
Von Wafer put the smack down on Delonte.
The reports are that Delonte, swung and missed or grazed Von Wafer when he was sitting on the bench. But then Von Wafer got up and clocked Delonte twice, then wrestled/knocked him down to the ground, till they were pulled apart
Check out the story.
@ K –
Actually, Steph sprained his ankle (3rd game in a row he’s sprained the same ankle) trying to get over a Blake Griffin screen.
And if you watched the GSW game last night, you’ll notice they’re a different team this year…much better spacing, sharing of the ball, etc.
Defense still needs work, but we’re only 2 games into the season.