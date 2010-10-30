LeBron, Wade, Bosh Take a Bite Out of Orlando; Rondo makes history

The Miami Heat are officially ridiculous. Following the letdown loss in Boston and the underwhelming win in Philly, last night’s home opener against Orlando was the true debut of the squad we envisioned when Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James (we want to give Bosh a chance to hear his name called first once in a while) linked up over the summer … Defense was the name of this game. LeBron and his specially-made vampire-fanged mouthpiece was about as disruptive as somebody could be without actually recording a steal. One time he was harassing Dwight Howard on the right block, and when Orlando swung the ball, LBJ sprinted to the left corner in like three steps to challenge Jameer Nelson‘s jumper. It was close at halftime before Miami opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run that brought the game into 20-piecing territory. D-Wade (26 pts) knocked down a couple of treys during the run, and LeBron (15 pts, 7 asts) hit a couple floaters in transition. With Vince Carter having already left for the night in the second quarter with a back injury, Orlando just didn’t have enough scorers to make a comeback … As a team, the Heat held the Magic to 30 percent shooting from the field and 4-of-24 beyond the arc. Dwight (19 pts) was pretty impressive on the offensive end in the first half, showcasing controlled spin moves, fadeaway jumpers and hooks with either hand, but he went scoreless in the second half. The other four starters shot a combined 4-for-30 from the field. Gross … People talk about LeBron being a single-minded bulldozer with the ball, but has anyone noticed D-Wade? In three games he’s already trucked more defenders than Adrian Peterson, and only gets called for charging half the time … The pressure was on for Miami’s gameday staff to do an intro doper than Jordan’s Bulls, but that’s kind of impossible. Still, the thing where the whole arena went black and the starters stood in a line and got solitary spotlights was kind of sick … You know you weren’t watching Bucks/Wolves, so forgive Scott Skiles if he got a little distracted checking his iPhone on the bench. While Skiles’ team was on the floor in Minnesota, his main claim to fame — the NBA’s single-game assist record that he’s held since dropping 30 dimes for the Magic back in 1990 — was under attack in Boston. Rajon Rondo fell a little short, carving up the Knicks’ defense for a mere 24 assists to go with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a close win. No one In NBA history has had more assists in the course of a triple-double … Oh, and the Bucks lost after Mike Beasley (21 pts, 10 rebs), Kevin Love (17 pts, 16 rebs) and Darko (9 rebs, 5 blks) treated their frontcourt like, well, like a pack of wolves would naturally treat some deers …

Not sure if “underrated” is the proper phrase as much as “underachieving,” but the Pistons are actually a dangerous team when they play the right way. Detroit’s home opener against the favored Thunder was a battle: 30 seconds left in the fourth, OKC was up by two when Kevin Durant missed a runner and Serge Ibaka missed a wide-open putback. Ibaka got fouled on another putback and split the free throws, then Ben Gordon hit a pair at the line and Durant (30 pts, 8 rebs) missed one. So down by two, Gordon (32 pts) drove and attracted the defense, leaving Charlie Villanueva open for a go-ahead corner triple with 7.5 ticks on the clock. OKC ball, Jeff Green couldn’t find an open lane to pass to KD, so he took it himself and skated past Jason Maxiell for a layup. With no timeouts, Detroit inbounded to Gordon, but it seemed he didn’t realize how much time was left and never even went up for a shot. Ballgame … Other big stat lines from Friday: Danny Granger dropped 33 points and 6 threes on the Bobcats in a Pacers win; Rudy Gay had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Memphis past Dallas; Brook Lopez scored 29 as New Jersey beat Sacramento; Josh Smith put up 12 points, 9 boards and 6 blocks, plus hit a huge three down the stretch and blocked Andres Nocioni‘s game-tying attempt at the buzzer in Atlanta’s win at Philly; Lamar Odom posted 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Lakers beat Phoenix; Dorell Wright‘s 24 points led Golden State past the Clippers; and in the Game of the Weak, a.k.a. the Bitter Bowl, Andrea Bargnani scored 20 to lead the Raptors in a 20-piecing of the Cavs. Let’s be real, though: More fans in Toronto and Cleveland watched Heat/Magic than their home squads … In the Trade Rumor Invitational, Chris Paul took over down the stretch and carried his Hornets to a win over Carmelo Anthony‘s Nuggets. CP3 (18 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) was pretty quiet for the first three quarters, then hit the switch and went BAPE-sh*t in the fourth. In one sequence he outrebounded Denver’s entire front line for a putback bucket, hit a jumper in the lane, dimed David West for his favorite shot, dimed Trevor Ariza for a three, then drew a foul on Chauncey Billups while taking a three and made all three free throws. D-West then cleaned up whatever chunks were left of Denver’s heart by sticking a couple fadeaway J’s to ice it … We’re out like clock awareness …