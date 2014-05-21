LeBron & Wade’s Big Fourth Leads Heat To Game 2 Win

#Paul George #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #GIFs
05.21.14 4 years ago

Combined, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade had 23 points on 10-for-22 shooting through the first three quarters. When asked during his between-quarter interview what he expected to see from James in the fourth, Pacers coach Frank Vogel was prescient: “He’s going to try and take over.” Together with a healthy D-Wade, that’s exactly what happened on the way to a 87-83 Heat road win to even the series.

Together, the two Heat stars scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the fourth. James cut hard to the basket and ran a nice give-and-go with Birdman to take advantage of a groggy Paul George. Wade shimmied for his mid-range J, knocking down floaters and tip-ins like he has throughout his career.

A had a nice follow dunk after ‘Bron missed a layup and threw down a reverse dunk off a ‘Bron pass with under 30 seconds left to seal it; Wade finished shooting a perfect 5-for-5 in the fourth for 10 points.

The pair added four assists, some to each other, a steal and a block as they took back homecourt from the Pacers almost by themselves: they scored 22 of their team’s final 25 points and the Heat held the Pacers to just 20 fourth-quarter points.

Game 3 is on Saturday in Miami.

Who wins the Eastern Conference?

