The new look Cleveland Cavaliers took the floor in Atlanta on Friday night. Well, kind of: Cleveland doesn’t have any of players it acquired at the NBA’s trade deadline with them right now, meaning the Cavaliers had to play against the Hawks with a depleted roster that had five guys on the bench, two of them being two-way players making a cameo.

The team’s starting five looked a little different, too, as it was comprised of Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith, Cedi Osman, LeBron James, and Tristan Thompson. That is almost certainly not going to be the team’s starting five once the postseason rolls around, but it was a way to get through the evening.

It was a good evening for the most part, as the Cavs beat the lowly Hawks, 123-107. There was one rather interesting moment that came from a chorus of Atlanta fans, who wanted to try and get in Thompson’s head as he was shooting free throws. A handful of the Hawks faithful were heard doing a “LeBron will leave you” chant during the game’s first quarter.