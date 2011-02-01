LeBron Crushes Cavs in Round 3

02.01.11 8 years ago 69 Comments
It’s just sad now. Or maybe it’s still funny. The Cavs have become the NBA’s charity case, worse than the Washington Generals because at least the Generals aren’t trying to win. The Cavs are getting to that part of the movie when head coach Martin Lawrence is at the end of his rope and needs a pep talk from an 11-year-old … During last night’s 27-point rout at the hands of LeBron James and the Heat, one Miami announcer sighed, “Oh, that woebegone look in the eyes of these Cleveland Cavaliers.” This was during a fourth-quarter run where LeBron was chilling on the bench and Dwyane Wade (34 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts), Mike Miller (10 pts, 11 rebs), and Eddie House were taking turns pouring in buckets. (Thankfully, House resisted the urge to pull out his unit.) A few minutes later, Erik Spoelstra subbed in the garbage-time lineup of House, Miller, Carlos Arroyo, Juwan Howard and Erick Dampier, and even they outplayed the Cleveland carcasses on the court … LeBron had an easy 24 points and 8 assists, and he got the highlight dunk we were all waiting for when the Heat destroyed Cleveland that first time. The drive and cram on Christian Eyenga (LBJ’s replacement at small forward) and J.J. Hickson (his replacement as the franchise building block) was something of a statement dunk. But later on, Manny Harris caught LeBron with a two-hand dunk in transition … With 21 straight L’s under their belt, the Cavs’ next chance to snap the streak will be Wednesday against the Pacers, who were at home last night for the debut of the Frank Vogel era. Not sure if it was the Midwest winter storm warning or just the fact that the Raptors were on the schedule, but the crowd at Conseco Fieldhouse couldn’t have been more than 1,000 people … Word out of Indy is that Vogel will stay the rest of the season. So when it comes time to pick a new coach, you can bet Roy Hibbert will campaign to keep Vogel. Hibbert (24 pts, 11 rebs) got the rock early and often last night, and after Toronto got close in the fourth quarter, he shut the door with and-one layups and turnaround J’s from the left block. With nothing better to do, Pacers fans chanted “double-double” for Big Boy Roy … As the final seconds ticked down and Indiana had the W in hand, Darren Collison jacked an unnecessary three that dropped with about 0.5 left on the clock. The refs let the game end there, but while Vogel stood around waiting to shake hands with the opposing coach, Jay Triano was in the middle of the court dodging cheerleaders to argue with one ref that he’d called a timeout. The ref basically said something along the lines of “Who cares?” before a livid Triano stormed off the floor without acknowledging Vogel. According to Toronto’s announcers, Triano wanted the timeout as payback for Collison’s trey. As one announcer put it: “I think Jay was saying, ‘OK, you’re gonna play like that; we’re gonna play like this.'” … Wasn’t the better time to get all proud and send messages somewhere between tip-off and the end of the fourth quarter? What’s with all the wounded feelings now? And they say the NBA is getting soft …Read More>>

