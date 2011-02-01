LeBron Crushes Cavs in Round 3

It’s just sad now. Or maybe it’s still funny. The Cavs have become the NBA’s charity case, worse than the Washington Generals because at least the Generals aren’t trying to win. The Cavs are getting to that part of the movie when head coach Martin Lawrence is at the end of his rope and needs a pep talk from an 11-year-old … During last night’s 27-point rout at the hands of LeBron James and the Heat, one Miami announcer sighed, “Oh, that woebegone look in the eyes of these Cleveland Cavaliers.” This was during a fourth-quarter run where LeBron was chilling on the bench and Dwyane Wade (34 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts), Mike Miller (10 pts, 11 rebs), and Eddie House were taking turns pouring in buckets. (Thankfully, House resisted the urge to pull out his unit.) A few minutes later, Erik Spoelstra subbed in the garbage-time lineup of House, Miller, Carlos Arroyo, Juwan Howard and Erick Dampier, and even they outplayed the Cleveland carcasses on the court … LeBron had an easy 24 points and 8 assists, and he got the highlight dunk we were all waiting for when the Heat destroyed Cleveland that first time. The drive and cram on Christian Eyenga (LBJ’s replacement at small forward) and J.J. Hickson (his replacement as the franchise building block) was something of a statement dunk. But later on, Manny Harris caught LeBron with a two-hand dunk in transition … With 21 straight L’s under their belt, the Cavs’ next chance to snap the streak will be Wednesday against the Pacers, who were at home last night for the debut of the Frank Vogel era. Not sure if it was the Midwest winter storm warning or just the fact that the Raptors were on the schedule, but the crowd at Conseco Fieldhouse couldn’t have been more than 1,000 people … Word out of Indy is that Vogel will stay the rest of the season. So when it comes time to pick a new coach, you can bet Roy Hibbert will campaign to keep Vogel. Hibbert (24 pts, 11 rebs) got the rock early and often last night, and after Toronto got close in the fourth quarter, he shut the door with and-one layups and turnaround J’s from the left block. With nothing better to do, Pacers fans chanted “double-double” for Big Boy Roy … As the final seconds ticked down and Indiana had the W in hand, Darren Collison jacked an unnecessary three that dropped with about 0.5 left on the clock. The refs let the game end there, but while Vogel stood around waiting to shake hands with the opposing coach, Jay Triano was in the middle of the court dodging cheerleaders to argue with one ref that he’d called a timeout. The ref basically said something along the lines of “Who cares?” before a livid Triano stormed off the floor without acknowledging Vogel. According to Toronto’s announcers, Triano wanted the timeout as payback for Collison’s trey. As one announcer put it: “I think Jay was saying, ‘OK, you’re gonna play like that; we’re gonna play like this.'” … Wasn’t the better time to get all proud and send messages somewhere between tip-off and the end of the fourth quarter? What’s with all the wounded feelings now? And they say the NBA is getting soft …Read More>>
blake and Dj abused the milwaukee frontcourt last night
Filthy hate-filled dunk by Deandre Jordan on Brockman
Hahahaha at the cavs and they are worse than the Washington generals and dan gilbert digs an even deeper hole for himself with osama somewhere.
And DeAndre Jordan was just nasty with the cram on Brockman. Him and Blake are one devastating dunking duo, watch your head at all times.
Hmmmm frustration boiling over in the Raptors-Pacers game. I see this turning into a mean pillow fight between those to clubs.
Click my name (2nd post): Blake Griffin does his best ‘Nique impression & DeAndre Jordan nearly crowns Brockman.
It was nice to see Roy Hibbert put up a nice stat line (regardless of Toronto and Bargnani’s poor interior defense). Austin should be proud of his Pacers effort. I’m sure “control” must not be happy about how much Toronto sucks.
“I see this turning into a mean pillow fight between those to clubs.”
LMAO!!!! Nice. Pillow rivalry.
@ JAY Vogel should have pulled a Phil Jackson and called timeout right after Triano.
“You wanna play like that?”
“HELL YEAH WE GONNA PLAY LIKE THAT”
*Press COnference*
“Coach Vogel, do you think it was unsportsmanlike to shoot 3’s in the final seconds?”
“Where I come from we play for the full 48 minutes.”
That is how rivalries are born… when the teams aren’t fighting for ping pong balls.
co-sign cynic, damn that was a clipper dunk-fest haha
Oh griffin. Stop knighting people like ur the king. Lol, straight crowning everyone lol.
I feel sorry for the cavs. I feel everyone in that entire organization has tuned out basketball wise.
Poor Jamison. Send him to a contender.
I thought for sure someone @ Dime *ahem* would mention Lebron’s sudden empathy for the Cavs team in today’s Smack. Sorry, but I just don’t believe the dude. First he says karma will get them, and now he feels bad for them. He really is a woman. Confused about his feelings and shit. Dude’s emotions are tied up in knots. He has no idea how he actually feels.
@ First & Foremost
Do we really care about the next Indy/Tor game? Lol.
@JAY — I didn’t read what LeBron said after last night’s game, but I would imagine his “karma” comment was directed at Dan Gilbert, while at the same time he does feel bad for the Cavs players, his former teammates.
I don’t think that’s so odd. I know plenty Cleveland fans who hate Art Modell but don’t have any ill will toward the Ravens players, and Seattle fans (like myself) who don’t like Clay Bennett but don’t hold any animosity toward Durant, Jeff Green, Nick Collison, etc.
I thought this was Round 3
… Antawn Jamison was traded to a contender. And the Cavs still didnt win a chip.
No mention of Brook Lopez’ rebounding burst? dude has averaged 5rpg since his 1 rebound stinker. thats a hell of an increase.
Deandre Jordan was straight filthy with his cram on Brockman. that was just mean! and then almost punched him in the face
jim obrien for the pacers needed to get fired and flip saunders needs to be next. the wizards have a lot of young talent that needs to be taught to finish a game instead of playing around with the lineup so much.
did anyone see the not Top 10 on espn that was just Cavs lowlights? straight embarrassing
@JAY
Demar Derozan and Paul George could develop into a nice little rivalry. Bayless vs. Collison Weems vs. Rush
In the marshmellow state the league is in right now, people use subliminals all the time. So Lebron is NEVER wrong if he not ever uses a specific person’s name.
“[@Dan Gilbert] Karma is a *****”
“I feel sorry for the Cavs [players]”
You always hear, “certain individuals”, “some players”, “those type of teams”, if you have a problem call them out.
If you think someone is a fake tough guy:
@ Miami Heat #1 – NO ********ness
@jzsmoove
That’s funny man. Lopez has been on a “tear”. I know it’s been said 1000s of times, But when your 7 feet tall how can you not accidentally grab double digit boards? Perhaps I’ll ask Bargnani and STAT if I ever meet them. I’m fascinated.
Fun fact: Zach Randolph is reportedly 6’9″ and grabs 7.5 more rebounds per night than Lopez. As a matter of fact, he also pulls down .4 less than Dwight… he’s third in rebounding.
Raptors and Pacers…. CATFIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And yall probably know that I like the Magic a little bit, but Dwight’s tech at the end of the Memphis game was one of the most boneheaded fucking techs I ever saw. I mean, with the chance to win, why you gonna make it a 4 point game?
Damn Dwight….. I know you’re a beast. But still.
@ AB
How can you wish ill will JUST to the owner of the team? He makes that karma comment, and says it wasn’t meant for the players… but exactly how does the Cavs scoring 57 points actually hurt Dan Gilbert!? Please explain. Seriously, explain how that loss effects Gilbert. That game was IN LA. They were on the road against the Champs. Gimme a break. That comment stings more for the players than it does for Dan Gilbert.
…regardless… then LBJ turns around and says it wasn’t even his comment, it was from a friend who texted it to him and then he just posted it… WTF?! I’ve posted shit that was passed onto me too, but I only posted it because I AGREED with it. Nobody posts some shit they don’t agree with. If that was the case, then I could say be like, “Karma washed away New Orleans. Suckers.”… then when someone calls me out, I could pull a Lebron and say… “Nah man, that was just something I heard from someone on the street. It wasn’t from me.” <– That's some serious pussy-ass shit.
Charles Barkley, in my opinion, is an idiot but he stands by his convictions and I totally respect him for that. He's a man. Even though I think he's a dufus I love watching him interact with the other guys on the TNT panel just to see what Barkley says next. He's always 100%. Lebron on the otherhand is something else. The guy is surrounded by so many yes men he probably feels like he can say anything he wants and people will agree. Even if his next comment contradicts his last, his people will just nod their heads and say, "true, true".
Some guys respect this dude and actually stand up for his actions. I respect his game 100% but as a man, he's an idiot.
@chanchan14
And wasn’t the karma comment AND ‘it wasnt me’ stance supposed to be THE one thing that Bron kiss asses couldn’t EVER defend????? I mean people all over the world practically agreed that that’s the case, right?
Cause seriously, who could possibly fucking defend that?
Everyone just sighed and accepted that Bron is really a douche. He’s a villain AND a douche.
And yet…..
And yet….
Austin Burton still attempting to do the impossible.
@AB – Lebron is a bitch. If you play for the Cavs and that karma line comes out how are you not pissed? You are a punk if you are not. Then comes out all nice and gay (not that there is anything wrong with that) and saying how he feels for them. If you are going to be a douche, accept that role, don’t take things back embrace your douche image and he would be the most loved/hated athlete in NBA history.
Cavs get the #1 pick, get the White Hope in Jimmy and win a championship! Funny watching his highlights at BYU thats alot of layups but dude has serious range.
@sean – What kills me is if you could imagine Kevin Love being as big as Lopez, dude would be AVERAGING over 20 a game. DRod said its not fun trying to get boards its hard work and hustle and positioning. Notice how guys like Love and Zbo position themselves after somebody shoots going where the ball has a high probability to go if missed. Its not rocket science just hard work.
@ Kevin Love Supporters… if he had a team that could shoot he wouldn’t average 5 OFFENSIVE rebounds a game
@JAY — I didn’t say it makes the most sense in the world, but that’s how people operate. Like I said, you can go to Cleveland and find people who hate Art Modell but don’t necessarily hate Ray Lewis. You’ll find people in Seattle who hate Clay Bennett but don’t hate Kevin Durant. It’s a weird position where you don’t want the players to suffer, but you don’t want the boss to profit. Haven’t you ever had/left a job where you liked your co-workers but didn’t like your boss?
I’m sure LeBron doesn’t wish bad things on Boobie Gibson, Mo Williams, Varejao, any of those guys he played with. But I’m sure he also doesn’t like Dan Gilbert. So what do you do with those feelings? I don’t know. I’m not LeBron’s therapist, but I do see how what he feels is natural.
@ 26:
Damn dude, the NBA is basically a big game of if’s. If we all play the if game, T-Mac would have reached the second round, Darko a superstar in his 3rd year, Carmelo a better defender, Lebron a champion, and so on…
Appreciate what a player does in a court, and leave to if’s to 14 year olds who still wants to use Iverson’s crossover in NBA2k11.
@Claw
Good points man… it’s definitely not rocket science. Just a little geometry which you can figure out if you’ve ever played pool (billiards for some readers) …or, you know, played basketball for most of your life!
Rebounding isnt a matter of height but effort..
I remember when i was younger playing with my older brother and his boys they all had 1ft+ on my young ass and i kept on getting rebounds until my brother got pissed at his boy and said how the hell is he getting boards?? all i was doing was watching the ball hit the rim and sometimes i even tried to guess which side it would come off at.. if you focus like that good things will happen..
Now in the big leagues you have to have that focus AND positioning, timing, good hands and a whole lotta effort..
Cant give up on a shot.. cant think this player got it.. cant think you’ll get the next one..
Being a 7fter has shit to do with it.. Try being 7ft thinking u got a rebounding edge on someone like Blair from SA.. that kid shows whatchu need to rebound..
AB: “I didn’t say it makes the most sense in the world, but that’s how people operate.”
Really?! I see you’re painting everyone in the world with the same brush you paint Lebron with. If you can relate and agree with Lebron’s antics, that’s fine…. but I strongly disagree with a statement like “that’s how people operate”. That’s BS. Not everyone insinuates that someone in a bad position deserves it. Not only that, he turns around and says, “don’t look at me. Just bcuz I posted it doesn’t mean it was me”. If anyone else here operates like that, take a long look in the mirror and slap yourself.
“Haven’t you ever had/left a job where you liked your co-workers but didn’t like your boss?”
Yes, I have…. BUT, if I heard something bad was happening to the company, I wouldn’t write them a public letter saying, “karma, is a bitch”. ESPECIALLY if I knew I was in a better place. Only a bitch would do that.
“I do see how what he feels is natural.”
That’s the thing… I’m not so sure he has a grasp of what he feels. He’s always going back and forth with his comments and actions. He’s a woman on her rag… but he’s bleeding ALL THE FUKKIN TIME. At least with a woman, they get over it after a few days and they start to think rationally again. Lebron is a walking perma-period. Like i said, IMO, Charles Barkley is a goof, but no matter what he says, you know he means it. When Lebron opens his mouth you can be almost certain he will say or do something to contradict it.
And if Wade had the bigger stat line then the headline should read
Wade crushes Cavs in Round 3
Maybe even Wade takes his turn destroying Cavs for Lebron..
I mean if Roethlisberger throws for 400 yards and Mendenhall rushes for 75 we aint going to hear about Mendenhall
@ Lakeshow – safe to say, it’s still embarrassin that Brook Lopez is averagin 5.7 boards per.
I don’t know how a man averages 8.1 in his rookie year, 8.7 his second year, then bottoms out to 5.7 now.
I don’t get it. Is dude hurt?
@First and Foremost: “@ Kevin Love Supporters… if he had a team that could shoot he wouldn’t average 5 OFFENSIVE rebounds a game”
I can make an opposite argument to that… if his team could actually play some defense, maybe he would average more than 10.7 defensive rbs/gm.
Plain and simple, the guy is a vacuum with rebounds.
@Lakeshow #33
I’m just lookin to see and hopin that Durant doesn’t take back the “Bosh is a fake ass tough guy” comment…
@ KDizzle
I cant explain that shit lol
I just know being 7feet isnt a requisite for big boards.. it helps tho lol
If AB can’t agree that Bron’s karma backpedal can never be defended, like the rest of the world just agreed upon….
Can we just all agree that Austin Burton is getting owned by a reader?
@KDizzle & Lakeshow: Check this out, Lopez is at 5.7 boards, there are 5 GUARDS that have the same or more boards than Lopez.
Landry Fields, DWade, Wilson Chandler, AI, Trevor Ariza
Now Steve Nash is a small white guy with limited jumping ability and he’s old, he is at 3.7!
Like that Avery Johnson quote, “I don’t wish for Carmelo, I wish for my center to get 10 boards”.
In AB’s defence, he has to keep his posts respectable. As an anonymous reader/poster, I could swear and stuff and it wouldn’t mean a damn thing.
@Claw: “Now Steve Nash is a small white guy with limited jumping ability and he’s old, he is at 3.7!”
^^ Gold.
Can someone pull up Earl Boykins’ per 48/min rebounding average?? or Muggsy’s career per/48 min boards?? If they’re close to Lopez… the little respect i had for Brooke would be flushed down the drain.
@ Jay
Maybe Lopez is hurt tho..
I dont know but somethings off.. The difference this year from last is crazy.. I mean even sophomore year people were getting more physical..
Or maybe..
I looked up Boykins’ a Bogues’ per48 min averages. Congrats Brook Lopez, you’re still a better rebounder than the shortest men to ever play pro ball. Something to hang his hat on.
It’s the Kardashian Curse.
Humphries is averagin almost 10 boards a game, while Lopez is slippin.
It’s how she rolls. Dude she’s seein starts to bubble, and a former stud teammate slips lol.
@QQ I can appreciate what players do on the court. Rebounding does have a team aspect to it as much as it is a player’s focus/timing/positioning/will to want the ball more than the other guy. If players aren’t missing shots how many rebounds are going around.
Check My $tats – 1/3 of Kevin Love’s rebounds are on the offensive end which means his team can’t shoot. On the flipside his team gives up the most points per game which makes his defensive rebounding that much more important.
Playing the IF game that you deem so childish is what makes up every sports media outlet. What if the Pats went 19-0, what if Holmes doesn’t make that catch, what if Manning doesn’t throw that pick? We already know what happened but people want to know what could happen.
What if Dwight develops a post game and hits free throws? We already know how good he is without those aspects.
What if Kobe does get 7 rings? Where does that place him among the greats?
We appreciate what a player does but you are left to wonder what a player could do. IF that makes sense to you.
@ First and Foremost – been reading a lot of your posts the last few days, have to admit I respect your thinking.
But this Kevin Love thing is ridiculous. There have been many squads over last few years that have been just as inefficient around the hoop as the Wolves are, but no one points to that as the reason more rebounds occur.
Do you also feel that the Magic have had a poor offense in the last few years that Dwight Howard has led the league in rebounding?
The if game can be both sides.. The fun, ‘whaddya think if..’ kind where we compare Kobe to Jordan, the if Kevin Mchale/Pippen has his own team, etc. That’s what makes sports media outlet. That’s what makes sports fun
But the if game you’re giving Kevin Love is the ‘he isn’t really good at rebounding it’s just that…’ kind that people use on Steve Nash.
‘He won’t be MVP if he didnt have Amare and Marion.’
