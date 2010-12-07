LeBron’s Bespoke Nike Sportswear Destroyer Jacket

Before last week’s game in Cleveland, LeBron James debuted his bespoke Nike Sportswear Destroyer jacket, created for him by the NSW design team. The unique personalization process for this Destroyer design took place during several meetings and conversations between LeBron and the NSW apparel designers at Nike’s WHQ in Beaverton, Ore., earlier this year. As you can see in detailed photos below, this one-of-one bespoke Destroyer jacket captures LeBron’s personal life story, aesthetic and ethos.

The inside label lists all of LeBron’s accomplishments on the court.

The left arm patch represents LeBron’s hometown Akron, Ohio, using the area code 330.

A symbol of royalty, the rampant Lion with its tail curled into the shape of a six.

LeBron’s initials right above the iconic Destroyer fused chest pocket.

The back reads, “Time To Roll” – what LeBron used to say to himself as a young boy during frequent family moves.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.