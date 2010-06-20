LeBron’s Big Day

Now that those pesky NBA Finals are out of the way, we can get back to talking about LeBron 24/7. Still a week and a half away from the official start of free agency, LBJ might actually be trailing Dwyane Wade in terms of the crazy things people are doing to get his attention. In Miami, they’ve done everything but convince the retiree community to give D-Wade a portion of everybody’s social security and let him bat cleanup for the Marlins. Yesterday in Akron, they threw a “LeBron Appreciation Day” that became truly newsworthy when LeBron showed up unexpected … Imagine a real-life Peter Parker walking into a Spider-Man convention and you get the idea. About three or four thousand fans had packed into the arena at the University of Akron, watching More Than A Game on the scoreboard, listening to speeches by city leaders and Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, and having a LeBron look-alike contest. Then as the event was just about over, ‘Bron popped up out of nowhere — he hadn’t previously committed to coming — and the crowd went nuts. “Akron is my home. It’s my life,” LeBron told the crowd during his cameo. “Everything I do is for this city.” But don’t take that as a guarantee he’s staying with the Cavs. If LBJ goes to New York and makes $500 billion, he can use some of that money to give back to Akron and still do a lot for the city … On a related note, the Cavs are rumored to be talking with the Raptors about a sign-and-trade deal for Chris Bosh. If LeBron and Bosh are on the same squad, throwing in Mo Williams and Anderson Varejao and the rest (minus Shaq), do you think Cleveland could win a championship in 2011? … Sad news for the basketball world, as Manute Bol passed away Saturday at 47 years old. Prior to his death, Bol had been hospitalized in Virginia for kidney problems and a skin condition. Anybody who followed the NBA from the mid-’80s to the mid-’90s knew Manute, the 7-foot-7 beanpole who made a living swatting shots for the Bullets, Warriors, Sixers and Heat over a 10-year career. After his playing days he made headlines for his charity work and humanitarian efforts in his native Sudan and around the world, but don’t forget that Manute had some game. He led the League in blocks twice — as a rookie in ’86 and again in ’89 — and made the All-Defensive Second Team as a rookie. For his career, Manute sent back 3.3 shots per game. (In his one college season at Bridgeport, he averaged SEVEN blocks a night.) And while he wasn’t much of a scorer or rebounder, Bol could shoot it a little; in one game in ’93 he knocked down six triples in the second half alone … As we get closer to the NBA Draft, more picks are coming into focus. The Clippers (8th) are set on taking a wing, and are said to really like Butler’s Gordon Hayward. The last two times L.A. took a small forward in the first round, they wound up with Yaroslav Korolev and Al Thornton — so as long as Hayward plays more than 15 total minutes in the League and decides to pass the ball a couple times a night, he’ll be an automatic upgrade … The Kings, meanwhile, reportedly love Georgetown’s Greg Monroe with the 5th pick. That could mean Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins slips to Golden State at No. 6. The Warriors absolutely have to take a big man, and Cousins has Top-3 talent, but something tells us the Cousins/Nellie relationship would bring back memories of Chris Webber‘s early days … In other Clippers news, we’re hearing again that Greek big man Sofoklis “Baby Shaq” Schortsanitis might be coming to the NBA this season. Whatever. Somehow Baby Shaq is only 24 years old, but it seems we’ve been hearing about him coming to the League for the last 7-8 years now … Serious question: Starting right now, who gets into an NBA game first, Baby Shaq or Antoine Walker? … In honor of Father’s Day, tell us what role your father had in your basketball upbringing. Some dads taught their kids how to play the game; some simply introduced their kids to basketball as a viewer; some fathers coached their kids in youth-league or high school; some just gave their kids that lasting memory of beating Dad for the first time 1-on-1. If you have a story, tell us in the comments … We’re out like Yaroslav Korolev …