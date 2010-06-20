LeBron’s Big Day

Now that those pesky NBA Finals are out of the way, we can get back to talking about LeBron 24/7. Still a week and a half away from the official start of free agency, LBJ might actually be trailing Dwyane Wade in terms of the crazy things people are doing to get his attention. In Miami, they’ve done everything but convince the retiree community to give D-Wade a portion of everybody’s social security and let him bat cleanup for the Marlins. Yesterday in Akron, they threw a “LeBron Appreciation Day” that became truly newsworthy when LeBron showed up unexpected … Imagine a real-life Peter Parker walking into a Spider-Man convention and you get the idea. About three or four thousand fans had packed into the arena at the University of Akron, watching More Than A Game on the scoreboard, listening to speeches by city leaders and Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, and having a LeBron look-alike contest. Then as the event was just about over, ‘Bron popped up out of nowhere — he hadn’t previously committed to coming — and the crowd went nuts. “Akron is my home. It’s my life,” LeBron told the crowd during his cameo. “Everything I do is for this city.” But don’t take that as a guarantee he’s staying with the Cavs. If LBJ goes to New York and makes $500 billion, he can use some of that money to give back to Akron and still do a lot for the city … On a related note, the Cavs are rumored to be talking with the Raptors about a sign-and-trade deal for Chris Bosh. If LeBron and Bosh are on the same squad, throwing in Mo Williams and Anderson Varejao and the rest (minus Shaq), do you think Cleveland could win a championship in 2011? … Sad news for the basketball world, as Manute Bol passed away Saturday at 47 years old. Prior to his death, Bol had been hospitalized in Virginia for kidney problems and a skin condition. Anybody who followed the NBA from the mid-’80s to the mid-’90s knew Manute, the 7-foot-7 beanpole who made a living swatting shots for the Bullets, Warriors, Sixers and Heat over a 10-year career. After his playing days he made headlines for his charity work and humanitarian efforts in his native Sudan and around the world, but don’t forget that Manute had some game. He led the League in blocks twice — as a rookie in ’86 and again in ’89 — and made the All-Defensive Second Team as a rookie. For his career, Manute sent back 3.3 shots per game. (In his one college season at Bridgeport, he averaged SEVEN blocks a night.) And while he wasn’t much of a scorer or rebounder, Bol could shoot it a little; in one game in ’93 he knocked down six triples in the second half alone … As we get closer to the NBA Draft, more picks are coming into focus. The Clippers (8th) are set on taking a wing, and are said to really like Butler’s Gordon Hayward. The last two times L.A. took a small forward in the first round, they wound up with Yaroslav Korolev and Al Thornton — so as long as Hayward plays more than 15 total minutes in the League and decides to pass the ball a couple times a night, he’ll be an automatic upgrade … The Kings, meanwhile, reportedly love Georgetown’s Greg Monroe with the 5th pick. That could mean Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins slips to Golden State at No. 6. The Warriors absolutely have to take a big man, and Cousins has Top-3 talent, but something tells us the Cousins/Nellie relationship would bring back memories of Chris Webber‘s early days … In other Clippers news, we’re hearing again that Greek big man Sofoklis “Baby Shaq” Schortsanitis might be coming to the NBA this season. Whatever. Somehow Baby Shaq is only 24 years old, but it seems we’ve been hearing about him coming to the League for the last 7-8 years now … Serious question: Starting right now, who gets into an NBA game first, Baby Shaq or Antoine Walker? … In honor of Father’s Day, tell us what role your father had in your basketball upbringing. Some dads taught their kids how to play the game; some simply introduced their kids to basketball as a viewer; some fathers coached their kids in youth-league or high school; some just gave their kids that lasting memory of beating Dad for the first time 1-on-1. If you have a story, tell us in the comments … We’re out like Yaroslav Korolev …
wow. Baby shaq is only 24?!? Seems like people have been talking about him since the mid-2000s
No way Toronto is going to do a sign and trade with the Cavs, because the Cavs don’t have 15M worth of talent to send back that the Raps would want. LBJ is looking good in an Irish uniform how about Rondo, Baby and a #1 for LeBron.
Love the way Bol beat the crap out of the Fridge in celebrity boxing.
Would love it if the Cavs got Phil Jackson to coach, if anyone can get Delonte and LeBron to play together again it would be Phil with all his Jedi mind games.
Manute will be missed.
Dad taught me to shoot over my head to make it more difficult to block. He was also my high school coach and beat my butt in basketball until finally, at 16, I broke through and beat him (and haven’t looked back since). Thanks, Dad!
I would love to see Shaq finish out on the Raptors bench, just like Hakeem. It would somehow bring The Big Ego back down to earth.
Never had a dad, which is why I’m trying to be the best one now to my three kids.
Peace – and Happy Father’s Day!
I was 15 when I beat my dad for the first time, and he had been my coach until freshman ball, so that was special. However, my defining moment was when I was playing him when I was 19, with straight-up-I ref ball for a living -textbook d (that he taught me) and he kept complaining that I was fouling him everytime he bounced off my chest–hilarious….
and toine gets signed first but Baby Shaq will actually make it onto the hardwood before him.
@ legend… ‘toine’s worth about $15M next year…and looks best on nonplayoff teams….
I am a big fan of Lebron and still looking forward to see him win his 3rd NBA MVP award. I was part in that big event and ohh Lebron was shocked to see big crowd of his fans.
My dad introduced me to the Lakers’ and Magic’s Showtime basketball. As a 4 yr old I was told that this guy Magic Johnson does things on a court nobody else had. When he had the ball in his hands you cant even see the ball. As a kid with vivid imagination I just look up in the sky and say to myself, wowwwww! magiccccccc!
holla Magic, holla Shaq, fuck Kobe.
My dad bought me my first ball, a black with neon colors Dominque Wilkens ball from Ace hardware around the corner from the crib. My dad was like 5’7 at best but he had a sick handle especially for an old man! That’s what got me started playing, watching him handle the rock and wanting to emulate him. This was just before the Bulls won the first of 6 rings. Those were good times!
RIP to my Pops
RIP to Manute Bol
My dad started my love of the Blazers. I don’t remember a lot, but I do remember Clyde Drexler, and how excited my dad was watching him play because he had met him one time. Over the years my dad exaggerated the story, of course, and the story then became how my dad was friends with him. Ha ha.
First live game: Game 2 ECF in 1993
The game that Jordan backrimmed the breakaway dunk.
Good looks pops and happy dads day to all dime heads
I think its time Labron changes teams. He is not getting to that championship and its been slow close 4 years in a row now. Come July 1st we”ll see!
mannn fuck lebron.
who wants to listen to Ron Artest’s champions song!? haha
RON ARTEST- CHAMPIONS
[usershare.net]
and its pretty surprising.
anddd happy fathers day to myself and all the fathers out there.
say queensbridge!
My dad never taught me the game (learned on my own) but when he found out that I was an avid NBA fan whenever I would see him or talk to him on the phone (lived in Alabama) that’s all we would talk about. I remember that we watched the NBA Finals in 05 and my dad was rooting for the Lakers and I was goin for the Pistons and how he used to get me so heated because I wasn’t goin for the Lakers and he would call me a hater. I also got one of my top 3 blocked shots in recent memory against him. It was my dad and my uncle against my uncle son and I and I was guarding my dad. He drove hard baseline on me and I was a split second behind him. He got about 8 feet away from the rim and as he looked like he was fonna shoot I jumped off one foot to block it with my shooting hand. However he pump faked me and I flew by him. Just as I was about to land I stretched out the foot that I didn’t jump off of and quickly lept backwards and as my dad was goin back up to shoot it I smashed it with my off hand. My cousin and uncle went wild. My dad was like “how did you get back so quick to block that!?” That was a great memory seeing the look on his face. Lol
My dad does not like sports so I was introduced to the game of basketball and other sports by my mom. I was very happy when I beat my mom 1 on 1. But I love my dad.
No way for sign and trade with toronto. Desiel is of the books for 20+mil But Twan and a lbj resign puts them right back over the cap. Call a spade a spade… the cavs WON over 60 games last year, why are they rebuilding. If anything they should go after JJ. They need a 2 gaurd who isn’t over 34yrs old and a center who can still run. They don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Okafor, chandler, Lopez. The suns turned it around without doing much of anything but dropping shaq.
My dad is the most hardworking faithful dad in the world. I aspire to be half as good a dad as he is.
RIP Manute Bol
It would seem ridiculous to count out a team that won back to back championships but consider this:
– Kobe is declining physically. Not too much of a problem as he keeps himself in excellent condition and has an extremely high basketball IQ. But he can’t physically dominate a game like he once did.
– In games 3 and 7 of the finals (which involved Ray Allen in both by the way), it took a bad shooting night from Allen and a better than expected performance from Fisher in game 3 and Artest in game 7 to win. Not taking anything away from either of them, they stepped up when it mattered and Allen didn’t plain and simple. And yes I do realize that Allen’s 8 threes are not typical either.
– Everyone who says that LA would have won in 2008 if they had Andrew Bynum is assuming that he would have been healthy. When is the last time that has been the case? If Kobe or Pau suffered an injury during the playoffs and had to sit out, then you could put an asterisk next to their season. With an injury prone player, it’s harder to determine how their absence affects a team. What it all boils down to is that the Lakers had Bynum in the finals, in a game 7, and they barely won.
Of course if the Lakers make a good trade or pick up a quality free agent, then they’ll probably win again.
…remember guys it’s just my opinion. Don’t get all butt-hurt
DIME… no love to the new warriors logo (and uniforms coming up perhaps).. stop sucking on Lebrons balls.. he aint worth anything
I could have summed it up a lot faster by saying the 2010 Lakers are better than the 08 version and the 2010 Celtics are worse than the 08 version and LA just squeaked by.
Dang, Baby Shaw is younger than me…crazy dude. ya know f he come to the NBA he will need to lose some weight. I dont know if he got the cardio to really be a legit player here. FIBA and Euro rules are different than over here…I dont know how i feel about Hayward on the clppers. he would def have t be a distributor because they have enough scorers on that team
My dad taught me the one thing that i found important when ballin…that you got to dig in if you wanna win. nothing comes easy, especially when you play against the best. The W was all about who wanted it more…and you had to fight for it….he also taught me the hook shot
I was like in 1st grade when i watched the Michigan C-Webb “time-out” game with my dad. When he called that time-out and got T’d up, i knew it was over and began to tear up because i thought that “yellow team” was cool.
Before my dad passed i remember i was driving him somewhere and on the radio a sports host asked, “Who were the original Fab Five” and my dad listed em off easily.
God speed dad, the cool thing is, im Asian and WHAT ASIAN father do u know that is a huge college hoops and NBA junkie like my father??
Happy Motherfucker’s Day, bitches….
I started playing organized basketball when I was 10 years old. the first time my father watched one of my games was when I was about 17. I think he saw maybe 3 games in the 15 years I played organized ball. he was doing the Winston Churchill: smoking cigars and telling everyone “no sports”.
My step dad took me to a few Knicks games at the garden in the 80s-90s. THat’s what got me into the game. One time when Charles Oakley had a cast on his wrist he came through the crowd and pushed us out of the way. That’s when I knew I’d be a Knicks fan forever!
Peace to M. Bol – Does anyone remember the story of how he broke is teeth on the rim? Someone told him to jump as high as he could and dunk the ball in practice, and he smashed his mouth on the iron!
Man pops TRIED getting me into hoop early but i was never interested until 2nd grade.. Thats when the wars started lol
As a kid there isnt much rebounding you can do when u playing a 6 FT+ man lol i had to beat him to every loose ball before it bounced up.. But we used to get into it.. I remember one time he me pushed me HARD into ground on a drive and “You f#$kin fa@#ot!!!” came spilling out my mouth on accident lol thats when he sat me down and taught me about controlling my competetiveness.. Good lesson there..
I HATE TO LOSE..
First time i beat him was actually on a ugly rainy day and i was in 5th-6th grade.. For some reason i remember we were both pissed after lol