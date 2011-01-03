LeBron’s Birthday Cake Is Kind Of Ridiculous

#LeBron James
01.03.11 8 years ago 29 Comments

If it makes you feel any better, I didn’t get the invite to LeBron‘s 26th birthday party last Thursday night either. You know, the private dinner at STK in Miami followed by a late-night party at Coco Deville next door. But I know what you’re thinking: What kind of cake did ‘Bron, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee and Drake, amongst others, get to chow down on…

Thankfully, James tweeted us a picture:

What do you think?

