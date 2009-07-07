LeBron’s Camp Denies “I’m Staying” Comments

It didn’t take long for LeBron‘s camp to put an end to this rumor. It didn’t really make sense that LeBron would have laid it all on the line, showing his cards in order to get Trevor Ariza to play in Cleveland anyway.

Some new unnamed sources spoke out against the previously cited unnamed sources. It wouldn’t be surprising if someone’s legs were also broken in the process.



Contradicting an earlier report, Chris Broussard writes that “sources close to the Cavaliers’ superstar” said that LeBron James did not tell Trevor Ariza he would remain in Cleveland after next season. A source told Broussard on Monday that James, in his pitch to get Ariza to sign in Cleveland, informed Ariza that he’ll play with the Cavaliers past 2010. “[B]ut on Tuesday, sources who spoke to James said the story told by the person close to Ariza was wrong,” Broussard reports.

So, as originally expected LeBron doesn’t think that highly of Ariza.

