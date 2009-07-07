LeBron’s Camp Denies “I’m Staying” Comments

#LeBron James
07.07.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

It didn’t take long for LeBron‘s camp to put an end to this rumor. It didn’t really make sense that LeBron would have laid it all on the line, showing his cards in order to get Trevor Ariza to play in Cleveland anyway.

Some new unnamed sources spoke out against the previously cited unnamed sources. It wouldn’t be surprising if someone’s legs were also broken in the process.

Contradicting an earlier report, Chris Broussard writes that “sources close to the Cavaliers’ superstar” said that LeBron James did not tell Trevor Ariza he would remain in Cleveland after next season.

A source told Broussard on Monday that James, in his pitch to get Ariza to sign in Cleveland, informed Ariza that he’ll play with the Cavaliers past 2010.

“[B]ut on Tuesday, sources who spoke to James said the story told by the person close to Ariza was wrong,” Broussard reports.

So, as originally expected LeBron doesn’t think that highly of Ariza.

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesTrevor ArizaUnnamed Sources

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP