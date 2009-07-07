LeBron’s Camp Denies “I’m Staying” Comments

It didn’t take long for LeBron‘s camp to put an end to this rumor. It didn’t really make sense that LeBron would have laid it all on the line, showing his cards in order to get Trevor Ariza to play in Cleveland anyway.
Some new unnamed sources spoke out against the previously cited unnamed sources. It wouldn’t be surprising if someone’s legs were also broken in the process.
Contradicting an earlier report, Chris Broussard writes that “sources close to the Cavaliers’ superstar” said that LeBron James did not tell Trevor Ariza he would remain in Cleveland after next season.
A source told Broussard on Monday that James, in his pitch to get Ariza to sign in Cleveland, informed Ariza that he’ll play with the Cavaliers past 2010.
“[B]ut on Tuesday, sources who spoke to James said the story told by the person close to Ariza was wrong,” Broussard reports.
So, as originally expected LeBron doesn’t think that highly of Ariza.
seriously … the cavs are lacking in backcourt depth and height. ariza > parker
tell him he starts and gets his shots-cleveland is still in better shape than houston w/ or w/o lebron in 2010 w/ all tha cap space theyll have
ESPN is reporting Avery Johnson WILL NOT be the Pistons new coach.
In a related story Joe Dumars ride the short bus to work.
Lebron will kick ariza’s ass so badly the first time they play next season …
I’m starting to get annoyed with the LBJ in ’10 saga…
I feel like he (well, LBJ’s camp more so than the King himself to be fair) is wanting to prophesize about the second coming of the Messiah. He clearly doesn’t know until his options are out there and if he clearly doesn’t know then we (and the media) clearly don’t know and all this speculation is just annoying and redundant.
so if he’s not staying then he’s leaving right?
A question just to throw out there – LeBron doesn’t NEED the money so does he take less than the max deal to surround himself with exceptional talent by spreading that money around?
Yea, speaking on the Trevor Ariza biz. I dont no were Trevor getting off running his throat and letting some fake poparrazie want a be, expose his biz. King James is going to torture poor Ariza. I personally think it will be one of those 45,12,and 12 type of games, you feel me?. Yea he is a walking triple double bound to explode, when the Houston Rockets meet King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.