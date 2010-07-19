LeBron’s Dilemma: To Be or Not To Be Jordan

You may have heard about Michael Jordan‘s recent comments regarding LeBron James and what went down in Miami. But if you stepped out of hoop reality for a second, let me fill you in: “There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team,’ ” Jordan declared at a golf tournament in Nevada over the weekend.
Jordan went on to add that times are different. Whether that’s good or bad, he doesn’t know.
“In all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys,” he continued.
Charles Barkley agreed with his friend and even went a little further, proclaiming LeBron can never be in the GOAT discussion no matter how many titles he wins.
Even the normally soft-spoken Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter: “Now everybody wanna play for the heat and the Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples!”
All of these comments raise some interesting questions:
1. Should stars try to “win it by themselves” or should they try to align themselves with the best possible teammates to win a championship?
2. Should LeBron specifically be held to the same standard or blueprint MJ helped create? Or better yet, why would people want LeBron to do it just like MJ did?
3. As fans, do y’all want generations post-Michael to attempt to match his accomplishments, or instead create their own legacy? In other words, if LeBron doesn’t do it the way MJ did, does that make it wrong?
i would rather the best play against the best rather than joining the best…bird vs magic is better than bird and magic on a squad…sure…bird and magic had super star squads as well…but magic and bird were “the man” on their teams…their can only be one guy…no matter what they say
Blaze your own trail. There will never be another MJ, just like there will never be another Dr. J, or any other legend for that matter.
It’s Wade’s team. LeBron will basically be Pippen to Wade’s Jordan. The Cs were Bird’s team. The Pistons were Isaiah’s team. The Lakers were Magic’s team. The Heat is Dwayne Wade’s team, Lebron is just a secondary component. He’ll never be in the GOAT conversation it he wins as just a part of someone else’s team. Nuff said.
As much talent as there is in the NBA, there is a limit to elite talent. Times like this, maybe contraction is a good idea to improve the over-all talent of the league, and make for a better product.
I know its a far fetched idea, no owner wants to reduce income.
Better late than never Dime I guess…
Kareem was arguably the man on some of those early LA squads.
Seriously though, Bron aint MJ. He just aint got the DNA. Maybe its cause he’s been treated like royalty everywhere he’s gone and MJ had to earn it (cut from HS team, Portland passing up on him). I would have loved to see Bron play 3 more years with the Cavs and try and win the chip. You’d know Cleveland would shut down for 5 years if he had won one.
Joining the heat will probably add more years to the careers of the “big three”. With a more balanced scoring attack, they probably won’t have to work as hard on most nights to get the w….save themselves for the playoffs…
Durant is the fuckin man. and also next years MVP.
Sorry Lebwrong. Unless he averages a triple dip and the Heat win 70+ games, Lebwrong will no longer be mentioned in MVP discussion. Especially if the other candidates around the league still do their thing with their respective teams.
Funny, in an attempt to lay down a foundation for his legacy, Lebwrong tarnished it.
Unless the Heat get someone to help Bosh inside, Bosh will get eaten up and WILL have injury problems. Gasol and Bynum will be too much for Bosh to handle.
If anybody wants to argue, pls don’t bring up Z, Magloire or Anthony. They are garbage.
i’m a bulls fan, but when miami puts lebron at the point- they will be very hard to beat. watch for 22-10-10 from him this season, along with the countless matchup problems he will present to teams. theres no point guard in the league who be able to match up with him. the only team with enough depth to counter the heat will be the lakers, but even artest has historically been TORCHED by lebron.
At the end of the day, LeBron will be criticized more for not taking Cleveland to a championship during a 15 year career than he would for joining up in Miami and winning 1 or more rings, especially if his #’s don’t drastically drop from what they have been. His career projections for stats are already on the path for hall of fame nominations. The same things you praise Jordan, Bird, Magic and Isiah for staying with 1 team are the same things you criticize Stockton, Reggie Miller, even KG prior to him leaving Minnesota, along with Malone, Ewing, and Barkley. Yea they’re all great, but they didn’t win a ring. It’s the same across ALL sports. A-Rod, Dan Marino, Alex Ovechkin…as great as your career is, you get knocked down a peg for not winning the big one, and at times get put below guys who might not have had the stats you had, but won more rings. Pippen’s stats aren’t as good as LBJ’s year after year, but he won 6 rings as a sidekick, and nobody’s giving Pip any flack for it.
Dime, youre asking the wrong questions. It’s not whether Lebron should be “doing it like MJ,” or whether future stars should be “doing it like MJ.” It’s whether Lebron/future stars should be colluding or competing in general. Yes, Jordan set the bar for being competitive, but just because someone is competitive doesn’t mean they’re copying jordan, right? its just that they’re being competitive period.
and yes, why wouldnt we want our players to stay competitive- competition brings out the best in everyone- forces everyone to bring their A game- it produces the best results.
the fascination about lebron is that his ceiling is soo so high; that we want to see how high he can go. he’ll never reach his ceiling by using wade and bosh as crutches. he’ll only reach it by competiting against the best, which will draw out the best in him.
barkley said it the best when he said a 2 time mvp should never leave their team to win a chip. If youre the best player in the league (which talen wise i think lebron is), you need to do it on your own.
The Durantula is as 6’9 (Tupac) he basically said.
“F**k Bad Boy (Miami) and anybody who wanna be down with Bad Boy (Miami)….we gone kill all u nika’s!
Durant will offically carry the torch as the realest NBA balla in my book! Ride or DIE with him team!
I’d have to go along with establishing your own legacy but wisely.
@gfrank…umm no. just no.
anyway-i see both sides of the argument. but lebron did not hv a squad in cleveland. why would he continue to want to lose? he gave them 7 yrs and the most thy gv him was jamison and an old ass shaq. idk but whts funny is i wasnt really a bron fan before but now im actually a fan-not too sure why? i think bcuz so many people hate him now. lol go heat…i guess.
If Lebron would’ve called Durant and asked him if it would be ok if he joined Durant in OKC, Durant would’ve creamed himself. Everybody’s goal, in the NBA, is to be on the best team that they possibly can. Nobody wants to be on a shitty team unless they’re just strictly about the money, in which case they wouldn’t even give a shit about legacy.
who in the fuck is barkley to talk to lebron…… barkley has no rings so his opinion doesnt COUNT!! HE says lebron will never be MJ or in the conversation with MJ, well neither does LBJ want to b in the conversation with BARKLEY( neither does MALONE STOCKTON REGGIE EWING BAYLOR…etc etc. for that matterlol) he’s always talkin shit . BARKLEY TALKS SO MUCH SHIT he PROLLY uses GLADE as Mouth spray!!…. and mike u cant comapre lebron joining WADE and BOSH to MAGIC AND BIRD!!!!! MAGIC AND BIRD were the top at there respective positions every year they PLAYED!! and shit its not like the king is joining KOBE and TIM DUNCAN or sumthing !! ….. I MEAN SHIT the guy had a decision to make and he MADE HIS CHOICE FUCK IT!! The only problem the media and dumb ass BARKLEY is making out of it is that LEBRON LEFT CLEVELAND… think abou it if WADE and BOSH came to CLEVELAND insted of MIAMI would there have bin as big a deal and outburst and hatred for lebron .. NO! or maybe its the fact that he went to MIAMI ( D wade’s team) thats got all the hate kicking in….. if they all went to new york or any other sorry team( CLIPPERS , NETS) would there be this big of an outburst? NOOOOoo!! i dont think so…..
I know if I was in LBJ’s shoes, I wouldn’t want to stay in Clevelandtown. I’d want a bigger market city that isn’t dumpy and has more than two buildings. If you were to have Kobe on the Cavs instead of Lakers, he would be itching to leave, too. That’s the small market disadvantage. The NBA tries to make things fair via the salary cap, but there’s only so much you can do.
That being said, I really feel teaming up superstars is bad for the NBA and overall competitiveness. I imagine the NBA will work to have something in the CBA that bans any team from having multiple max contracts, or something tiered in this fashion. I somewhat doubt Miami could have landed these 3 stars if Wade got $115M, LBJ got $95M, and Bosh got $75M.
Jordan is Jordan, aint no one gonna touch him, ever.
Kobe is the closest thing, but people still say he aint Jordan.
A 2 guard can come in and at the end of their career have 7 rings as the man, but he still aint Jordan. Jordan was bigger than just bball, he was global before the NBA was global, no one can emulate that.
i find it funny that the only ones who really care about lebrons legacy is us. lebron doesnt need to be mike, or kobe or anyone else. this dude has owned the world since high school, won 2 mvps and now has chosen to go have fun in miami. when its all said and done, he’ll have a ring or two, a few more MVPS, a billion dollars and all the time in the world to sit on his ass and reflect on how awesome his life is. and we’ll still be here, on this messageboard, talking about his damn legacy.
its lebron’s world, we just take up space.
whatever, go bulls!
This is what I’ve been saying to heads all along…sure LBJ is trying to get a ring in a way that hasn’t been done before, by people in their primes…but do it by joining a practical All-Star team? I don’t know
People keep defending LBJ, casually arguing by saying he shouldn’t try to be like this or do it like that….but truth be told, what superstar at anytime in the NBA’s past history, made a move like LBJ? What superstar said, I’m leaving my teammates behind and teaming up with this other superstar here in order to get a ring right now? Bill Russell didn’t say, I’m gonna team up with Wilt…Oscar didn’t say I’m gonna team up with Marovich…Dr. J didn’t say he’s gonna team up with Magic….the list can go on and on
I personally think LBJ’s move is a childish one, “I want what I want, when I want it”, instead of REALLY working for it…the greats all changed their games to get a chip, became better teammates, etc…MJ, Isaiah, Magic did pretty much everything, Bird, even Kobe…LBJ has never played on a “team”, because he’s always been the man…watch him in all-star games or watch tapes of the Olympic team, LBJ hasn’t learned the team game yet, maybe this will help, but like Barkley said, his legacy as “The Greatest” is probably tarnished
SOmeone oh here said it best the other day, Lebron works tirelessly to promote his Brand, not his Game! Moving to Miami to win seems like another move by a spoiled child who thinks he deserves something – all three of them actually.
It’s not obvious due to position differences, but LeBron is really the next Shaq.
A player who is so dominant on the court based soley on size and athleticism that he automatically makes any team he is on a contender and makes their role players into stars.
Alas he is not the guy to hit clutch shots and close out games come playoff time, thus he has found his Kobe in Wade.
Now is committing max money to a third Superstar (Bosh) better than spreading it amoung solid role players (Horry, Fisher, Horace Grant, etc) better?
Guess we’ll find out this year!
How are we going to be able to know who is the best if they are all playing on the same team with each other? As Ric Flair said “TO BE THE MAN YOU GOT TO BEAT THE MAN” to be the best you have to beat the best. WHOOOOOO
I would like competition, with uncertainty about the result. If the journey to the top isn’t difficult why even bother
Obviously Jordan is the greatest baller ever but the question his comments raise is that didn’t he have help?? Didn’t he have Scottie Pippen (a multiple time all-star and fantastic defensive player)?
Before Jordan hooked up with Pippen and other quality team-mates, he was just the same as Lebron – a great player with no rings. NO ONE can win it alone.
Hey people,
Just one question : don’t you think Bron already thought bout what y’all saying (this is Wade’s team, there can be only one), and accepted by himslef to be the greatest Pippen-like player ever ?
I think this will only show all of the young bucks in the league that the sky is really the limit… The Heats big three will be a great team, but by the trio joining forces will coerce players into considering even more closely where they wish to play so they can have the best chance to win while not getting spanked by the NBA’s elites all the time. Players may even sacrafice some dollars to avoid such embaressment… Just a thought, “joining of forces” strategy could put the competitive level of the league at a much higher level alot sooner than what Stern could actually do all while new “diamond in the rough” superstars will emerge. Maybe executives would be even tougher on who they bring in and send some more players to the D-League and that can become popular at that… we just may have to wait to see if the trend catches with Melo’s decsion for next years free agency!?!
It is the most ridiculous thing that people can say. People are so full of emotions for Jordan, Magic and Bird they forget that those guys had no reason to go anywhere. They had all star and top 50 players on their team. Magic had Kareem, and Worthy, MJ had Pip for the first few and Pip and Rodman another all-star for the last few. Bird had, McHale, and Parrish 2 hall of famers. I am an Jordan and a MJ fan and I can tell you this, if Chicago would not have put the good players around him he would have left. What the proper question for Jordan is, should be would you have left if Chicago refused to get you any help. That would make him use the old noodle. I love old Chuck but he went ring hunting when he tried to play with Hakeem. However he still thinks that Lebron shouldn’t have left. Kobe didn’t criticize it cause he was on the verge of doing the same thing. Understand this everyone, there is no team that lebron will ever play on where he would be a sidekick or Pippen. He will always be the man for two reason, his star power far exceeds those of anyone in the league, and secondly his talent is too strong for him to be second fiddle to anyone. I think they will all play together with no one sticking out more than the other. They will be like a group of hired assassins who take terms dismantling teams.
The same INTENSITY and DRIVE that Jordan, Bird, Bryant had and brought to the game are SORELY lacking in Lebron..
Not to say he knows it but i find it extremely suspect he wouldnt want to win that first chip in Cleveland AS THE ONE AND ONLY.. As i said in another post that was his main challenge..
And he never accomplished it..
Lebron said it himself he wants to be the best ever.. but how can the best ever admit he needed top 5 help and switch to one of the other top 5’s teams??
You would think the BEST EVER would have ONE TEAM for the first 12-13 years of his career right??
As a TRUE competitor you wouldnt think about that so early in your career because you have such a ways to go.. But looking at Lebrons rise to fame i wouldnt say im surprised by his boat jumping..
dude has lacked substance since day one.. hes a diva and you can never trust a diva to do something THE OLD SCHOOL WAY..
Divas think they bigger than whatever is in front of them and they can do it THEIR way..
“he’ll never reach his ceiling by using wade and bosh as crutches. he’ll only reach it by competiting against the best, which will draw out the best in him.”
SO they won’t push him in practice??
9 times outta 10, teams are gunning for Lebrons team.
We only know him to be on one squad. And EVERYONE bought their a-game when they faced his squad (same with Lakers, Orlando, Boston)
Everytime NON-ELITE team play the ELITE teams, they put thier SUNDAY BEST on when they face the best.
MIAMI adding BOSH and Lebron…assuming A LOT OF THINGS GO RIGHT…will be ELITE or a Top NON-ELITE squad.
I think we all wanna see how high he climbs his ceiling.
I don’t think playing alongside 2 very, very, very good players is gonna hamper him. I just don’t see it.
We still marvel at the other Greats…even though they played with other Greats.
@LakeShow84…
Several years ago Kobe flat out demanded a trade. Bitching and moaning about the quality of the people around him. And to say that he (Lebron) can’t do it without top 5 talent. Kobe hasn’t done with at least top 10 talent around him.
Every team is looking to put the best possible players together that they can, and anybody who says differently is a liar. Just like Kobe wants to compete with Raja Bell instead of against him. Does that mean he’s not manning up?
Everybody is just scared of the Heat and are just making excuses to diminish whatever accomplishments they will achieve.
I hope MJ unretires so LeBron can dunk on him.
the lakers and celtics have been loading their teams for years…For example the Lakers won the championship one year and the next year had the number 1 draft pick( how does that happen…Big Game was the pick)…As successful as the celtics was in the 80s they still was able to get a lottery pick to draft Len Bias..wtf…More recently the celts and lakers were basically handed championship when former GMs Jerry West(proclaimed life-long laker) and Kevin McHale( life-long celts) Gave each team franchise players in the same year for absolutely nothing…Last I checked these teams had multiple HOFs during their runs!!! ..CB34 if he had a chance to team with MJ you think he would have turned it down..I don’t think so!! I like Lebron’s decision. And commend him for being brave enough to make a bold decision like that!!
Oh its Blue.. i read ur stuff before :)
“Just like Kobe wants to compete with Raja Bell instead of against him”
Nah its an arms race and we know whats going to win championships.. DEFENSE.. You seriously think Kobe is SCARED of Raja (especially this far into Raja’s career) so he goes and recruits him?? I aint got nothin to say to that one..
And yes he demanded a trade..
When the trade didnt happen what did Kobe do?? He reported his ass to training camp, kept a positive vibe and MANNED UP and actually led us to a decent record that year.. Middle of that same season Bynum gets hurt, we get Gasol and the rest is history..
So all that little history lessons really points out is Kobe let his frustrations be felt.. when it all came down to it he didnt hold out, act disgruntled or anything else when he didnt get his way.. he manned up and did it with what he was given..
RIGHT??
Just checking thanks :)
none of this really matters anyway, LeBron will never get to 6 rings.
Right now they still gotta go through the Lakers, Celtics and Magic, then in few years other teams will have made moves to match up to them and superfriendz style trios will be the norm in the league.
The Knicks are already eyeing up Melo and Chris Paul.
Then in about 4 years, when Wade is 32 and can barely walk, the Thunder will have Westbrook, Harden and Durant in their primes tearing shit up, the Brooklyn Nets will have their Favors/Lopez frontcourt bullying the crap out of everyone, Dwight Howard will probably have some real help too…….
So yeah, none of this matters, i say theyll have about 3 or 4 years at the top, then fade, and someone new will be around and we’ll be talkin bout that person being the next MJ (which they wont ever be either)
@ LMNOP
3-4 more years of highlights..
LakeShow takin the next 2.. BET
I think LeBron’s goal is to win several NBA Championships. I think we (the crazy fans) are more caught up in the “Who’s Greatest” arguments that we forget that. Michael Jordan is considered the best to ever do it, so let him have that. The best thing that LeBron can, should and will do is CONCENTRATE ON WINNING CHAMPIONSHIPS, HAVING A LOT OF FUN AND MAKING A LOT OF MONEY IN THE PROCESS.
As far as the hate is concerned, it wasn’t too long ago when everyone wanted Kobe Bryant’s head on a stick for the Colorado incident, and AGAIN when he asked for the trade a few years later. Now? He’s king of the world. Let’s consider our own fickleness.
In short…LeBron can do what he wants. He’s earned that, hasn’t he?
One more thing…
…GO HEAT!
@LakeShow…
Do you think it would’ve turned out differently if Kobe were a free agent at the time? Would he have really ‘MANNED UP’?
I can’t stand Lebron, but he did it his way. He didn’t do anything that was against the rules. He waited to be a free agent and he left. It’s that simple.
@ Lakeshow …. yeah, i still think the Lakers are a better team for at least the next 2 years or however long Kobe’s health lasts out.
What this boils down to is that if Lebron had stayed in Cleveland, traded away spare parts for D-Wade, and had Chris Bosh join as a free agent, no one would be mad.
We all know Lebron will never be like Mike. Does he even want to be? Do you guys know for sure or just assume he does? What’s wrong with being Pippen on steroids?
Barkley saying that him joining Houston was different because they were all washed up is funny. To me, an old vet chasing a ring is more pathetic than someone in his prime trying to win.
Jordan should be ashamed of himself. First for the terrible comparison of Bird and Magic to Wade and Bosh. And second because he acts like he won it himself. Lebron had some very solid teams, but if he had teammates like Jordan and Kobe, he would’ve stayed in Cleveland. Also, by the time Jordan came into his own, Magic had HIV and Bird’s back was falling apart, so they couldn’t have played together anyway.
@ BLUE
If Kobe had this past year’s Cavs squad i think Kobe wouldve put more of a onus on himself for not getting it done and YES possibly resigned because he wouldnt back down like that..
Back then in LA after a 3rd playoff exit and a team with AT THE LEAST NO CLEAR #2 option?? he mightve bounced..
Who knows?? NEVER HAPPENED..
BUT
I heard Lebron say “Cleveland didnt do everything they couldve done” to keep him..
Well shit what else was there?? lol like i said everyone wanted dude to have squad.. i mean what is squad in basketball?? A collectin of SUPERSTARS?? Nah a SOLID SQUAD in basketball is having different talents mesh and become a cohesive unit that plays to each others strengths but also knows each others weaknesses.. and at the top of such a snake is your SUPERTAR who leads the troops to glory..
it aint having CP3 running poit for you..
it aint throwing lobs to Dwight Howard or Amare..
it aint running the break with Brandon Roy..
Its about getting it done with whatchu got and everyone always said Lebron didnt have enough.. WACK.. and once again referencing those 3 years in LA we got Lamar and our next biggest move before Pau in those 3 years was signing Radmonovich.. Get the point??
Like i said someone shouldve asked Dwayne Wade if Lebron had a good team last year.. Cuz honestly i think DWade possibly leads that team into June..
LOL…this is way too funny…so many haters..the Miami three kings will win it all and they will win more than 4 for sure…so get use to it…stop hating and accept the hact that these players wanna win championship…if you cant win it in 7 years maybe his best option was to do what he did…at least he wont end up like Charlse Barkley, the biggest critic to have never won THE BIG ONE….JAJAJA YOUR A JOKE BARKLEY….go heat!!!!!
And the title of the article is moronic
He has NO CHOICE if he wants to be Jordan or not..
But for fodder seeing his greatest playoff moment was the 25 straight WAY BACK in 05 he damn sure AINT Jordan..
I hate to quote Ric Flair on this one.. But if you wanna be the best, you gotta beat the best!!! MJ did, Lebron although still a great player couldn’t so yeah, I would say that even if he won a Chip or 7 in Miami he wouldn’t be on the same level as MJ. MJ took his lumps, figured out how to get better and then beat all comers.
@ LakeShow84
I have to hand it to you. You are a die hard fan. Gotta disagree with you on LA winning the next 2 championships though. You think they’ll make 5 finals appearances in a row? That hasn’t been done since the old Celtics dynasty.
Also, you are absolutely right that Kobe vented his frustrations, stayed and was rewarded for it later. But it’s not like he had to wait very long. Gasol came 8 months after Kobe threatened a trade, so it’s not like he had to wait years and years for help.
I also think Cleveland had a good enough squad in Cleveland to win, they didn’t have a good enough coach and got outcoached in every series they lost.
Before one more person quotes Ric Flair, I don’t think anything has changed in LeBron’s path to “beating the best.” Was anybody worried about Miami or Toronto standing in LeBron’s way of a championship? No. So it’s not like he joined up with some guys he was having problems beating. LeBron (and Miami) will still have to play the Lakers, the Celtics, the Magic, etc., the “best” that you’re referring to.
I agree w/ Post 17. If Bosh & Wade joined Bron in Cleveland then nobody would care. Besides Jordan, Bird, & Magic had competent front offices that surrounded them with decent talent. Cleveland’s 2nd best player was Mo “freakin” Williams. Trade Pippen for Mo Williams & then lets see how many rings Mike wins. Bron did what was best for him. I don’t see why so many people are hatin on him for that.