LeBron’s Dilemma: To Be or Not To Be Jordan

You may have heard about Michael Jordan‘s recent comments regarding LeBron James and what went down in Miami. But if you stepped out of hoop reality for a second, let me fill you in: “There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team,’ ” Jordan declared at a golf tournament in Nevada over the weekend.

Jordan went on to add that times are different. Whether that’s good or bad, he doesn’t know.

“In all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys,” he continued.

Charles Barkley agreed with his friend and even went a little further, proclaiming LeBron can never be in the GOAT discussion no matter how many titles he wins.

Even the normally soft-spoken Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter: “Now everybody wanna play for the heat and the Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples!”

All of these comments raise some interesting questions:

1. Should stars try to “win it by themselves” or should they try to align themselves with the best possible teammates to win a championship?

2. Should LeBron specifically be held to the same standard or blueprint MJ helped create? Or better yet, why would people want LeBron to do it just like MJ did?

3. As fans, do y’all want generations post-Michael to attempt to match his accomplishments, or instead create their own legacy? In other words, if LeBron doesn’t do it the way MJ did, does that make it wrong?