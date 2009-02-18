LeBron’s Dunk Contest Plans

LeBron isn’t backing out of his All-Star Weekend announcement that he’s entering his name into early consideration for next year’s dunk contest. But if he’s going to take part in the festivities, he wants the rules and regulations cleaned up.
“It’s got to be cleaned up, they have to go back to maybe the ’80s with [Michael Jordan] and Dominique [Wilkins],” James said. “You can’t have so many chances at dunking the basketball. The whole anticipation of a dunk contest is one or two tries and that’s it. If not you get (a score of) 30 or 35. Guys are getting 10 opportunities to do the same dunk, by the time they complete it, it is like … ‘OK, we’ve seen it.'”
And if LBJ gets what he wants, he won’t be the only A-lister cramming on the night.
“Right now I am going to be in it; I won’t be the only big-name guy, I’ll make sure I get a few guys,” James said. “I’m making my game plan.”
If you had to chose your Top Four guys in the League to be in the dunk contest, who would it be?
Source: Cleveland.com
VINCE (NO ONE league history makes a windmill look so smooth and extends his arms like he does. NO ONE. All I did this weekend was watch the previous dunk competition on nba tv and even at this age vince would make dunking look easy)
I know its been said to death and people are always going on about it but Team FB and some of the NBA outsiders like Ziani would make the dunk contest a whole lot more exciting. Maybe having some sort of NBA vs Non league dunk contest? I know the leaguers would get killed but still, its about entertainment.
Dime!
You didn’t post this??
[www.draftexpress.com]
The D-League dunk contest looked like it would have been a good watch, but what they did with the DX-Mo view was nasty…Check it out. James White truly does take flight…nasty…
Dime, you gotta post up shannon brown’s block of the year
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve been sayin this all along the NBA needs to go back to where it was 3 chances and if you missed then you got a zero. And I could see LBJ winning just to not hurt his image.
‘Bron is funny…he’s one of the only ball players who refers to himself as a “big name guy” or says stuff like “they wouldn’t put me in the All-Star game if they didn’t HAVE to…” haha…he’s so freakin’ cocky but it’s not an “evil” cocky like Kobe so he gets away with it. I ain’t hatin’ on him; that’s my dude right there…
I’m kind of torn as to whether or not Bron would be good in a dunk contest. I can’t help but compare his repertoire to ‘Nique; he only had like 2 dunks and did them from different angles and WON on that ish. But on the other hand, he did them with such power that it was still nasty.
BUT…what if someone were to do ‘Nique-like dunks in the contest today, for the ENTIRE contest? IMO, you can only do a windmill (or a tomahawk) so much, before it just gets old. I’m thinking he gets HUGE scores from the judges for EVERYTHING, especially considering how the contest scoring fix is now out in the open. No way the NBA allows him to not get to the final round, even if he does a fast-break tomahawk on EVERY DUNK. Amirite??
Bron is right about one thing: When you give the dunker several tries to complete a dunk,it ruins the suspense and thrill of the moment. The dunk contest is about anticipation,once you see what the guy is trying to do as he tries over and over again, it loses it’s appeal.
About Nique, he did have a limited contest reportoire,basically variations of the same couple of dunks, I always thought he was a better in-game dunker. Look at Kobe, he wasn’t all that in the contest he won,but he’s pulled some nasty in-game dunks over the years.
I remember seeing LBJ in the dunk contest when in high school. Crazy ups man but lacks the creativity I think. Haterade right though.. Stern would Tonya Harding someone to make sure he won
kobe has said he wouldn’t do the contest again and besides, he has jumpshot legs now. doesn’t have too many crazy dunks left in him.
with that block that shannon brown had, i’d like to see what he can do.
[www.youtube.com]
should be clip of the day
alot of you people seem to know nothing about dunk contests obviously lol
1)vince and kobe are past their prime contest wise…neither will be doin it
2)tfb or and1 will NEVER get into dunk contest stuff. too many liabilitys. Stern doesn’t kno guys backrounds or things like that. Lets say some bum from one of the two wins, and then does something dumb off the court or runs his mouth on youtube. Stern wouldn’t have much control over it since the guys aren’t in the NBA. He would never risk it. THats like a beauty queen winning and then fucking up a week later by hookin up with a chick or something. IT would make the league look bad. If anything, showtime should do like a tfb vs And1 thing and the winner of that goes to the nba dunk contest (that way they can do plenty of research on the ONE guys backround and he doesnt pull a ryan leaf on the big stage)
3) Wade isn’t a contest dunker…get over it.
4) They need to bring it back to 8 guys…4 superstars, 4 B listers (like carney, young, james white, etc..) that way u have the A-team of guys who bring the fans and the younger guys still get to shine.
this is proof that this is Lebrons league. He runs stuff. If he doesn’t like something he will change it. He realizes the better all star weekend is the more money and fame and success that is for him. He will make the League better as an extension of his own personal drive and ambition. In situations like these you can really see how he puts the League on his back at times.
Oh and I’m not trying to say he’s not a driven and talented basketball player who doesn’t want to win a ring either. Guy just runs shit.
looking forward to: epic power struggles between Stern and Lebron
