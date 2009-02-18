LeBron’s Dunk Contest Plans

LeBron isn’t backing out of his All-Star Weekend announcement that he’s entering his name into early consideration for next year’s dunk contest. But if he’s going to take part in the festivities, he wants the rules and regulations cleaned up.

“It’s got to be cleaned up, they have to go back to maybe the ’80s with [Michael Jordan] and Dominique [Wilkins],” James said. “You can’t have so many chances at dunking the basketball. The whole anticipation of a dunk contest is one or two tries and that’s it. If not you get (a score of) 30 or 35. Guys are getting 10 opportunities to do the same dunk, by the time they complete it, it is like … ‘OK, we’ve seen it.'”

And if LBJ gets what he wants, he won’t be the only A-lister cramming on the night.

“Right now I am going to be in it; I won’t be the only big-name guy, I’ll make sure I get a few guys,” James said. “I’m making my game plan.”

If you had to chose your Top Four guys in the League to be in the dunk contest, who would it be?

