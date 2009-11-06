LeBron’s “Gift of the Game” In NYC Tomorrow

The Big Apple has always been good to LeBron James, so The King wanted to do something special to show his appreciation. Tomorrow, Saturday, November 7th, LeBron is giving the “Gift of the Game” to New York City by opening up seven gyms for high school ballplayers. From 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, various gyms throughout the city will be open for you to play. Be sure to get in a run at the following locations:
Asphalt Green 555 E 90th St. New York, NY 2-4 pm
Boys & Girls Republic 888 E 6th St. New York, NY 1-4 pm
Ebbets Field Middle School 352 46 McKeever Pl. Brooklyn, NY 2-4 pm
Hunter College 695 Park Ave. New York, NY 3-5 pm
John Jay College 899 Tenth Ave. New York, NY 4-6 pm
Long Island University Schwartz Center 1 University Plaza. Brooklyn, NY 3-6 pm
Lost Battalion Hall 9329 Queens Blvd. Flushing, NY 2-5 pm
LBH- Home to some players I tell you. Lefrak City. Some of the greatest guards to never make it. At one time we had 10 guards starting for different high schools
If LeBron isn’t headed to NY he certainly has a love affair going on with them that should make Cleveland making some plans for a future without dude.
If you ready already you ain’t go to get ready!
Hmm, this smells like Bron trynna keep talks of him going to NY alive. But then again why specifically NY? I’d love to c him stay in Cleveland but this sure looks likes he’s seriously considering NY. Though I really still can’t see why. Could it be the TV station luring him?…
LBJ put some banner in rafters of the Q and think that is your biggest challenge..Giving the Q that prestigious trophy…just like you said giving is the source of your power…use it dude…