LeBron’s “Gift of the Game” In NYC Tomorrow

The Big Apple has always been good to LeBron James, so The King wanted to do something special to show his appreciation. Tomorrow, Saturday, November 7th, LeBron is giving the “Gift of the Game” to New York City by opening up seven gyms for high school ballplayers. From 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, various gyms throughout the city will be open for you to play. Be sure to get in a run at the following locations:

Asphalt Green 555 E 90th St. New York, NY 2-4 pm

Boys & Girls Republic 888 E 6th St. New York, NY 1-4 pm

Ebbets Field Middle School 352 46 McKeever Pl. Brooklyn, NY 2-4 pm

Hunter College 695 Park Ave. New York, NY 3-5 pm

John Jay College 899 Tenth Ave. New York, NY 4-6 pm

Long Island University Schwartz Center 1 University Plaza. Brooklyn, NY 3-6 pm

Lost Battalion Hall 9329 Queens Blvd. Flushing, NY 2-5 pm