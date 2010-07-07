LeBron’s Legacy Will Keep Him Away From Miami

The announcements that fans have been waiting for long before the season ended are finally upon us. Last night, LeBron James notified the world of his intent to reveal his decision live on primetime television on Thursday night. This morning, Chris Bosh‘s plans to join Dwyane Wade in South Florida were unveiled. In the midst of the excitement surrounding the free agent frenzy, I asked a few questions to some prominent team bloggers regarding their thoughts on the major happenings over the last 24 hours:
1. What sorts of implications do you think Bosh’s decision to join Wade in Miami has on LeBron’s decision?
2. Where do the Miami Heat go from here, and has a power shift occurred in the Eastern Conference?
3. With Bosh and Wade confirming their decisions this morning, where do you feel is the most viable option for LeBron to sign?
Miami Heat – Matthew Bunch of Hot Hot Hoops
1. It does two things. It thins the field down and makes sure Miami’s part of the equation. Without this deal, James isn’t coming to Miami. Now, the Heat has a puncher’s chance.
2. The Heat have two paths now. Either they sign James after tomorrow and then fill the roster with minimums, or go without and get a higher caliber of fill-ins. There is no doubt some power has shifted to South Florida. The only question is how much will, or will not, shift away from Cleveland.
3. Miami or Cleveland. If he leaves, he’s going to be hated, so why go anywhere but Miami and be less successful than he could be in Miami. I still think Cleveland is the best option for his personal interests. A boy can dream though…
Cleveland Cavaliers – John Bena of Fear the Sword
1. I think it gives LeBron some more to think about, but when the three allegedly spoke last night, I have a feeling that all three knew what they were going to do right then. LeBron will consider the scenario, but I don’t think Bosh heading to Miami was enough to push him either way.
2. With Bosh and Wade alone? No. Miami needs more pieces, and I’m not sure what kind of team they can put together with Beasley and Chalmers. That tells me the Heat will likely makes some more moves â€“ whether or not they get LeBron as well.
3. Is there a good answer? Obviously I think he should come back to Cleveland. That said, it is easy to say that if winning is the most important thing that Miami is the best option. There’s a problem, though. It is also about legacy with LeBron. Going to Miami and winning titles on another mega-star’s team is not going to add to LeBron’s legacy. It will actually diminish it. Miami is D-Wade’s team. It has been since he was the Finals’ MVP. It would show that LeBron can be persuaded to “give up the crown,” so to speak, to win. Is that a bad thing? Of course not. It just means that he’s no longer “King James,” preferring to instead be part of someone else’s kingdom. LeBron becomes more Pippen than Jordan.
Toronto Raptors – Sam Holako of Raptors Republic
1. I think Mikhail Prokhorov was on the ball when he said he that LeBron won’t be joining the two of them because it will affect his brand. From what I have read/seen/heard/surmised, LeBron wont do well sharing the spotlight, and if he lands with Wade/Bosh in Miami, he will be the No. 2 (Wade already has a ring and owns the city). I can see LeBron wanting to play with Bosh, but never with Wade. LeBron has always ever had two options for teams to play for: Bulls and Knicks (maybe the Nets since they are moving to Brooklyn).
2. There has definitely been a power shift, as Miami is a top-4 team in the East now. The Heat still need to put a few shooters around these two (Ray Allen and Jason Williams come to mind), as well as dealing with Udonis Haslem and Joel Anthony for some depth up front. Riley still has his hands full putting the finishing touches on this team, but it’s nothing he hasn’t done before. I expect the Heat to go into the second round of the playoffs next season.
3. Always thought LeBron would be a great fit in Chicago. Still stand by that. I’m a closet Knicks fan, and would love to see him land there, but the Bulls have the best situation for him to hit the ground running hard for a championship. That is, if he leaves the Cavs (can’t discount the hometown advantage).
What do you think? How would you answer those three questions?
