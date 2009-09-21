LeBron’s “More Than A Game” Global Tour Hits NYC

Yesterday in New York City, thousands of kids from all five boroughs made the trip to Lower Manhattan to attend LeBron James’ “More Than a Game” global tour. The elaborate event went down at South Street Seaport’s Pier 36 and served as the basketball version of Six Flags. Even though the King didn’t show up to the all-day event until 4 p.m., there were plenty of things to keep the fans entertained.

In an effort to promote the highly anticipated documentary, which follows LeBron and his high school teammates their senior year – King James and his sponsors pulled out all the stops. There were free drinks and food, free haircuts, NBA Live video game stations, dozens of basketball courts, a NikeiD store and a Ballers Network internet cafe. Several all-star games for AAU teams happened on the main court inside the massive warehouse throughout the day. The fans were even treated to a performance by Keri Hilson and the Jabowakis.

While the fans definitely enjoyed all the perks of attending the hoops festival, no question the highlight of their day was seeing the King himself in the flesh. LeBron and his teammates took the stage for a Q&A session with TNT’s own Kenny Smith. After asking about the movie, the Jet asked James what he thought of New York. LeBron responded that he loved NYC and playing in the Garden. Smith then asked the crowd if they wanted to see LeBron as a Knick in the summer of 2010, and the fans erupted in roars.

For all who couldn’t attend, we had the talented photographer, Maurice Ramirez, capture this shindig.