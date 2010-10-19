LeBron’s NBA preseason high not enough to prevent Miami loss

That sound you heard coming out of Miami last night was the entire world collapsing. Or it was just the cackle of haters worldwide feeling very pleased with themselves. For the first time with something resembling the Big Three — i.e., LeBron and Chris Bosh suited up — the Heat lost a game on the home court where some believe they may go undefeated in the regular season. But ask the Lakers about the giant-killer tendencies of the Bobcats. Playing without their top guy, Gerald Wallace, the ‘Cats got 19 points from D.J. Augustin and 18 from Derrick Brown off the bench … Can’t blame LeBron for this one. He finished with 33 points — the highest of any player so far this preseason — in 29 minutes, and was just bigger, faster and better than everybody else on the floor. LeBron and the rest of the starters for both sides were on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, when the Bobcats backups made up a nine-point deficit against Miami’s backups to pull out the W … Kwame Brown (ankle) didn’t play, but we were thinking: Looking at Miami’s roster right now, would they have been better off enlisting Kwame to be their center instead of the five-by-committee look with Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire, Dexter Pittman and Big Z? Couldn’t you argue that Kwame is better than all of those guys right now? … We’re guessing Atlanta’s Phillips Arena will have a few more people in it when the Heat come to town Thursday than it did last night. With Dwight Howard (14 pts, 13 rebs) and the Magic visiting, the Hawks’ gym had that familiar half-empty, library-type atmosphere from back in the Jason Terry era. And the home team responded with a stinker, getting smashed by almost 30 … These were the four guys Chris Paul had on the court with him when the Hornets tipped off against the Grizzlies: Trevor Ariza, Marco Bellinelli, Jason Smith and Aaron Gray. Good Lord. Fortunately for the Hornets, Reggie Bush already gave back his Heisman, otherwise CP3 might soon hire somebody to smash his own knee with the trophy … Paul finished with 7 points (3-11 FG) and 12 dimes in a loss, and his best teammate was Pops Mensah-Bonsu, who had 19, 10 boards and 4 steals off the bench. If nothing else, CP3 and Pops look like they could have some of that Paul/Chandler chemistry going on the alley-oops … Kevin Durant put up 29 points and 9 boards in OKC’s win over San Antonio; and David Lee had 21 points and 12 boards in Golden State’s rout of Portland … Is it too early for Monta Ellis, Steph Curry and D-Lee to start recreating every old Run-TMC poster and pose we’ve ever seen? The old-school Warriors court and unis are making us even more nostalgic, too. And if those three are the new Richmond, Hardaway and Mullin, would that make Vladimir Radmanovic the new Sarunas Marciulionis? And who has to be the new Alton Lister? … We’re out like Run-TMC …
When does the season start?
Damn Alton Lister, that brings back some nice memories
Imagine somebody reenacted the Kemp on Lister dunk …
With the new pussy rules you would be ejected and banned for the f*cking season
I really dig you guys, but what the hell is this?
“Fortunately for the Hornets, Reggie Bush already gave back his Heisman, otherwise CP3 might soon hire somebody to smash his own knee with the trophy”
That’s an old fashioned stretch for funny.
The only thing fortunate for the Hornets is that they are going to get a lot in return for Chris Paul.
LeBron also had a sick fastbreak dunk:
Though shall not touch Run TMC. That is sacred basketball ground right there. Same goes with Stockton-to-Malone, Lakers Showtime, and Pistons Bad Boys.
Those stuff bring memories and visuals that can never be replaced by anyone. Create something new.
On another subject that might be boring to most, Raja Bell needs only one mathematics credit to finish a course in sports management over at the Florida International University. Applause and respect to him.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
41. Dime can start its own late night show with me as host. All star band on the show will have Lars Ulrich, drums; Sting, bass; Steve Vai,guitars;Brandon Flowers, keyboards, and Simon Le Bon, vocals.
Seriously Alf, you got to get over that Top100 reasons. Most of them aren’t clever or funny at all.
I think this is one of the reasons why Dime wouldn’t hire you.
What alf(from Melmak) said: Start new sh*t
I feel for CP3… But he’s not going anywhere this season so he might as well do his best to improve his teammates. They way i see it, if he develops Pops or Bellinelli to be any better, the Hornets might get a return for them in a trade. Pipe dreams maybe…
LeBron threw in 33 and it looked easy. I’m still curious to see how Wade is going to make his mark. No doubt that he’ll average 24 or more a night, but what that will do to the on court chemistry will be interesting.
Interesting thought about having Kwame on the Heat, but that guy has hands made of Marble. I would rather have a project in Pittman, than a career statue in Brown.
I’m out like knee bashing references.
LL
I’m with Bruce when does the season start??!!
disgraceful comparison to TMC……as good as monta, steph and david lee is, mitch & timmy and mullins were way better…..
Dime, u need to show the westbrook dunk of last night, very sick imho
@alf
You mean “thou” right???
Who wrote today’s Smack?? Possibly the worst one yet.
Like someone else said, Run-TMC is sacred man, we don’t need to be giving these downtrodden GSW fans hope :P
One more week till NBA starts
10/26 kicks off the regular season. You guys don’t know how to search? It is probably plastered on nba.com, too.
They have a countdown on NBA.com, I’m just amped for it.
The Heat are going to get this ALOT, kinda feel sad for them. Wade was right, any time they lose like 2 or 3 in a row the whole world is going to come crashing down on them looking for a story.
Didn’t the Lakers lose 3 straight like 2 times last year?
Control, where you at?? check the fantasy league.
@ JAY
Ah shit, I have classes today so if the draft comes down to me I don’t know how I’m gonna do it. I leave class at like 4pm…
@Stunna,
Looks like you have to forfeit your third overall pick. Sucks for you. Lol
Just playin.
Don’t worry. Just get it in when you can. This is part of the reason why I thinks the offline draft works for us. Everyone’s sched is different. This way, we don’t have to synchronize our schedules.
Hey if CP/LBJ is available just take him for me ;)
Control prolly still sleepin.
@ Stunna – you got 3rd pick so you’ll be up quick
fantasy-heads,
I just started a new league bc every year I want to be in a legit deep league and it never happens. Check it and join!
yahoo ID: 92503
PW: banana
Live draft this Thurs 7pm EST.
dmitry
Unless me n control take CP3 and LJ6, then who u got?
I’m awake, just have meetings in the morning.
I’m available all day now though!
@ control – so you gonna take Rondo with the first pick or what?
Why, Dime, make it seem like the Heat are faltering when the team was up by 11 heading into a fourth quarter in which neither Lebron, Bosh nor Wade played?
K Dizzle
With my luck, Rondo is going to fall to me and I’d have to pick him up. I guess that’s also like hedging myself, I’d still hate on Rondo, but I’d also have to want him to prove me completely wrong and eat crow so that my fantasy team would do good…it would be crazy.
@Control, same thing happened to me one year. Elton Brand landed on my team and i HATE Brand. I traded him because the geek in me could not beat out the baller in me. I ended up losing badly in the trade as Brand went on to have his best season ever and Rasheed(who i got back in the trade) fell off. On another note i have unlocked all the Jordans in the game. Got my magazine cover(DIME if you guys were smart you would let 2k use your likeness in the game for free promo just a thought, better beat the other mag to it) and none of it mattered when i faced Bogut who gave me 30pts and 15reb. Still got work to do with the young fella. @DIME, When are u guys going to give Mya Moore, Brittney Griner, Tameka Catchings, or D. Taurasi a cover? U guys need to hire someone to cover womens basketball for you. Id do it but im sure ALF would kill me
What the hell is the Matter in New Orleans? They keep getting shittier, thats no way to keep your star happy!
CP3 is gonna pull a CB4…
@Chi: “Id do it but im sure ALF would kill me”
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!! Hilarious.
The only chick out of the ones you mentioned who should be on a cover of ANY magazine with the word “Dime” beside them is Diana Taurasi.
@ JAY
What was the Fantasy League info, again?
@ Chicagorilla
Wow, u already got all the Jordans? I’m way behind, I’ve only got like 17 or something.
I’m also starting to really dislike the Rockets (was drafted by them at # 14). We did pretty good at the start of the season but now we are rolling out a starting lineup of Aaron Brooks (who probably won’t get an assist all year long – dude is jacking worse than real life Monta Ellis/Bad Porn), Courtney Lee, myself at SF, Luis Scola and Chuck ‘Free Throw’ Hayes.
Scola is playing hurt and Kevin Martin (6 weeks) and of course Yao (8 weeks) are out. Right now we have no finishers besides myself. Can’t wait to get them back cuz running the pick and roll with Chuck Hayes is ‘tuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuurible’. Hopefully some trades come along as well
By the way … toughest player to guard in My Player has to be Kevin Durant. I thought I was guarding a 6’9 Reggie Miller, he was coming of screens all game long and his height plus his quick release was killing me
im a knick fan that somehow seems to be now rooting for Boston and Orlando to keep the Heat out of the ECF.
Magic sure is playing with a chip on their shoulder these days…
@Showtime, yeh man i been puttin in work on this game. Im the Bulls starting center and the game is making me hate Keith “Kobe” Bogans and CJ “Iverson” Watson. Brewer is hurt and Korver has a low rating so i spend most of the game trying to clean up these idiots misses. Im like 46 games in now and Watson hasnt thrown an assist while ive been on the court with him. And the game is ruining Roses career lol. Hes terrible to play with in myplayer. @JAY, u peep Diana on that Body issue of SI? Clawd have mercy she was looking fyne! Far cry from what she looks like on the court. And u must not watch womens ball if u dont think the others deserve a cover. Maybe they put Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie, and Britt Griner all on the cover as the PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE. That would at least be a dope article
Why even bother with headlines like this (though I’ll admit you got me to respond), when it’s so obvious that the Heat was up and rested it’s starters the entire 4th quarter, while many of their team is still healing.
Who cares – preseason. Let the games begin already!
RUN TMC was sick! They would spread the floor and just jack up shots while the Rock and Timmie would be breaking ankles. Saw Mullin on Pros vs Joes dude can still stroke the J.
that new nike commercial w/ lebron is nasty as hell – hes finna be KILLING IT!
