LeBron’s NBA preseason high not enough to prevent Miami loss

That sound you heard coming out of Miami last night was the entire world collapsing. Or it was just the cackle of haters worldwide feeling very pleased with themselves. For the first time with something resembling the Big Three — i.e., LeBron and Chris Bosh suited up — the Heat lost a game on the home court where some believe they may go undefeated in the regular season. But ask the Lakers about the giant-killer tendencies of the Bobcats. Playing without their top guy, Gerald Wallace, the ‘Cats got 19 points from D.J. Augustin and 18 from Derrick Brown off the bench … Can’t blame LeBron for this one. He finished with 33 points — the highest of any player so far this preseason — in 29 minutes, and was just bigger, faster and better than everybody else on the floor. LeBron and the rest of the starters for both sides were on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, when the Bobcats backups made up a nine-point deficit against Miami’s backups to pull out the W … Kwame Brown (ankle) didn’t play, but we were thinking: Looking at Miami’s roster right now, would they have been better off enlisting Kwame to be their center instead of the five-by-committee look with Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire, Dexter Pittman and Big Z? Couldn’t you argue that Kwame is better than all of those guys right now? … We’re guessing Atlanta’s Phillips Arena will have a few more people in it when the Heat come to town Thursday than it did last night. With Dwight Howard (14 pts, 13 rebs) and the Magic visiting, the Hawks’ gym had that familiar half-empty, library-type atmosphere from back in the Jason Terry era. And the home team responded with a stinker, getting smashed by almost 30 … These were the four guys Chris Paul had on the court with him when the Hornets tipped off against the Grizzlies: Trevor Ariza, Marco Bellinelli, Jason Smith and Aaron Gray. Good Lord. Fortunately for the Hornets, Reggie Bush already gave back his Heisman, otherwise CP3 might soon hire somebody to smash his own knee with the trophy … Paul finished with 7 points (3-11 FG) and 12 dimes in a loss, and his best teammate was Pops Mensah-Bonsu, who had 19, 10 boards and 4 steals off the bench. If nothing else, CP3 and Pops look like they could have some of that Paul/Chandler chemistry going on the alley-oops … Kevin Durant put up 29 points and 9 boards in OKC’s win over San Antonio; and David Lee had 21 points and 12 boards in Golden State’s rout of Portland … Is it too early for Monta Ellis, Steph Curry and D-Lee to start recreating every old Run-TMC poster and pose we’ve ever seen? The old-school Warriors court and unis are making us even more nostalgic, too. And if those three are the new Richmond, Hardaway and Mullin, would that make Vladimir Radmanovic the new Sarunas Marciulionis? And who has to be the new Alton Lister? … We’re out like Run-TMC …