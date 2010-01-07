LeBron’s Tomahawk & Behind the Backboard Shot

I’m pretty sure LeBron James is not human. Check out his two ridiculous plays from tonight’s game.
I was watching this game. RIDICULOUS shots!!
anything kobe can do i can do better…
Kobes shots r way more ridiculous.
The only reasons his dunks look better is cos he weighs slot more so ther is much more force on the rim ( and cos he is much stronger than Kobe) but Kobe ( b4 he figured out that shooting rather than driving cod it will preserve his body much longer) threw down with the best of him. And the behind the bak board shot, lebron must really watch wat lebron does and think, ” I’m totally gonna try out do him!” like the knicks games last year.
But poor lebron will NEVER be a Kobe.
Killer instinct over beast body any day!!
U can beledat
It’s hilarious how much some dudes sniff on Kobe’s jock.
Appreciate greatness when you see it. Just because LeBron’s amazing it doesn’t take anything away from Kobe.
I ain’t gonna front out of his 1 million Tomahawk dunks, last night had a certain feel to it, very nasty!
Props to Mo for the fake and pass. That dunk was pretty sick.
By any way we know how to measure, best player in the league. That was some crazy stuff, but you gotta feel for the Wizards.
Not hatin on Kobe but when u compare Brons over the backboard shot to Kobe’s, you got it give to Bron man.. i mean he’s fading away and to the side behind the backboard whereas Kobe was fading in towards the basket.. both were sweet ass shots but Brons was better..
I’ve seen better dunks at the ymca. I’m pretty sure lebron’s ONLY dunk is the tomahawk. The shot was alright, but not “JUmp outta yo seat amazing”. Chill out and stop hyping up a dunk that anyone can do. –
yup! what kudos said! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The falling out of bounds shot was sweet, but I too agree the dunk was nothing special at all.
The behind the backboard shot was crazy!
The crazy thing is, you gotta think that LeBron was like, “Watch what I’m gonna do,” to the guys on the bench. Coby Karl goes, “No way!” and then they waived him…
I don’t think it’s as much the style as the dunk as the power of it. It’s not like he was wide open, there were two defenders down there. Plus what makes his dunks so great is people don’t even try to contest it cause they know they’ll just get shat on. See Tayshaun Prince, ECF game 5. Boom.
most of lebron’s dunks arent that great bcuz nobody tries to block him forreal. a wide open isnt that great unless its in the dunk contest
but ANYONE sayin that behind the backboard shot wasnt crazy is straight hating, plain and simple
that shot was crazy amazingly superbad
We’re not saying the shot wasn’t great. Its just if Lebron does anything that was done already & maybe better. His always propels him or trumps the other persons feat. People are just fed up(R.O.Y. & being so much better than Wade & Kobe)-STERN. It’s sad though because it’s not his fault. It’s the media and hype machine of pitting them against each other for ratings & business. Hmmmmm(FAMILIAR THEMES THAT MESS EVERYTHING UP-MONEY. Kobe and Lebron are 2 of the most dominant,exciting,and successful players to ever lace them up. They both will be H.O.F’ers and talked about as legends for yrs to come. They’re stories were written already. If they both stop today. Their body of work & accomplishment are up there with the BEST. Now back to the Gilbert Arenas story LMAO. Starring the MEDIA
Can we keep or get back to actual basketball. I’m starting to get a CNN vibe or channel 2 News thing going on. The Clippers beat the Lakers.-Lake Show a)back to back games b)Gasol being out c)Kobe over shooting d)They have some holes e)Excuses
LOL @ Aron Phillips’ comment about Coby Karl
I was watching this game. RIDICULOUS shots!!
anything kobe can do i can do better…
Kobes shots r way more ridiculous.
The only reasons his dunks look better is cos he weighs slot more so ther is much more force on the rim ( and cos he is much stronger than Kobe) but Kobe ( b4 he figured out that shooting rather than driving cod it will preserve his body much longer) threw down with the best of him. And the behind the bak board shot, lebron must really watch wat lebron does and think, ” I’m totally gonna try out do him!” like the knicks games last year.
But poor lebron will NEVER be a Kobe.
Killer instinct over beast body any day!!
U can beledat
It’s hilarious how much some dudes sniff on Kobe’s jock.
Appreciate greatness when you see it. Just because LeBron’s amazing it doesn’t take anything away from Kobe.
I ain’t gonna front out of his 1 million Tomahawk dunks, last night had a certain feel to it, very nasty!
Props to Mo for the fake and pass. That dunk was pretty sick.
By any way we know how to measure, best player in the league. That was some crazy stuff, but you gotta feel for the Wizards.
Not hatin on Kobe but when u compare Brons over the backboard shot to Kobe’s, you got it give to Bron man.. i mean he’s fading away and to the side behind the backboard whereas Kobe was fading in towards the basket.. both were sweet ass shots but Brons was better..
I’ve seen better dunks at the ymca. I’m pretty sure lebron’s ONLY dunk is the tomahawk. The shot was alright, but not “JUmp outta yo seat amazing”. Chill out and stop hyping up a dunk that anyone can do. –
yup! what kudos said! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The falling out of bounds shot was sweet, but I too agree the dunk was nothing special at all.
The behind the backboard shot was crazy!
The crazy thing is, you gotta think that LeBron was like, “Watch what I’m gonna do,” to the guys on the bench. Coby Karl goes, “No way!” and then they waived him…
I don’t think it’s as much the style as the dunk as the power of it. It’s not like he was wide open, there were two defenders down there. Plus what makes his dunks so great is people don’t even try to contest it cause they know they’ll just get shat on. See Tayshaun Prince, ECF game 5. Boom.
most of lebron’s dunks arent that great bcuz nobody tries to block him forreal. a wide open isnt that great unless its in the dunk contest
but ANYONE sayin that behind the backboard shot wasnt crazy is straight hating, plain and simple
that shot was crazy amazingly superbad
We’re not saying the shot wasn’t great. Its just if Lebron does anything that was done already & maybe better. His always propels him or trumps the other persons feat. People are just fed up(R.O.Y. & being so much better than Wade & Kobe)-STERN. It’s sad though because it’s not his fault. It’s the media and hype machine of pitting them against each other for ratings & business. Hmmmmm(FAMILIAR THEMES THAT MESS EVERYTHING UP-MONEY. Kobe and Lebron are 2 of the most dominant,exciting,and successful players to ever lace them up. They both will be H.O.F’ers and talked about as legends for yrs to come. They’re stories were written already. If they both stop today. Their body of work & accomplishment are up there with the BEST. Now back to the Gilbert Arenas story LMAO. Starring the MEDIA
We’re not saying the shot wasn’t great. Its just if Lebron does anything that was done already & maybe better. His always propels him or trumps the other persons feat. People are just fed up(R.O.Y. & being so much better than Wade & Kobe)-STERN. It’s sad though because it’s not his fault. It’s the media and hype machine of pitting them against each other for ratings & business. Hmmmmm(FAMILIAR THEMES THAT MESS EVERYTHING UP-MONEY. Kobe and Lebron are 2 of the most dominant,exciting,and successful players to ever lace them up. They both will be H.O.F’ers and talked about as legends for yrs to come. They’re stories were written already. If they both stop today. Their body of work & accomplishment are up there with the BEST. Now back to the Gilbert Arenas story LMAO. Starring the MEDIA
Can we keep or get back to actual basketball. I’m starting to get a CNN vibe or channel 2 News thing going on. The Clippers beat the Lakers.-Lake Show a)back to back games b)Gasol being out c)Kobe over shooting d)They have some holes e)Excuses
LOL @ Aron Phillips’ comment about Coby Karl