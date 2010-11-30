Witness: LeBron’s Top 5 All-Time Performances In Cleveland

This Thursday, LeBron James makes his highly anticipated return to Cleveland where he will undoubtedly be greeted with a series of boos (or laughs) and may require the services of the National Guard to get him across the Ohio border in one piece. But as much as he is currently loathed by Cavs fans, he did put the franchise back on the map and also accomplished some great things during his tenure there. Let’s take a minute to reminisce on those memorable performances at the Q (formerly Gund Arena) in which King James solidified his status as one of the game’s elite showmen.
April 22, 2006 â€“ Cavs vs. Wizards (First round of the playoffs)
Playing in his first ever NBA playoff game, and the Cavs’ first playoff appearance since 1998, LeBron did not disappoint. Posting 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, James became the first player since Magic Johnson to record a triple-double in his playoff debut.
March 27, 2004 â€“ Cavs vs. Nets
In his best game of his rookie year, LeBron scored the Cavs’ final 10 points, including the winning basket, for a 107-104 victory. He became the youngest player (19 years, 87 days) to score 40 or more points in an NBA game, surpassing Clifford Robinson who accomplished the feat back in 1980.
April 1, 2006 â€“ Cavs vs. Heat
In an epic showdown between LeBron and his good buddy and current teammate Dwyane Wade (44 points), James scored 47 points (18 in the fourth quarter), grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists to lead the Cavs to a 106-99 victory over the eventual NBA champs.
May 28, 2009 â€“ Cavs vs. Magic
With the Cavs down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron put on an Oscar Robertson-esque performance to help the Cavs stave off elimination. Not only did he produce 37 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, but he also scored or assisted on Cleveland’s first 29 points in the fourth quarter, subduing a Magic rally.
February 13, 2006 â€“ Cavs vs. Spurs
Playing against the defending champion San Antonio Spurs can be a daunting task. Apparently not for the Chosen One. LeBron shut down Tony Parker and erupted for 44 points, five assists and four steals, single-handedly overpowering the Spurs and ending their nine-game winning streak.
What do you think? What is your most memorable LeBron performance in Cleveland?
