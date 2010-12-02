Heat Check: LeBron James’ Top 5 Sneakers Of All-Time

Today marks yet another epic moment in the life of LeBron James and Cleveland fans alike. It will be the first time King James ventures back into his old stomping ground with his new team. Swirled in controversy, Nike ads and retired players weighing in on “The Decision,” this matchup between the Heat and Cavs seems to have more on the line than just a notch in the win column. The pride of Cavs fans everywhere, and LeBron’s attempt to prove to himself (and Heat fans) that he made the right decision, are both hanging in the balance. This brings to mind another past turning point it LBJ’s life: the birth of his first signature shoe.

During the summer of 2003, Nike was looking for the next face of its signature basketball line. With the second retirement of Michael Jordan and the Swoosh seemingly lacking an athlete with the same type of qualities MJ brought to the table, it was safe to say that Nike was in need of someone to usher in a new era of signature shoes and apparel. $90 million dollars later, the magnetic smile and electrifying basketball ability of LeBron James became that cornerstone for Nike.

In typical Nike fashion, the industry leader wasted no time in doing what it does best by giving LBJ his first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Generation. Eight years later, his line doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing. The brainchild of Nike senior designer Ken Link, the first six installments of the numbered LeBrons each brought out their own unique designs and innovations. With Ken recently passed the torch to designer Jason Petrie for the seventh and eight versions of the Chosen One’s series last year, LeBron seems to have made the right decision. (Now if he could only say the same thing about staying with the Cavs for so long.) But with JP moving away from the traditional Zoom Air in the previous LeBrons and opting for a newly engineered Air Max 360 cushioning system, he has taken the signature series in a new direction. Much like ‘Bron taking his talents to South Beach, Petrie seems to be taking his talents and guiding the Nike line into the new era of basketball shoes.

Being an avid ballplayer myself, as well as a self-proclaimed connoisseur of kicks, I thought I would shed some light on my own Top 5 personal favorites from the King James signature line over the years. Granted my selections are a mix of some performance aspects, aesthetics as well as the overall execution of the inspiration behind the color story, I sure as hell don’t claim to know it all! But I do go for more of the “wow” factor when I acquire certain pairs of kicks. Following the age old rule of buying two pairs of a shoe I like (one to rock and one to stock), this list is mostly made up of my personal colorway favorites. So you be the judge:

1. Nike Air Zoom Generation

It was the first, and is my first. It was a well-performing shoe that was perfectly executed. The overall aesthetics of the shoe were simple, but definitely showed the inspiration of LeBron’s H2. My favorite colorway has to be the Black/White-Varsity Crimson followed closely by the All-Star colorway that resembled a pair of Timberland boots.

2. Nike Zoom LeBron IV “Fruity Pebbles” Edition

Although I wasn’t a big fan of the LBJ IV from a performance standpoint, it’s hard not to admire a pair of kicks that has one of your favorite cereals littering the non-traditional midsole and multi-colored outsole.

3. Nike Air Max LeBron VIII “Pre-Heat” (Miami Vice) Edition

Reiterating the “wow” factor reasoning, this colorway of the LBJ 8 definitely holds true. Coupled with strategically placed Flywire in the upper and an ultra comfortable 360 Max Air bag, this pair of shoes has all the amenities of a smooth riding basketball shoe. Best believe I got my two pairs of these when they dropped!

4. Nike Air Max LeBron VII

The Air Max 360 air bag says it all. All be it a little heavier that the traditional Zoom Air, the level of comfort you get is definitely worth giving up a few ounces in the weight of the shoe. Coupled with its own unique Flywire upper, it can be rocked on court or with some jeans and a t-shirt. My favorite colorways had to be 2010 All-Star editions following closely by the “Dunkman” editions and the “Yankee” inspired Black/White-Metallic Gold colorway.

5. Nike Zoom LeBron III “Sprite” Edition

After Kobe, came LeBron. The Sprite edition LBJ III’s were simple but effective. One of my favorite drinks growing up due largely to their marketing campaigns featuring Kobe, this colorway struck a chord by not only being a very limited shoe, but also because it was a great looking low top.

What do you think? What are your favorites?

