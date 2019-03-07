Leigh Ellis Hilariously Impersonated Mrs. Doubtfire After Losing A Bet On ‘The Starters’

03.07.19 41 mins ago

Twitter

After losing a pick ’em bet in February, Leigh Ellis, one of the four members of NBA TV’s excellent The Starters, was forced to dress up as one of his favorite movie characters: Robin Williams as an old nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire. It was time for Ellis to pay up on Wednesday’s edition of the show, and pay up he did.

Despite his Australian accent (Euphegenia Doubtfire was a Scottish nanny), Ellis pulls off the character incredibly well, from nailing the outfit, makeup and famed air-guitar scene to AeroSmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” down to a T. He even busted out an impressive dribbling display while in full costume.

Leigh Ellis The Starters

