Let’s Make A Deal

Although Monty Hall isn’t going to be in the building, Dimemag.com will be your No. 1 source all day with the NBA Trade Deadline this afternoon at 3:00 PM EST. From trade rumors to actual trades to analysis (both real and fantasy), we’ll be weighing in on everything.
But with some time still left and GMs looking to make the push to either the playoffs or the lottery, we want to know what trades YOU are proposing. So use ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine or RealGM’s Trade Checker to see if your trade works based on the NBA’s trade rules, and let us know below what you propose. Who knows? You trade could actually come to fruition.
VC to Spurs for Mason and Hill?
The trade for Tyson Chandler is supposedly off right now due to Chandler failing his physical.
a) you’re a Spurs nuthugger, which will be disappointing for you since the Spurs will never go back in the Finals as long as they keep their current core,
b) you’re on crack
‘Cause that deal ain’t gonna cut it even in a fantasy league. I know the old school NBA Live games might allow that, but AI trades have been foolproof since Live 03 I think.
After what happened to the Tyson Chandler deal today, a picture of Howie Mandel in Deal or No Deal maybe would have been suitable. A not an old picture of an old game show and show how old you really are… LOL
VC TO PORTLAND PLEASE
I Hope the Jefferson and ridnour to portland deal goes through, Outlaw could start at 3 for the bucks, rodrigues is a solid back up for sessions and the Lafrentz expiring contract helps financially! Jefferson brings NBA Finals experience to the Blazers aswell as being a top 10 SF in the NBA right now
I think Portland is most likely to do something given their current situation.
eddy curry and stephon marbury to the celtics for leon powe, kendrick perkins, eddie house, gabe pruitt, doc rivers, danny ainge and the rights to sam cassell’s big ball dance (which he left before he went to sactown)
How can a guy go to a place called “sactown” and not take the big balls dance?
well, since LBJ’s almost bound to NYK anyways, why not do this trade…
LBJ + wally for steph + eddy
then when 2010 comes, cleveland can go outbid NYK for LBJ and lock him up for years to come…
a boring one but why not
Tinsley (+ protected pick?) for Jared Jeffries
yrs and salary practically the same while Tinsley would be a nice backup for Duhon
VC & CDR
Amare
ESPN Trade Machine says it’s good to go.
Free Chris Bosh!
also successful on ESPN Trade Machine…
LeBron & Bosh to NJ.
VC to Cleveland.
Bobby Simmons & Stro to the Raps.
Never gonna happen. But NJ can dream…
Cavs trade E Snow expiring contract to the Clips for M Camby, and then trade B Wallace and some parts to the Nets for VC ? It could be a 3 team deal, Could you imagine the Cavs with those two, and only losing Wallace? Plus if Lebron leaves they still have VC.
Chris Bosh for Ben Gordon. Why not if Salmons is gonna keep doing what he been doing in Sac-town. Just let D-Rose get loose!