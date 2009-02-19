Let’s Make A Deal

02.19.09 10 years ago 19 Comments
It’s up to YOU!

Although Monty Hall isn’t going to be in the building, Dimemag.com will be your No. 1 source all day with the NBA Trade Deadline this afternoon at 3:00 PM EST. From trade rumors to actual trades to analysis (both real and fantasy), we’ll be weighing in on everything.

But with some time still left and GMs looking to make the push to either the playoffs or the lottery, we want to know what trades YOU are proposing. So use ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine or RealGM’s Trade Checker to see if your trade works based on the NBA’s trade rules, and let us know below what you propose. Who knows? You trade could actually come to fruition.

